Photos

Eyes on Miami: Sean Paul, 50 Cent, Tyler Herro, and Others

June 26, 2023 9:00AM

Sean Paul
Sean Paul World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Kodak Black
World Red Eye
Kodak Black at LIV
Kodak was poppin' at LIV this past weekend, performing for an energetic crowd. The Broward rapper had partygoers singing and dancing to his top hits all night.
World Red Eye
Kiki on the River Sundays
Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River, as guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
Villa Azur Thursdays
The weekend started early as guests headed to Villa Azur's Thursday dinner party. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.
click to enlarge
Steve Will Do It
World Red Eye

Happy Dad Tuesdays at Pilo's Tequila Garden with Steve Will Do It

Happy Dad Tuesdays at Pilo's Tequila Garden are always lit. This past week was extra special because Happy Dad himself, Steve Will Do It, came out for some beer pong and good vibes.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho House on Saturday was everyone's highlight of the week as guests filed into the courtyard for a magical evening full of groovy tunes and tons of delicious handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy hotspot, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired night. Where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the fiery live entertainment.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach was in full swing Friday night as partygoers danced all night to the sick beats in the amazing outdoor courtyard and bar. Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach embodies South Beach nightlife with people partying under the stars.
click to enlarge
Sean Paul
World Red Eye

Sean Paul and Myles O'Neal at E11even

Sean Paul and Myles O'Neal at E11even brought some incredible energy to the weekend ahead on Friday night. They performed some of their biggest hits while partygoers danced the night away.
click to enlarge
Irantzu Diez-Gamboa, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Commissioner Juan Carlos Bermudez, and Commissioner Marcos Giron
World Red Eye

Grup Mediapro and BrandStar Studios Celebrate the Unveiling of Its Cutting-Edge Virtual Production Studio in Miami-Dade County

A momentous celebration occurred as Grup Mediapro and BrandStar Studios inaugurated their new 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art virtual production studio in Miami-Dade County. The event showcased the launch of the largest and most advanced virtual production LED wall in South Florida.
Eva Garzon
World Red Eye

Gerard Bertrand Prestige Wine Tasting at Maison Mura

Upscale downtown wine and spirits boutique Maison Mura welcomed Gerard Bertrand, an innovative and sustainable winemaker based in France's Languedoc-Roussillon region and who was awarded European Winery of the Year at Wine Enthusiast Magazine's Annual Wine Star Awards.
click to enlarge
Uncle Murda, Tony Yayo, Terrence J, Joseph Sikora, 50 Cent, and Larenz Tate
World Red Eye

Kings Cru Branson Dinner at Sopra

Kings Cru Branson Dinner at Sopra, the members-only lounge upstairs of Forte De Marmi, where 50 Cent invited some friends and cast members from Power, such as Joseph Sikora, Larenz Tate, Lil Meech, Terrence J, Uncle Murda, and Tony Yayo.
Tyler Herro and DJ Stevie J
World Red Eye

Tyler Herro at Gala

Gala Miami was off the wall on Saturday night as guests danced to sick beats and poppin' bottles. Even Tyler Herro, the Miami Heat point guard, came out for a bit of fun on the town.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Ella Miami Beach Launch and Sales Gallery Opening

Constellation Group, Boschetti Group, and Vietmar hosted the grand opening of their sales gallery for Ella Miami Beach, a 95-luxury residence construction inspired by Miami Beach's art deco heyday of chic.
click to enlarge
Terrence J and Omarion
World Red Eye

Omarion and Terrence J at M2

Omarion and Terrence J performed last night at M2 in Miami Beach for the American Black Film Festival's Legendary White Party hosted by Terrence J.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Setai Miami Beach and LHW x LE Miami 2023

The Setai Hotel and Leading Hotels of the World yearly reception.
