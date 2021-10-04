Eyes on Miami: Richard Branson, Marcus Samuelsson, Anitta, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesOn Tuesday, September 28, Richard Branson and friends including Adriana Lima, Foodgod, Romero Britto, Victor Oladipo, Chase Stokes, Austin North, and Jonathan Daviss, celebrated the arrival of Virgin Voyages‘ first lady ship to PortMiami.On Friday, September 24, Marcus Samuelsson, Derek Fleming, and Michael Simkins hosted a VIP celebration to debut The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown, the restaurant’s second-floor lounge and entertainment space.On Saturday night, Anitta showed off her exotic Brazilian moves during her performance at the Oasis Wynwood, where she had everyone feeling the heat and wanting more.There was no limit to G-Eazy‘s energy on Saturday night when he took over E11even and got partygoers hyped up for the weekend with his incredible performance.The Latin Billboard Awards Official After Party at LIV on Thursday night brought out the biggest names in the game, as celebrities from all over headed to the South Beach nightclub to celebrate.Bentley Motors and Braman Bentley Miami welcomed world-renown artist, Romero Britto, as he received the Continental GT Convertible that will soon become the canvas for his next colorful masterpiece.French Montana had Story turning up on Saturday night with his lit performance, alongside DJ Nasty and H Dot who kept the vibes going from the booth.Things heated up at Mayami on Saturday night, as partygoers lit up the club with bottle sparklers and danced the night away under the restaurant’s epic neon lights.On Friday night, Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach was in full effect as the venue vibrated with great music and unique performers that set the vibe for a memorable evening.Villa Azur‘s Thursday night dinner party was an unforgettable experience, as guests dined and danced the evening away to amazing music and live entertainment all throughout the restaurant.No boyfriend? No problem. On Wednesday night, all the ladies headed to Bâoli‘s notorious mid-week dinner celebration, where they partied the night away with no boyfriends in sight.Partygoers headed to Eme on Wednesday night for a midweek celebration like no other, where they popped bottles and danced all night long.On Thursday night, partygoers headed to Mynt for some late-night fun, as they danced the night away under the neon lights to music by DJ Axel Beca.Tastemakers and sun-seekers enjoyed an idyllic Saturday at Kiki on the River’s weekly Into the Sunset party, where they sipped delicious cocktails and enjoyed the elevated vibe all afternoon.Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for their famous weekly soirée where everyone enjoyed live entertainment, delicious food, and non-stop partying.On Wednesday evening, distinguished South African artist Johnathan Schultz honored former Miami Dolphins superstar Louis Oliver for his work within the South Florida community. Johnathan unveiled his exquisite one-of-a-kind piece to a fan-filled audience of sports figures and celebrities at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.