Eyes on Miami: G-Eazy, Steven Tyler, Boyz II Men, and Others

Wednesday, October 30

Nicole Lopez-Alvar Photo by World Red Eye

PF Chang’s After Dark Launch Celebration

It’s PF Chang’s like you’ve never seen it before: Chang’s After Dark, launching Halloween night 2019.

Nacho Photo by World Red Eye

La Otra Preview Week

Calle Ocho’s newest venue, La Otra, opened its doors for a special sneak peek this past week.

Thursday, October 31

Carolina Delgado and Romain Zago Photo by World Red Eye

Halloween Night at Myn-Tu

Halloween was one to remember at Myn-Tu as partygoers enjoyed a Halloween themed dinner party.

Friday, November 1

G-Eazy at E11even Fridays

Halloween was over, but it was still a scary night as G-Eazy performed live at E11even for a packed house.

Mama Joon’s Opening Celebration at Life House, Collins Park

Guests gathered at Life House, Collins Park to celebrate the opening of Mama Joon, a new vegetarian-forward, Mediterranean restaurant and bar set inside a well-designed atrium with waterfront seating along the Collins Canal.

King Richie & 2 Chainz Photo by World Red Eye

2 Chainz & Murda Beatz at LIV

LIV on Friday night was a vibe when 2 Chainz took over for a fire performance, while Murda Beatz was also spotted in the booth getting lit with his crew.

Miami Design District Performance Series Halloween ‘80s Retro Night

Miami Design District’s fall 2019 Performance Series hosted its first Halloween ‘80s Retro Night featuring a spectacular performance by Martha Wash (the original Weather Girl) and Shannon (the queen of dance, EDM and freestyle).

Bilal Brooks & Bacheler Jean Pierre Photo by World Red Eye

Comme Des Cool Dudes Pop-Up Shop

Comme Des Cool Dudes is a three-month-long pop-up shop curated by Haitian designer and multimedia artist Bacheler Jean-Pierre.

Saturday, November 2

Camille Muratore & Samm Alt Photo by World Red Eye

Peach Room Presents Warhol Halloween at the Anderson

Peach Room pop-up disco hosted an epic Andy Warhol-themed Halloween party spectacular on Saturday night.

David Einhorn & Zedd Photo by World Red Eye

Zedd at Papi Steak

On Saturday night, Zedd was spotted enjoying an exclusive dinner at Miami Beach hotspot Papi Steak before heading out to his performance at LIV.

Adil El Arbi, David Grutman, Bilall Fallah, DJ Khaled, Mo Garcia, & Chad Oman Photo by World Red Eye

DJ Khaled at Swan Saturdays

It was Bad Boys for Life at Swan on Saturday night as Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, DJ Khaled, and Chad Oman were all spotted enjoying dinner after wrapping up filming for the new Bad Boys movie.

Boyz II Men Photo by World Red Eye

BleauLive Presents Boyz II Men at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Boyz II Men returned to Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s BleauLive concert series for the second time.

Alex Forsythe, Andrew Siebet, Haley Bradley, Danny Davies, Ratu Dawa, & Amaury Piedra Photo by World Red Eye

Second-Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show’s Yacht Chef Competition at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina

Chef Danny Davies of Excellence was honored as Best Yacht Chef at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show’s second-annual Sunset Soirée & Yacht Chef Competition.

Haegue Yang Photo by World Red Eye

Haegue Yang: “In the Cone of Uncertainty” Opening Reception at the Bass

The Bass held a reception to celebrate the opening of Haegue Yang‘s solo exhibition, “In the Cone of Uncertainty.”

Alonzo Mourning Photo by World Red Eye

Fourth-Annual Collectors Weekend at Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Shops hosted its fourth-annual Collectors Weekend. The two-day event combined a specially curated display of timepieces from leading watch brands including Audemars Piguet, Buccellati, Chopard, David Yurman, Graff, Panerai, Richard Mille, and Tourneau, and a must-attend car show with one-of-a-kind models including the Bugatti Hypercar Lineage.

Steven Tyler Photo by World Red Eye

25th-Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at InterContinental Miami

The 25th-annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball raised $3 million for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, hosting more than 850 guests.

2 Chainz & Rick Ross Photo by World Red Eye

Rick Ross & 2 Chainz at Story Saturdays

Rap legends reunited at Story on Saturday night as Rick Ross and 2 Chainz were spotted partying side by side.

Sunday, November 3

Tom Healy, John Morales, & Haegue Yang Photo by World Red Eye

Curator Culture at the Bass: Featuring Artist Haegue Yang & NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales

The Bass held an installment of the talk series, Curator Culture. Following the recent opening of Haegue Yang’s exhibition, In the Cone of Uncertainty, the artist, along with NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist John Morales and host Tom Healy, discussed the ways in which different cultural and ethnic backgrounds can unite to address universal issues in a complicated future.

Cirque Mei Photo by World Red Eye

Cirque Mei Performance at Adrienne Arsht Center

Audiences gathered in the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall to watch the colorful and breathtaking circus acts of Cirque Mei.

Monday, November 4

Rockstar Mondays at Mokai

Everyone was feeling like a Rockstar Monday night at Mokai, as guests started their week off on a lit note.

Tuesday, November 5

David Grutman & Foodgod Photo by World Red Eye

David Grutman Teaches How to Create a Restaurant at Komodo in Third Week of Course at Florida International University

This week, Professor David Grutman brought his entire FIU Hospitality course to Komodo for the lesson of the week: How to Create a Restaurant.

Thursday, November 7

Giambattista Valli x H&M Pre-Shop at H&M Lincoln Road

H&M hosted a pre-shop event in Miami to celebrate the limited-edition Giambattista Valli x H&M collection before the worldwide launch on Thursday, November 7.