The Best Mother's Day 2019 Activities in Miami

Motherhood is a journey. Moms play all sorts of roles, from caretaker to friend to role model. The bottom line: these special people deserve thanks every day for all of their courage and hard work. If your mom is like most, she sacrificed a lot of her own enjoyment to make sure you were raised right. Now it's your turn to treat her to something that will make her feel amazing this Mother's Day.

There’s no one-size-fits-all gift when it comes to mothers, so check our list below for all kinds of activities to choose from this May 12.

The Palma Hotel & Spa Mother-Daughter Spa Retreat. Treat your hardworking mom to some well-deserved relaxation with a day of Zen at this spa, inspired by nature. For the entire month of May, the Palms Hotel is offering a mother-daughter mini-spa retreat including a 50-minute side-by-side personalized aromatherapy massage, along with a manicure and a bento box lunch for $170 per person. For an extra $109, mom can also get a custom 50-minute invigorating facial treatment. In between pampering you two can use the steam room, stretch out on plush beach loungers on the hotel's sandy shores, or relax poolside in a private tiki cabana with colorful cocktails. You will leave feeling like a million bucks. 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com.

EXPAND Exquisito Chocolate Carina Mask & Christina Mendenhall

Exquisito Chocolate Factory Tour. If you and your mother share a sweet tooth, head to Exquisito Chocolates on Calle Ocho, where you two can take a tour through the factory and learn everything about turning cacao into chocolate — and even make your own bonbons. The journey starts with a virtual reality visit to one of Exquisito's partner farms to see how cacao grows on trees and witness the fermentation process. You will then sort through beans and help the staff crack and crush them before learning how to taste chocolate like an expert by indulging in delicious flights and brewed cacao tea. Conclude your experience by stocking up on your favorite treats at the factory's onsite boutique where, on Mother's Day, those who show a picture of their children doing something silly or embarrassing get a free truffle. Children over 12 are welcome to join. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 12 and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 13 at 2606 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-558-4580; exquisitochocolates.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Monkeys for Mother's Day? Photo by Michael Ferry / Flickr

Special Mother's Day at Jungle Island. Nothing is as therapeutic as time spent in nature, so why not gather the whole family for time out at Jungle Island? Mothers will enjoy free all-day admission to spend their special day among rare animals and indulge in brand new attractions like Adventure Bay, an action-packed adventure playground overlooking Biscayne Bay. There will also be a pop-up outdoor spa at the park's Banyan Deck, with a la carte services including nail art and massages, along with a complimentary mimosa. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000. Admission is free for mothers. General admission is $49.49 per adult and $37.34 per child from 3 to 10 years old at jungleisland.com.

EXPAND It's hard to find a prettier vista than the view from the Deering Estate. Photo by Chris Foster / Flickr

Mother’s Day Champagne Bay Cruise at the Deering Estate. Mother's Day falls during that magical time of year when the weather in Miami is still pleasantly warm. A cruise along Biscayne Bay is a special and elegant way to honor mom, so the Deering Estate is offering a two-hour catamaran ride with plenty of champagne to toast again and again to the greatness of the one who gave you life. The cruise departs from the estate, a 21st-century house museum, cultural, and ecological field station, which is also a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places. There will be plenty of marine wildlife to enjoy and photograph. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12, aboard the Pelican Skipper, departing from the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $45 via deeringestate.org/mothers-day.

EXPAND Nia Holloway as “Nala,” Buyi Zama as “Rafiki” and “The Lionesses” in The Lion King North American Tour. Deen van Meer

The Lion King at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Mom spent your whole childhood enduring the annoying cartoons you once loved. Now you can show your appreciation by treating her to a Broadway experience that adults love (even if it does evoke a bit of nostalgia for your youth). Broadway Across America's The Lion King is playing at the Arsht for nearly the whole month of May. It's a classic coming-of-age story, set among the animal kingdom of the African savanna. Go ahead, sing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” along with a memorable cast of actors. You know your mom still knows all the words. May 8 through May 26 at the Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722. Tickets start at $50 via arshtcenter.org.

EXPAND Gil Bitton / Ball & Chain

Salsero Sundays at Ball and Chain. Sometimes moms need a wild night out. So this Mother's Day, sweat the night away Latin-style with your mother as you two show off your dancing skills at this Little Havana all-in-one nightclub, bar, and lounge. Enjoy a delicious drink list, served with a side of guava pastries. The 84-year-old Calle Ocho mainstay features a roster of vibrant local bands and serves up some of the city's best Cuban bites and a drink list of mojitos, carnitas and pastelito daiquiris. On Sundays, Ball and Chain features a Salsero party with live Latin jazz. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, May 12 at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com.

EXPAND Ian Witlen

New Times Brew at the Zoo. If your mom loves a good brew, start your Mother's Day celebrations early with a perfectly decadent day of music, fun, and plenty of suds. On Saturday, May 11, New Times will host its 10th edition of Brew at the Zoo, which will combine beer tapping by Concrete Beach, Guinness, Veza Sur, Hop Life, the Shed, Gulf Stream, and Biscayne Bay Brewing. The event will also include a performance by Grammy-nominated Locos por Juana. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

Mother's Day Extravaganza at the Fillmore. Is Mom a music fan? Take her to the Fillmore Miami Beach for a special concert. The show will feature R&B/Soul platinum recording and Grammy-nominated artist Keyshia Cole, singing hits such as "Never," "I Changed My Mind, and "(I Just Want It) To Be Over." 7 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $44.