Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Steve Aoki, Chantel Jeffries, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
PAMM Hosts KIDS JAMM Shopping Benefit at Miu Miu Bal Harbour Shops: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) donors enjoyed an afternoon of shopping and lunch at Miu Miu Bal Harbour Shops in support of the museum’s first-ever family fundraiser KIDS JAMM at PAMM, which will be held Sunday, October 27.
September 25
Wine Australia Far From Ordinary Roadshow at Moore Building in Miami Design District: There’s nowhere better to taste a wine than the place it was made. Guests were transported to Australia through a multi-sensory experience to discover the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the wine’s terroir.
HistoryMiami Museum Hosts Opening Celebration of "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame" Exhibition: Smiles, hugs, laughter, and an electric feeling filled the air as Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Stephenson and Lesley Visser, along with about 40 Miami Dolphin alumni including Mark Duper, Mark Clayton, Dick Anderson, Nat Moore, and many others, gathered for a walk down memory lane at HistoryMiami Museum for the opening of "Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame."
Hadley Henriette’s Very Parisian Trend Room Takeover at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Public Relations Manager hosted a celebration for her birthday and the kick-off of her “Trend Room takeover.”
Minibar Block Party at Urbanica the Meridian Hotel: Minibar’s Block Party at Urbanica the Meridian Hotel brought several favorite local Miami bars under one roof.
September 27
Steve Aoki, Michael Bay, and Mack Maine at Papi Steak: Papi’s strolled up to Papi Steak on Friday night as Steve Aoki, Michael Bay, and Mack Maine dined before heading to the club.
Chantel Jeffries Birthday Celebration at Swan: Just before Chantel Jeffries headed to LIV to celebrate her birthday, she spent the evening dining with close friends and family at Swan Friday night.
September 28
DJ Khaled at Story Saturdays: The one and only DJ Khaled was back at Story Saturday night for “anotha” epic performance.
September 29
Floyd Mayweather and Trick Daddy at LIV on Sunday: The party follows Floyd Mayweather everywhere he goes, this time all the way to LIV on Sunday. Trick Daddy was also seen nearby, popping bottles in the club all night.
September 30
W Hotels Worldwide, ASCAP, the ASCAP Foundation ,and She is the Music Host “What She Said” at W Miami: W Hotels Worldwide, ASCAP, the ASCAP Foundation, and She is the Music welcomed local movers and shakers to W Miami for an intimate evening of powerful discussion with female power players that are paving the way for the next generation of music makers.
Kent Jones at Rockwell Mondays: It ain’t hard to tell there’s always a reason to celebrate at Rockwell.
October 1
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert at Favela Beach at Wall: Favela Beach kicked off the first night of October, as singer Teyana Taylor and her basketball player boyfriend Iman Shumpert vibed at Wall Tuesday night.
