 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Ozuna, Kevin Hart, Halsey, and Others

World Red Eye | September 13, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 1

Tory Lanez at Rockwell Saturdays: The crowd at Rockwell went wild when rapper Tory Lanez hit the stage Saturday night.

Eyes on Miami: Ozuna, Kevin Hart, Halsey, and Others (4)
World Red Eye

September 5

Ocean Drive Magazine and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Host the Art of Fashion: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive kicked off the fall fashion season with their much-awaited Art of Fashion event.

Legião Urbana XXX Años
Legião Urbana XXX Años
World Red Eye

September 6

Legião Urbana XXX Años at Faena Theater: Faena Live, in partnership with M2 Connections, presented legendary Brazilian rock artists Dado Villa-Lobos and Marcelo Bonfa in Legião Urbana XXX Años.

Johanna Thompson and Marcelo Burlon
Johanna Thompson and Marcelo Burlon
World Red Eye

MLB X Marcelo Burlon Capsule Collection Launch at Saks Brickell City Centre: Marcelo Burlon is the creative mastermind behind his Milan-based fashion label Marcelo Burlon: County of Milan.

Miss Toto
Miss Toto
World Red Eye

PAMM Free Community Night Flaming Classics Featuring Barbarella and Night of a Thousand Fondas Drag Revue: PAMM and Flaming Classics teamed up for a special screening of Barbarella to commemorate the 50th-anniversary of the sci-fi cult classic.

Lexi Thompson
Lexi Thompson
World Red Eye

September 7

Lexi Thompson Hosts Celebration in Miami Prior to Last Major of the Year: Top-ranked American golfer Lexi Thompson hosted a launch party for golf fans at Topgolf Miami Gardens to celebrate the release of her limited-edition Red Bull can.

Eyes on Miami: Ozuna, Kevin Hart, Halsey, and Others (7)
World Red Eye

Hyde Beach Fridays: Partygoers made their way to Hyde Beach, where they danced and popped champagne under all the colorful lights Friday night.

Eyes on Miami: Ozuna, Kevin Hart, Halsey, and Others (8)
World Red Eye

September 8

Lil Uzi Vert at Rockstar Saturdays at Mr Jones: Rapper Lil Uzi Vert celebrated Saturday night at Mr Jones in Miami Beach.

G-Eazy and Halsey
G-Eazy and Halsey
World Red Eye

G-Eazy, Halsey, and Ty Dolla $ign at E11even Saturdays: It was a star-studded night as G-Eazy, Halsey, and Ty Dolla $ign took the stage at E11even.

Yo Gotti
Yo Gotti
World Red Eye

Yo Gotti at Studio 23 Saturdays: It went “Down in the DM” at Studio 23 Saturday as Yo Gotti made a guest appearance at the hot Miami nightclub.

Ozuna
Ozuna
World Red Eye

September 9

Ozuna and Alec Monopoly at Story Saturdays: Ozuna shut down Story Saturday night when he performed his hottest hits, including “Te Bote.”

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart
World Red Eye

Kevin Hart at LIV on Sunday: Comedian Kevin Hart joined LIV on Sunday for a night of Miami-style partying.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >