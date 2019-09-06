Eyes on Miami: Trey Songz, Neymar, Tory Lanez, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 26

GeeGun at Rockwell Mondays: GeeGun lit up Rockwell Monday night when he squaded up with TroyBoi and kept the party going all night.

World Red Eye

August 27

Favela Beach at Wall: The best party on Miami Beach strikes again, bringing all the right vibes to Wall Tuesday night.

World Red Eye

August 28

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami: When the boyfriends are away, the girlfriends will play — especially on a Wednesday night at Bâoli.

Trey Songz World Red Eye

Trey Songz at Story Thursdays: It was bottoms up at Story on Thursday when Trey Songz pulled up to pop bottles with his crew.

World Red Eye

Regina’s Grocery Grand Opening Celebration: Guests gathered at Regina’s Grocery for its grand opening celebration Wednesday evening.

World Red Eye

Tipsy Tucán at El Tucán: Things took a spin Wednesday night at El Tucán when partygoers lit up the dance floor with their sparklers as drinks flowed and music boomed all night long.

World Red Eye

August 30

Viernes Santo at Don Diablo: Friday night was hot hot hot at Viernes Santo at Don Diablo.

World Red Eye

August 31

E11even Saturdays: E11even, Miami’s only 24-hour club, was "Team No Sleep" Saturday night.

Tory Lanez and Chris Brown World Red Eye

September 1

Chris Brown, Neymar, and Tory Lanez at Liv on Sunday: Hurricane Dorian didn’t stop Liv on Sunday, as Chris Brown, Neymar, and Tory Lanez brought the storm when they entered the club.

World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays: The hurricane didn’t stop the party at Kiki on The River on Sunday evening.

World Red Eye

September 2

Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: The storm didn’t stop everyone from partying like a rockstar Monday night at Mokai.