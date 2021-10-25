Eyes on Miami: Wizkid, Cam'ron, Lil Baby, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesOn Tuesday night, guests gathered from 7 to 8 p.m. for the first of monthly classes with Equinox at Baia Beach Club‘s pool deck where they enjoyed outdoor fitness as the sun set over stunning views of downtown Miami.On Tuesday night, guests gathered at Orilla Bar & Grill in the Urbanica Euclid Hotel as some of Miami’s favorite bars, such as the Sylvester, Cafe la Trova, Beaker & Gray, and Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery took over Orilla and prepared delicious, hand-crafted cocktails for everyone.On October 14, hospitality and industry leaders came together and celebrated the event space at 1111 Lincoln Road. The iconic venue has dedicated a new logo representing the remarkable event space located in Miami Beach.On October 14, Miami Sweet, the 12-room immersive experience inside of Aventura Mall, hosted its spectacular sneak peek preview event designed to take visitors through a sugar-coated, sensory-driven trip.The Miami Beach Edition hosted Gray Malin for an intimate book signing of his newest book,. Gray Malin is a fine art photographer andbest-selling author. He has received global recognition for his aerial photography, shot over the world’s most stunning beaches and mountains.Description: E11even was the place to be on Friday night, as Don Toliver took over the club with an epic performance that had partygoers entertained like never before.On Saturday night, Wizkid heated things up in Wynwood as he took over the stage at The Oasis Wynwood and wowed the crowd with his energetic performance.Miami was ready to get lit with Cam’ron on Saturday night, as he took over Story and brought all the party vibes to the club for an epic night.Lil Baby shut down LIV on Friday night indeed, as he performed his hit songs to partygoers and turned up with friends in the VIP section all night long.Maker’s Mark and Don Rimx hosted fellow artists and friends for an intimate dinner at Freehold Miami. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Maker’s Mark partnered with local Puerto Rican artist Don Rimx to pay tribute to and celebrate Miami’s diverse Latinx communities.Guests started their week off on the right note as they headed to Swan for their famous Mon Cheri Monday dinner party, where Johnny Manziel and Afro B were both spotted partying.On Thursday night, Mynt was as lit as ever as the crowd let loose on the dance floor and partied away to tunes by DJ Axel Beca.The weekend started early at Sushi Fly Chicken on Thursday night, as guests headed to the trendy new lounge to party the night away in style.It was a lovely evening on the river at Kiki on The River’s weekly Sunday party, where world champion boxer Yordenis Ugas was spotted enjoying the night.On Saturday afternoon, Hyde Beach was serving up sunshine and good vibes at their weekly pool party featuring exciting bottle parades and sounds by DJ Yissel.On Saturday night, Miami’s VIP nightlife crowd gathered to celebrate the one and only, Aris Nanos’s birthday, in true Miami style at David Grutman‘s Papi Steak.On Saturday night, BOHO House was all about the good vibes, as guests spent the evening drinking and dancing in the courtyard to amazing tunes by DJ Lotus Bomb.