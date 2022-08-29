Eyes on Miami: Teyana Taylor, Marshmello, Nico Norena, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesIn honor of National Rum Day, Brugal 1888 — an ultra-premium Dominican double-aged rum — presented "Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal" at Villa Woodbine on Tuesday, August 16.Singer Teyana Taylor took over LIV and performed with the crowd going absolutely wild. Partygoers were dancing the night away as Trey Songz and Iman Shumpert were seen in VIP ordering endless bottle parades and closing the weekend with a bang.Story was popping off on Friday as Marshmello took over the decks and spun out some sick beats. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades while dancing the night away under the neon lights.The biggest boss, Rick Ross, was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and delivered an epic performance. Money was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers were going wild and dancing the night away to their favorite songs.Food influencer and entrepreneur Nico Norena releases his first recipe book globally. Popularly known on social media as @succulentbite, he celebrated the launch in partnership with Rosa Sky Rooftop with an afternoon of light bites, cocktails and signature curated desserts.On August 25, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila opened its fifth South Florida location in Coconut Grove. CEO and cofounder Jared Galbut was joined by Commissioner Ken Russell and Coconut Grove president Elliott Durant for the ribbon cutting.Partygoers didn't stop on Sunday, as they enjoyed Kiki on the River's dinner party, where guests dined and danced the night away, sipping on hand-crafted cocktails and partying like the weekend never had to end.It was a sun-filled day at Hyde Beach's Swim Club Saturdays, where partygoers were sippin' on mimosas and dancing in the pool all afternoon.It was a fun-filled night at Bottled Blonde, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats as they kept the vibes at an all-time high all evening long.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy hotspot, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired night. Where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the fiery live entertainment.Nothing compares to Marion's Thursday Soirée, where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine and danced on the tables as they began the weekend early, with a bang.Sparklers lit up Villa Azur's outdoor courtyard as partygoers started the weekend early, enjoying their iconic dinner parties and dancing on tables while sipping endless champagne.