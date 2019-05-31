 


    Herban Planet
4
The 2019 Power Players reception.
The 2019 Power Players reception.
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jermaine Dupri, Meek Mill and Others

World Red Eye | May 31, 2019 | 8:30am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

May 19

Miami Magazine Celebrates the 2019 Power Players Hosted by Ray and Shannon Allen at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne: Miami Magazine held an exclusive reception at The Ritz Carlton in Key Biscayne to honor the 2019 Power Players featured in the May/June Issue.

Miami Beach Bar Association Cocktail Reception
Miami Beach Bar Association Cocktail Reception
World Red Eye

May 23

Miami Beach Bar Association Cocktail Reception at Mandrake: Mandrake played host to the Miami Beach Bar Association’s cocktail reception honoring the City of Miami Beach’s elected officials, judiciary and city attorneys in the restaurant’s garden.

"The Secret World Inside You" Member Preview
"The Secret World Inside You" Member Preview
World Red Eye

May 24

"The Secret World Inside You" Member Preview at Frost Science: After the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science closed its doors to the public Friday, nearly 300 of the museum’s members gathered for an exclusive sneak peek of the new special exhibition, "The Secret World Inside You."

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jermaine Dupri
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jermaine Dupri
World Red Eye

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jermaine Dupri at LIV: Diddy and Jermaine Dupri brought the party to LIV to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend celebrations.

"Harper Hour" at Mandrake.
“Harper Hour” at Mandrake.
World Red Eye

May 25

Diageo Hosts “Harper Hour” Series at Mandrake: Diageo hosted an intimate happy hour at Mandrake Miami.

Meek Mill, Zoey Dollaz, and Calboy
Meek Mill, Zoey Dollaz, and Calboy
World Red Eye

Meek Mill, Fabolous, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Zoey Dollaz at Story Saturdays: Saturday night at Story was lit as Memorial Day Weekend party goers came out to play.

Cecilia Leon
Cecilia Leon
World Red Eye

Young Musicians Unite Seventh Annual Spring Music Festival at Rácket: Young Musicians Unite 7th Annual Spring Music Festival at Rácket in Wynwood.

Laidback Luke
Laidback Luke
World Red Eye

May 26

Laidback Luke at E11even: Miami’s only 24 hour club brought out Laidback Luke for a special Memorial Day Weekend rager.

Chris Studnicky
Chris Studnicky
World Red Eye

May 29

2019 ISG World Miami Report Conference Hosted by Reach & Rise, Residences at Brickell City Centre: ISG World presented the 2019 Miami Report to over 700 real estate professionals from across South Florida.

