Out Con, South Florida's Largest LGBTQ Geek Convention, Returns With Cosplay and K-Pop

Out Con returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center August 4, and it's expected to attract queer fans of nerd culture from across South Florida. From its sass-packed cosplay contest to its cornucopia of animé illustration vendors, last year’s Out Con left many attendees wide-eyed and begging for more.

“People are drawn to the free atmosphere that is Out Con,” says cosplayer Jonathan Stryker, who started the convention three years ago. “The shows and events that go on are really unique compared to other cons as well. I mean, we have a drag show and a strip show!”

Out Con’s reputation has grown via word of mouth. This year’s LGBTQ-oriented shindig is poised to have the largest turnout yet. Currently, all vendor and artist tables are sold out. "I'm most excited for the turnout. There are always new faces and new people that come to the event and are completely taken aback by the overall atmosphere," Stryker says.