Eyes on Miami: Ozuna, Kevin Hart, Halsey, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 1



Tory Lanez at Rockwell Saturdays: The crowd at Rockwell went wild when rapper Tory Lanez hit the stage Saturday night.

World Red Eye

September 5



Ocean Drive Magazine and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Host the Art of Fashion: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive kicked off the fall fashion season with their much-awaited Art of Fashion event.