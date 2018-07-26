Eyes on Miami: Pusha T, Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 14

Frost Art Museum FIU Debuts 2 New Shows “Connectivity” & “Deconstruction”:Dr. Jordana Pomeroy, the director of the Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU welcomed artists, gallerists and Miami’s cultural luminaries to the opening reception for two original exhibitions created by the Chief Curator, Dr. Amy Galpin.

Kelly Talamas & Carolina K Host an Afternoon of Shopping & Champange at Coterie Pop-Up at Faena Bazaar: Guests enjoyed a one of a kind shopping experience with editor and creative director, Kelly Talamas alongside fashion designer Carolina K for an afternoon of an afternoon of shopping and champagne at the Coterie Pop-Up at the Faena Bazaar.

Pusha T at Story Saturdays: Pusha T pushed things to the limit Saturday night at Story.

July 15

Le’Veon Bell & Joel Embiid at LIV on Sunday: Le’Veon Bell and Joel Embiid were spotted out at

LIV on Sunday night.

July 16

Jim Jones at Studio 23 Mondays: Rapper Jim Jones showed Studio 23 how to party it up on Monday

night as he celebrated his birthday.

July 17

Grand Opening Celebration of Cia: Brazilian swimwear and resort wear brand Cia. Maritima celebrated the Grand Opening of their first store to open in the USA.

July 18



Q&A: Diving into Hampton Water with Jesse Bongiovi at Basement Miami: While there’s nothing like a glass rosé in the summer time, Jon Bon Jovi’s 23-year-old son Jesse Bongiovi joined forces to launch a premium launch a premium rosé wine label, Diving into Hampton Water.

July 19



Faena Rose Host Exclusive Master Class & Tasting with The Salty Donut: Faena Rose members learned the secrets of The Salty Donut’s small-batch, craft donut operation during an intimate and hands-on Master Class hosted by The Salty Donut co-founders Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez at Faena Forum.

Ice Cube at Story Thursdays: The legendary Ice Cube took Story Miami to another level with an epic performance. The champagne was flowing and the bottles were popping all night long at one of Miami’s hottest night clubs.

PAMM Third Thursdays: Guests celebrated the July edition of PAMM Third Thursdays: Poplife Social, with a special performance by DJ Craze. Visitors checked out the new exhibitions, participated in art-making, and enjoyed the summer season on PAMM’s waterfront terrace.

July 21

T.I., Ousmane Dembele, & Benjamin Mendy at Story Saturdays: Rapper T.I. brought down the house on Saturday night at STORY.

July 22



Floyd Mayweather, Becky G, Ronaldinho, Ousmane Dembele, & Benjamin Mendy at LIV on Sunday: LIV was a packed house on Sunday night when fighter Floyd Mayweather and French soccer players Benjamin Mendy and Ousmane Dembele were spotted partying it up.

July 23

Floyd Mayweather at Studio 23 Mondays: Floyd Mayweather walked into Studio 23 all iced out as he came ready to party it up on Monday night.

In Conversation with Steven Kolb at Istituto Marangoni Miami & Dinner at Casa Tua: On Monday afternoon, guests gathered at Istituto Marangoni Miami for a conversation with Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

July 25

Becky G at LIV: Becky G had LIV “Break a Sweat” on Friday night as she dominated the stage dressed to the nines in her Gucci outfit. DJ Vice took reign of the decks as Becky G performed.