Eyes on Miami: Walshy Fire, Wyclef Jean, Gianluca Vacchi, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Chef Jose Mendin and Tyler Newell World Red Eye

click to enlarge Wayne Boich and Gianluca Vacchi World Red Eye

Kat Ruano World Red Eye

click to enlarge Bianca Garcia and Amanda Roque World Red Eye

click to enlarge Kodak Black World Red Eye

click to enlarge Walshy Fire World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Christa Allen World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Wyclef Jean and Gale Nelson World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesStitch Lab is back in town for the sixth edition of its highly-anticipated pop-up shop and kicked off with a star-studded cocktail party and fashion presentation! On April 13, Stitch Lab welcomed nearly 200 guests who gathered in the heart of the Miami Design District for a private fashion presentation and early preview of the three-day pop-up.Chef Jose Mendin, Tyler Newell, Andrew Dulac, and Chris Cordero unveiled the Mexican Pizza, a collaboration between the Patio Isola and Pubbelly boss and the Hyde Beach Miami team as part of the ongoing Pizza Wednesday series that showcases local industry partnerships all summer long.Miami just became home to one of the most luxurious padel clubs in the world — Reserve Padel pop-up at the Miami Seaplane Base.Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition hosted a monthly cocktail master class with the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library to celebrate Miami Beach PrideName:On Thursday, April 13, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila hosted an exclusive preview of their 4/20 cocktails in collaboration with Binske CBD at their Coconut Grove location. Guests enjoyed CBD-infused cocktails and tacos at the upstairs Mezcaleria, followed by "Mi Casa Thursday" at the speakeasy lounge, which features Casamigos specials and your favorite reggaeton hits.LIV on Sunday closed out the weekend celebrations with a bang as Kodak Black took to the stage and put on an energetic show that had partygoers excited.Walshy Fire created an electric atmosphere at E11even on Wednesday when he took over the decks. Walshy played an amazing set of towering beats and endless energy to ramp up the crowd to dance the night away.Hyde Beach was poppin' off on Saturday, where partygoers sipped on mimosas and danced by the pool all afternoon.Okeydokey is a new food-driven dining and entertainment destination in Miami's lively Brickell neighborhood, celebrating the city's eclectic, flamboyant, and unapologetic lifestyle.Mr. C Coconut Grove celebrated its fourth anniversary with a sunset cocktail event at the hotel's rooftop pool deck. Overlooking the Magic City with golden hour views of Biscayne Bay, guests mingled while delighting in bites and sips from Bellini.The Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami Beach, the world-renowned international show jumping competition, is one the most highly anticipated event of the season.Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, the premier youth-mentoring organization, successfully raised $1.3 million with support from over 400 philanthropic, business, and community leaders attending its largest annual fundraiser Saturday.Moke America, that cute little electric cruiser, shot a new branding campaign for summer '23 in Miami Beach's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood. The groovy Moke hails from the 1960s and was reintroduced by Moke America in 2016 as a street-legal, electric low-speed vehicle (LSV).Mayami brought on another epic Friday night, where guests enjoyed the thrilling ambiance, unavoidable dancing, and delicious drinks at one of Wynwood's hottest clubs. An exchange of smiles, great memories, and immaculate vibes carried out through the evening.Guests headed to Miami's ultimate Sunday Funday at Kiki on the River for larger-than-life bottle parades, mouthwatering Greek cuisine, and an incredible soundtrack.