Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, and Others
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, and Others

World Red Eye | July 26, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 14

Frost Art Museum FIU Debuts 2 New Shows “Connectivity” & “Deconstruction”:Dr. Jordana Pomeroy, the director of the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU welcomed artists, gallerists and Miami’s cultural luminaries to the opening reception for two original exhibitions created by the Chief Curator, Dr. Amy Galpin.

Kelly Talamas & Carolina K
Kelly Talamas & Carolina K
World Red Eye

Kelly Talamas & Carolina K Host an Afternoon of Shopping & Champange at Coterie Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar: Guests enjoyed a one of a kind shopping experience with editor and creative director, Kelly Talamas alongside fashion designer Carolina K for an afternoon of an afternoon of shopping and champagne at the Coterie Pop-Up at the Faena Bazaar.

Pusha T
Pusha T
World Red Eye

Pusha T at Story Saturdays: Pusha T pushed things to the limit Saturday night at Story.

Le’Veon Bell & Joel Embiid
Le’Veon Bell & Joel Embiid
World Red Eye

July 15

Le’Veon Bell & Joel Embiid at LIV on Sunday: Le’Veon Bell and Joel Embiid were spotted out at
LIV on Sunday night.

Jim Jones
Jim Jones
World Red Eye

July 16

Jim Jones at Studio 23 Mondays: Rapper Jim Jones showed Studio 23 how to party it up on Monday
night as he celebrated his birthday.

Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, and Others
World Red Eye

July 17

Grand Opening Celebration of Cia: Brazilian swimwear and resort wear brand Cia. Maritima celebrated the Grand Opening of their first store to open in the USA.

Jesse Bongiovi
Jesse Bongiovi
World Red Eye

July 18

Q&A: Diving into Hampton Water with Jesse Bongiovi at Basement Miami: While there’s nothing like a glass rosé in the summer time, Jon Bon Jovi’s 23-year-old son Jesse Bongiovi joined forces to launch a premium launch a premium rosé wine label, Diving into Hampton Water.

Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, and Others
World Red Eye

July 19

Faena Rose Host Exclusive Master Class & Tasting with The Salty Donut: Faena Rose members learned the secrets of The Salty Donut’s small-batch, craft donut operation during an intimate and hands-on Master Class hosted by The Salty Donut co-founders Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez at Faena Forum.

Ice Cube
Ice Cube
World Red Eye

Ice Cube at Story Thursdays: The legendary Ice Cube took Story Miami to another level with an epic performance. The champagne was flowing and the bottles were popping all night long at one of Miami’s hottest night clubs.

DJ Craze
DJ Craze
World Red Eye

PAMM Third Thursdays: Guests celebrated the July edition of PAMM Third Thursdays: Poplife Social, with a special performance by DJ Craze. Visitors checked out the new exhibitions, participated in art-making, and enjoyed the summer season on PAMM’s waterfront terrace.

T.I.
T.I.
World Red Eye

July 21

T.I., Ousmane Dembele, & Benjamin Mendy at Story Saturdays: Rapper T.I. brought down the house on Saturday night at STORY.

Purple, Ousmane Dembele, Floyd Mayweather, Benjamin Mendy, & Bass
Purple, Ousmane Dembele, Floyd Mayweather, Benjamin Mendy, & Bass
World Red Eye

July 22

Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, Ronaldinho, Ousmane Dembele, & Benjamin Mendy at LIV on Sunday: LIV was a packed house on Sunday night when fighter Floyd Mayweather and French soccer players Benjamin Mendy and Ousmane Dembele were spotted partying it up.

Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather
World Red Eye

July 23

Floyd Mayweather at Studio 23 Mondays: Floyd Mayweather walked into Studio 23 all iced out as he came ready to party it up on Monday night.

Steven Kolb & Eva Hughes
Steven Kolb & Eva Hughes
World Red Eye

In Conversation with Steven Kolb at Istituto Marangoni Miami & Dinner at Casa Tua: On Monday afternoon, guests gathered at Istituto Marangoni Miami for a conversation with Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, and Others
World Red Eye

July 25

Becky G at LIV: Becky G had LIV “Break a Sweat” on Friday night as she dominated the stage dressed to the nines in her Gucci outfit. DJ Vice took reign of the decks as Becky G performed.

