Eyes on Miami: Tokischa, Neil Frances, 50 Cent, and Others

World Red Eye is back this week with photos from the hottest parties and events around town.
June 17, 2024
Tokischa
Tokischa
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests celebrated the end of the weekend with a bang at Kiki on the River Sundays with live entertainment and impeccable vibes as partygoers danced the night away.
Boho Saturdays

Boho Saturdays

It was a full house at Boho House, where guests enjoyed amazing vibes, sick beats, and handcrafted cocktails in the mesmerizing courtyard all evening long.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Summer is making its way around the corner, and you can tell at Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde. The deck was full of partygoers who enjoyed the afternoon sipping on handcrafted cocktails, basking in the sun, and listening to poolside beats.
Mayami Fridays

Mayami Fridays

It was a lit Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers thrived on the dance floors, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
Neil Frances
World Red Eye

Neil Frances at ZeyZey

Neil Frances rocked the crowd with a sold-out show at ZeyZey as part of his It's All a Bit Fuzzier World Tour.
Tokischa
World Red Eye

Tokischa at LIV Thursdays

Tokischa brought the heat on Thursday night at LIV with a spicy performance that had the club going all night.
World Red Eye

East Miami | Arrive at a Different Place: A Rebrand Launch Party and Immersive Experience

East's new brand positioning, Alt Luxury, embraces the mindset of today's purpose- and value-driven consumers. This event is more than a brand relaunch—it's a one-night-only immersive performance blending dance, theatre, and several mixed-media installations with the vibrant sounds and flavors inspired by the locals that comprise the East global brand: Miami, Hong Kong, and Beijing.
Fabiola Angulo, Jenisbel Acevedo, and Adriana Catano
World Red Eye

Somos La Revista June Cover Party With Jenisbel Acevedo at Zeru Miami

Somos La Revista unveiled the June cover featuring influencer and philanthropist Jenisbel Acevedo. This special Father's Day edition honors her father, Jorge Acevedo, the esteemed CEO, president, and founder of La Colonia Medical Center.
World Red Eye

CommuniTea Dance at Arsht Center

The Arsht Center's LGBTQ Pride celebration returns for its seventh year, presented directly on the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage. CommuniTea Dance is a free, rainbow-filled blowout starring Alex Newell, a Tony Award-winning, Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor and activist. After Newell's performance, join us at an all-new Glowing With Pride dance party featuring DJ Musicat.
Chuavevo, Golden 305, and Fo
World Red Eye

World Ocean Day 2024 Presented by the Miami DDA

Nearly 3,000 guests celebrated World Ocean Day 2024, presented by the Miami DDA, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami. Frost Science members kicked off the celebration with an exclusive sustainable seafood cooking demonstration and tasting presented by James Beard award-winning chef Allen Susser.
Kathia Joseph and 50 Cent
World Red Eye

Branson Cognac Dinner with 50 Cent

Branson Cognac hosted a Friday night dinner at Matilda's Kitchen with 50 Cent.
Angelina Anikina
World Red Eye

The Collection Porsche Presents Bad Boys 4 Movie Outing

It was a night to remember as the Collection Porsche hosted a private screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The evening kicked off with a cocktail hour inside the Porsche showroom, where a selection of certified pre-owned Porsche vehicles was on display. After enjoying light bites and beverages, guests headed to Landmark Theaters, located inside the Village of Merrick Park, for a private screening of this new blockbuster.
World Red Eye

Happy Hour Launch at Gekkō

Gekkō Miami launched its new Happy Hour with a bang, offering handcrafted cocktails and tasty bites.
