Eyes on Miami: Sean Paul, 50 Cent, Tyler Herro, and Others

New TimesKodak was poppin' at LIV this past weekend, performing for an energetic crowd. The Broward rapper had partygoers singing and dancing to his top hits all night.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River, as guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.The weekend started early as guests headed to Villa Azur's Thursday dinner party. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.Happy Dad Tuesdays at Pilo's Tequila Garden are always lit. This past week was extra special because Happy Dad himself, Steve Will Do It, came out for some beer pong and good vibes.Boho House on Saturday was everyone's highlight of the week as guests filed into the courtyard for a magical evening full of groovy tunes and tons of delicious handcrafted cocktails.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy hotspot, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired night. Where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the fiery live entertainment.Hyde Beach was in full swing Friday night as partygoers danced all night to the sick beats in the amazing outdoor courtyard and bar. Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach embodies South Beach nightlife with people partying under the stars.Sean Paul and Myles O'Neal at E11even brought some incredible energy to the weekend ahead on Friday night. They performed some of their biggest hits while partygoers danced the night away.A momentous celebration occurred as Grup Mediapro and BrandStar Studios inaugurated their new 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art virtual production studio in Miami-Dade County. The event showcased the launch of the largest and most advanced virtual production LED wall in South Florida.Upscale downtown wine and spirits boutique Maison Mura welcomed Gerard Bertrand, an innovative and sustainable winemaker based in France's Languedoc-Roussillon region and who was awarded European Winery of the Year atAnnual Wine Star Awards.Kings Cru Branson Dinner at Sopra, the members-only lounge upstairs of Forte De Marmi, where 50 Cent invited some friends and cast members from Power, such as Joseph Sikora, Larenz Tate, Lil Meech, Terrence J, Uncle Murda, and Tony Yayo.Gala Miami was off the wall on Saturday night as guests danced to sick beats and poppin' bottles. Even Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat point guard, came out for a bit of fun on the town.Constellation Group, Boschetti Group, and Vietmar hosted the grand opening of their sales gallery for Ella Miami Beach, a 95-luxury residence construction inspired by Miami Beach's art deco heyday of chic.Omarion and Terrence J performed last night at M2 in Miami Beach for the American Black Film Festival's Legendary White Party hosted by Terrence J.The Setai Hotel and Leading Hotels of the World yearly reception.