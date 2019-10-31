 


4
Clnrs boutique, located in the Design District.EXPAND
Clnrs boutique, located in the Design District.
Photo by Nizar Ahmad

With Clnrs, Nizar Ahmad Goes From Food to Fashion

Carolina del Busto | October 31, 2019 | 11:32am
Nizar Ahmad is having a bit of a year. The 28-year-old entrepreneur was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30. He’s also gearing up to open three new Night Owl locations, a business where he serves as the chief operations officer. And earlier this month he opened the doors to his latest venture: a boutique in the Design District.

Clnrs, located on the second floor of the posh shopping destination, is best described as a luxury streetwear store. Although Ahmad has been working in the food industry for over a decade when he cofounded Pincho Factory with his older brother Nedal Ahmad and his cousin Otto Othman in 2009, his true passion is in clothing.

“At the end of the day, running a business is the same no matter what industry,” Ahmad says. The businessman does admit transitioning from food to fashion was not without its challenges. The biggest difference, he’s found, is lowering his expectations.

“I came to find out that turning over your product is the number one thing when it comes to retail. In clothing sales, if you don’t rotate your items, your offerings get stale and shoppers have no reason to keep visiting your store.”

The same cannot be said for Night Owl Cookies, whose tried-and-true menu has proven a success for the 28-year-old with a record year of $2.3 million in revenue for 2018. Or for Pincho, which currently has ten locations across South Florida with plans to keep expanding.

Founder Nizar Ahmad describes his store's offerings as his personal collection of his favorite brands and styles.EXPAND
“I’m still learning the whole fashion calendar and the seasons and how to rotate product. That’s something I wasn’t even thinking about when I was plotting this whole venture. I was thinking I just needed a lease, a register, and product and we’re good,” Ahmad says with a chuckle.

The shop's decor is on theme with its minimalistic spelling of the word “cleaners.” Inspired by a traditional dry-cleaning store, Clnrs is “minimal, modern, clean, spacious,” Ahmad says, sounding off synonyms.

The center clothes rack is a typical garment conveyor. Further in the back, there’s a large washer and dryer with two bags marked “laundry” on top. Customers can check out by the ticket booth, which is next to a line of clothes hanging in “We heart our customers” plastic wraps.

The entrepreneur first had the idea for the store’s set up after visiting a spot called Bodega, a clothing and shoe store with locations in Boston and Los Angeles. “When you first walk in, it looks like that old-school New York bodega with random little stands,” Ahmad says. “And then there’s a snap door that opens and leads you to an extravagant thing. That’s what I wanted to do with Clnrs, make something that’s fun and also a good experience.”

Ahmad is eagerly awaiting his first trip to Paris Fashion Week in January 2020. The Miami native already has a few meetings lined up. “I’m most excited to see all the behind-the-scenes action to bring home some more brands.”

Clnrs currently sells apparel, but Ahmad plans to expand the store’s offerings to include footwear as well as accessories.

“The food thing sort of happened by accident,” he says with a laugh. “I’m good at the foodstuff, but my passion is really in clothing. This is something I’m doing for myself.”

Clnrs. 151 NE 41st St., Miami; theclnrs.com. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

 
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.

