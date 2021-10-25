Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Wizkid, Cam'ron, Lil Baby, and Others

October 25, 2021 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
World Red Eye

Sunset HIIT Class with Equinox at Baia Beach Club

On Tuesday night, guests gathered from 7 to 8 p.m. for the first of monthly classes with Equinox at Baia Beach Club‘s pool deck where they enjoyed outdoor fitness as the sun set over stunning views of downtown Miami.
World Red Eye

Orilla Bar & Grill presents Shore to Shore

On Tuesday night, guests gathered at Orilla Bar & Grill in the Urbanica Euclid Hotel as some of Miami’s favorite bars, such as the Sylvester, Cafe la Trova, Beaker & Gray, and Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery took over Orilla and prepared delicious, hand-crafted cocktails for everyone.
World Red Eye

The Balance of Energy & Concrete Design in Events at 1111 Lincoln Road

On October 14, hospitality and industry leaders came together and celebrated the event space at 1111 Lincoln Road. The iconic venue has dedicated a new logo representing the remarkable event space located in Miami Beach.
World Red Eye

Candy Kingdom presents ‘Miami Sweet’ Grand Opening at Aventura Mall

On October 14, Miami Sweet, the 12-room immersive experience inside of Aventura Mall, hosted its spectacular sneak peek preview event designed to take visitors through a sugar-coated, sensory-driven trip.
World Red Eye

Edition X Gray Malin Book Signing at the Miami Beach Edition

The Miami Beach Edition hosted Gray Malin for an intimate book signing of his newest book, The Essential Collection. Gray Malin is a fine art photographer and New York Times best-selling author. He has received global recognition for his aerial photography, shot over the world’s most stunning beaches and mountains.
World Red Eye

Don Toliver at E11even Fridays

Description: E11even was the place to be on Friday night, as Don Toliver took over the club with an epic performance that had partygoers entertained like never before.
World Red Eye

Wizkid at the Oasis Wynwood

On Saturday night, Wizkid heated things up in Wynwood as he took over the stage at The Oasis Wynwood and wowed the crowd with his energetic performance.
World Red Eye

Cam’ron at Story Saturdays

Miami was ready to get lit with Cam’ron on Saturday night, as he took over Story and brought all the party vibes to the club for an epic night.
World Red Eye

Lil Baby at LIV

Lil Baby shut down LIV on Friday night indeed, as he performed his hit songs to partygoers and turned up with friends in the VIP section all night long.
World Red Eye

Maker’s Mark Bourbon and Artist Don Rimx Celebrate Miami’s Diverse Latinx Communities at Freehold Miami

Maker’s Mark and Don Rimx hosted fellow artists and friends for an intimate dinner at Freehold Miami. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Maker’s Mark partnered with local Puerto Rican artist Don Rimx to pay tribute to and celebrate Miami’s diverse Latinx communities.
World Red Eye

Johnny Manziel and Afro B at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Guests started their week off on the right note as they headed to Swan for their famous Mon Cheri Monday dinner party, where Johnny Manziel and Afro B were both spotted partying.
World Red Eye

Mynt Thursdays

On Thursday night, Mynt was as lit as ever as the crowd let loose on the dance floor and partied away to tunes by DJ Axel Beca.
World Red Eye

Sushi Fly Chicken Thursdays

The weekend started early at Sushi Fly Chicken on Thursday night, as guests headed to the trendy new lounge to party the night away in style.
World Red Eye

Yordenis Ugas at Kiki on the River Sundays

It was a lovely evening on the river at Kiki on The River’s weekly Sunday party, where world champion boxer Yordenis Ugas was spotted enjoying the night.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

On Saturday afternoon, Hyde Beach was serving up sunshine and good vibes at their weekly pool party featuring exciting bottle parades and sounds by DJ Yissel.
World Red Eye

Aris Nanos’s Birthday at Papi Steak

On Saturday night, Miami’s VIP nightlife crowd gathered to celebrate the one and only, Aris Nanos’s birthday, in true Miami style at David Grutman‘s Papi Steak.
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

On Saturday night, BOHO House was all about the good vibes, as guests spent the evening drinking and dancing in the courtyard to amazing tunes by DJ Lotus Bomb.
