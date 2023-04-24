Eyes on Miami: Walshy Fire, Wyclef Jean, Gianluca Vacchi, and Others

Navigation
April 24, 2023 9:00AM

Walshy Fire
Walshy Fire World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Stitch Lab Spring Kick-Off Cocktail Party and Fashion Show at Miami Design District

Stitch Lab is back in town for the sixth edition of its highly-anticipated pop-up shop and kicked off with a star-studded cocktail party and fashion presentation! On April 13, Stitch Lab welcomed nearly 200 guests who gathered in the heart of the Miami Design District for a private fashion presentation and early preview of the three-day pop-up.
Chef Jose Mendin and Tyler Newell
World Red Eye

The Pizza Party Series at Patio Isola Featuring the Launch of the Mexican Pizza with Chef Jose Mendin, Tyler Newell, Andrew Dulac, and Chris Cordero

Chef Jose Mendin, Tyler Newell, Andrew Dulac, and Chris Cordero unveiled the Mexican Pizza, a collaboration between the Patio Isola and Pubbelly boss and the Hyde Beach Miami team as part of the ongoing Pizza Wednesday series that showcases local industry partnerships all summer long.
click to enlarge
Wayne Boich and Gianluca Vacchi
World Red Eye

Boich Investment Group Launches Reserve, Leading Name in Padel Industry

Miami just became home to one of the most luxurious padel clubs in the world — Reserve Padel pop-up at the Miami Seaplane Base.
Kat Ruano
World Red Eye

Matador Bar Celebrates Miami Pride with Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library

Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition hosted a monthly cocktail master class with the Stonewall National Museum, Archives & Library to celebrate Miami Beach Pride
Name:
click to enlarge
Bianca Garcia and Amanda Roque
World Red Eye

Media Preview at Bodega Coconut Grove

On Thursday, April 13, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila hosted an exclusive preview of their 4/20 cocktails in collaboration with Binske CBD at their Coconut Grove location. Guests enjoyed CBD-infused cocktails and tacos at the upstairs Mezcaleria, followed by "Mi Casa Thursday" at the speakeasy lounge, which features Casamigos specials and your favorite reggaeton hits.
click to enlarge
Kodak Black
World Red Eye

Kodak Black at LIV on Sunday

LIV on Sunday closed out the weekend celebrations with a bang as Kodak Black took to the stage and put on an energetic show that had partygoers excited.
click to enlarge
Walshy Fire
World Red Eye

Walshy Fire at E11even on Wednesday

Walshy Fire created an electric atmosphere at E11even on Wednesday when he took over the decks. Walshy played an amazing set of towering beats and endless energy to ramp up the crowd to dance the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach was poppin' off on Saturday, where partygoers sipped on mimosas and danced by the pool all afternoon.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Okeydokey Miami Opening Night – Friends & Family

Okeydokey is a new food-driven dining and entertainment destination in Miami's lively Brickell neighborhood, celebrating the city's eclectic, flamboyant, and unapologetic lifestyle.
Christa Allen
World Red Eye

Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove's Anniversary Celebration

Mr. C Coconut Grove celebrated its fourth anniversary with a sunset cocktail event at the hotel's rooftop pool deck. Overlooking the Magic City with golden hour views of Biscayne Bay, guests mingled while delighting in bites and sips from Bellini.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami Beach

The Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami Beach, the world-renowned international show jumping competition, is one the most highly anticipated event of the season.
click to enlarge
Wyclef Jean and Gale Nelson
World Red Eye

Art of the Match Gala – The Remix Presented by Wynwood Walls Foundation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, the premier youth-mentoring organization, successfully raised $1.3 million with support from over 400 philanthropic, business, and community leaders attending its largest annual fundraiser Saturday.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Moke America Shoots New Branding Campaign

Moke America, that cute little electric cruiser, shot a new branding campaign for summer '23 in Miami Beach's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood. The groovy Moke hails from the 1960s and was reintroduced by Moke America in 2016 as a street-legal, electric low-speed vehicle (LSV).
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Mayami brought on another epic Friday night, where guests enjoyed the thrilling ambiance, unavoidable dancing, and delicious drinks at one of Wynwood's hottest clubs. An exchange of smiles, great memories, and immaculate vibes carried out through the evening.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests headed to Miami's ultimate Sunday Funday at Kiki on the River for larger-than-life bottle parades, mouthwatering Greek cuisine, and an incredible soundtrack.
