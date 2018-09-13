Eyes on Miami: Ozuna, Kevin Hart, Halsey, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
September 1
Tory Lanez at Rockwell Saturdays: The crowd at Rockwell went wild when rapper Tory Lanez hit the stage Saturday night.
September 5
Ocean Drive Magazine and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Host the Art of Fashion: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and Ocean Drive kicked off the fall fashion season with their much-awaited Art of Fashion event.
September 6
Legião Urbana XXX Años at Faena Theater: Faena Live, in partnership with M2 Connections, presented legendary Brazilian rock artists Dado Villa-Lobos and Marcelo Bonfa in Legião Urbana XXX Años.
MLB X Marcelo Burlon Capsule Collection Launch at Saks Brickell City Centre: Marcelo Burlon is the creative mastermind behind his Milan-based fashion label Marcelo Burlon: County of Milan.
PAMM Free Community Night Flaming Classics Featuring Barbarella and Night of a Thousand Fondas Drag Revue: PAMM and Flaming Classics teamed up for a special screening of Barbarella to commemorate the 50th-anniversary of the sci-fi cult classic.
September 7
Lexi Thompson Hosts Celebration in Miami Prior to Last Major of the Year: Top-ranked American golfer Lexi Thompson hosted a launch party for golf fans at Topgolf Miami Gardens to celebrate the release of her limited-edition Red Bull can.
Hyde Beach Fridays: Partygoers made their way to Hyde Beach, where they danced and popped champagne under all the colorful lights Friday night.
September 8
G-Eazy, Halsey, and Ty Dolla $ign at E11even Saturdays: It was a star-studded night as G-Eazy, Halsey, and Ty Dolla $ign took the stage at E11even.
Yo Gotti at Studio 23 Saturdays: It went “Down in the DM” at Studio 23 Saturday as Yo Gotti made a guest appearance at the hot Miami nightclub.
September 9
Ozuna and Alec Monopoly at Story Saturdays: Ozuna shut down Story Saturday night when he performed his hottest hits, including “Te Bote.”
Kevin Hart at LIV on Sunday: Comedian Kevin Hart joined LIV on Sunday for a night of Miami-style partying.
