Eyes on Miami: Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jermaine Dupri, Meek Mill and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami.



May 19



Miami Magazine Celebrates the 2019 Power Players Hosted by Ray and Shannon Allen at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne: Miami Magazine held an exclusive reception at The Ritz Carlton in Key Biscayne to honor the 2019 Power Players featured in the May/June Issue.

Miami Beach Bar Association Cocktail Reception World Red Eye

May 23



Miami Beach Bar Association Cocktail Reception at Mandrake: Mandrake played host to the Miami Beach Bar Association’s cocktail reception honoring the City of Miami Beach’s elected officials, judiciary and city attorneys in the restaurant’s garden.

"The Secret World Inside You" Member Preview World Red Eye

May 24



"The Secret World Inside You" Member Preview at Frost Science: After the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science closed its doors to the public Friday, nearly 300 of the museum’s members gathered for an exclusive sneak peek of the new special exhibition, "The Secret World Inside You."

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jermaine Dupri World Red Eye

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jermaine Dupri at LIV: Diddy and Jermaine Dupri brought the party to LIV to kick off the Memorial Day Weekend celebrations.

“Harper Hour” at Mandrake. World Red Eye

May 25



Diageo Hosts “Harper Hour” Series at Mandrake: Diageo hosted an intimate happy hour at Mandrake Miami.

Meek Mill, Zoey Dollaz, and Calboy World Red Eye

Meek Mill, Fabolous, Ariadna Gutiérrez, and Zoey Dollaz at Story Saturdays: Saturday night at Story was lit as Memorial Day Weekend party goers came out to play.

Cecilia Leon World Red Eye

Young Musicians Unite Seventh Annual Spring Music Festival at Rácket: Young Musicians Unite 7th Annual Spring Music Festival at Rácket in Wynwood.

Laidback Luke World Red Eye

May 26



Laidback Luke at E11even: Miami’s only 24 hour club brought out Laidback Luke for a special Memorial Day Weekend rager.

Chris Studnicky World Red Eye

May 29



2019 ISG World Miami Report Conference Hosted by Reach & Rise, Residences at Brickell City Centre: ISG World presented the 2019 Miami Report to over 700 real estate professionals from across South Florida.