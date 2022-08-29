Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Marshmello, Nico Norena, and Others

August 29, 2022 9:00AM

Marshmello
Marshmello World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Brugal 1888 Journeys Through 130 Years of Rum Mastery with "Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal"

In honor of National Rum Day, Brugal 1888 — an ultra-premium Dominican double-aged rum — presented "Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal" at Villa Woodbine on Tuesday, August 16.
Trey Songz, Teyana Taylor, and Iman Shumpert
World Red Eye

Teyana Taylor, Trey Songz, and Iman Shumpert at LIVONSUNDAY

Singer Teyana Taylor took over LIV and performed with the crowd going absolutely wild. Partygoers were dancing the night away as Trey Songz and Iman Shumpert were seen in VIP ordering endless bottle parades and closing the weekend with a bang.
click to enlarge
Marshmello
World Red Eye

Marshmello at Story Fridays

Story was popping off on Friday as Marshmello took over the decks and spun out some sick beats. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades while dancing the night away under the neon lights.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at E11even Saturdays

The biggest boss, Rick Ross, was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and delivered an epic performance. Money was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers were going wild and dancing the night away to their favorite songs.
Jessica Rodriguez, Nico Norena, and Ariana Rueda
World Red Eye

The Succulent Bite Book Launch Party at Rosa Sky Rooftop

Food influencer and entrepreneur Nico Norena releases his first recipe book globally. Popularly known on social media as @succulentbite, he celebrated the launch in partnership with Rosa Sky Rooftop with an afternoon of light bites, cocktails and signature curated desserts.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Ribbon Cutting for Bodega Coconut Grove

On August 25, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila opened its fifth South Florida location in Coconut Grove. CEO and cofounder Jared Galbut was joined by Commissioner Ken Russell and Coconut Grove president Elliott Durant for the ribbon cutting.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Partygoers didn't stop on Sunday, as they enjoyed Kiki on the River's dinner party, where guests dined and danced the night away, sipping on hand-crafted cocktails and partying like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

It was a sun-filled day at Hyde Beach's Swim Club Saturdays, where partygoers were sippin' on mimosas and dancing in the pool all afternoon.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Saturdays

It was a fun-filled night at Bottled Blonde, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats as they kept the vibes at an all-time high all evening long.
Jazlyn Merida and Christine Nunez
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy hotspot, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired night. Where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the fiery live entertainment.
Karen Rojas
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Nothing compares to Marion's Thursday Soirée, where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine and danced on the tables as they began the weekend early, with a bang.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Sparklers lit up Villa Azur's outdoor courtyard as partygoers started the weekend early, enjoying their iconic dinner parties and dancing on tables while sipping endless champagne.
