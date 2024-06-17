Eyes on Miami: Tokischa, Neil Frances, 50 Cent, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesGuests celebrated the end of the weekend with a bang at Kiki on the River Sundays with live entertainment and impeccable vibes as partygoers danced the night away.It was a full house at Boho House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.Summer is making its way around the corner, and you can tell at Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde. The deck was full of partygoers who enjoyed the afternoon sipping on handcrafted cocktails, basking in the sun, and listening to poolside beats.It was a lit Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Neil Frances rocked the crowd with a sold-out show at ZeyZey as part of his It's All a Bit Fuzzier World Tour.Tokischa brought the heat on Thursday night at LIV with a spicy performance that had the club going all night.East's new brand positioning, Alt Luxury, embraces the mindset of today's purpose- and value-driven consumers. This event is more than a brand relaunch—it's a one-night-only immersive performance blending dance, theatre, and several mixed-media installations with the vibrant sounds and flavors inspired by the locals that comprise the East global brand: Miami, Hong Kong, and Beijing.unveiled the June cover featuring influencer and philanthropist Jenisbel Acevedo. This special Father's Day edition honors her father, Jorge Acevedo, the esteemed CEO, president, and founder of La Colonia Medical Center.The Arsht Center's LGBTQ Pride celebration returns for its seventh year, presented directly on the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage. CommuniTea Dance is a free, rainbow-filled blowout starring Alex Newell, a Tony Award-winning, Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor and activist. After Newell's performance, join us at an all-new Glowing With Pride dance party featuring DJ Musicat.Nearly 3,000 guests celebrated World Ocean Day 2024, presented by the Miami DDA, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami. Frost Science members kicked off the celebration with an exclusive sustainable seafood cooking demonstration and tasting presented by James Beard award-winning chef Allen Susser.Branson Cognac hosted a Friday night dinner at Matilda's Kitchen with 50 Cent.It was a night to remember as the Collection Porsche hosted a private screening of. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour inside the Porsche showroom, where a selection of certified pre-owned Porsche vehicles was on display. After enjoying light bites and beverages, guests headed to Landmark Theaters, located inside the Village of Merrick Park, for a private screening of this new blockbuster.Gekkō Miami launched its new Happy Hour with a bang, offering handcrafted cocktails and tasty bites.