Eyes on Miami: Richard Branson, Marcus Samuelsson, Anitta, and Others

October 4, 2021 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyages Miami Launch Party

On Tuesday, September 28, Richard Branson and friends including Adriana Lima, Foodgod, Romero Britto, Victor Oladipo, Chase Stokes, Austin North, and Jonathan Daviss, celebrated the arrival of Virgin Voyages‘ first lady ship to PortMiami.
The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown Grand Opening

On Friday, September 24, Marcus Samuelsson, Derek Fleming, and Michael Simkins hosted a VIP celebration to debut The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown, the restaurant’s second-floor lounge and entertainment space.
Anitta at the Oasis Wynwood

On Saturday night, Anitta showed off her exotic Brazilian moves during her performance at the Oasis Wynwood, where she had everyone feeling the heat and wanting more.
G-Eazy at E11even Saturdays

There was no limit to G-Eazy‘s energy on Saturday night when he took over E11even and got partygoers hyped up for the weekend with his incredible performance.
Rimas presents the Latin Billboard Awards Official After Party at LIV

The Latin Billboard Awards Official After Party at LIV on Thursday night brought out the biggest names in the game, as celebrities from all over headed to the South Beach nightclub to celebrate.
The 3 B’s: Bentley x Braman x Britto at Bentley Miami

Bentley Motors and Braman Bentley Miami welcomed world-renown artist, Romero Britto, as he received the Continental GT Convertible that will soon become the canvas for his next colorful masterpiece.
French Montana and K Camp at Story Saturdays

French Montana had Story turning up on Saturday night with his lit performance, alongside DJ Nasty and H Dot who kept the vibes going from the booth.
Mayami Saturdays

Things heated up at Mayami on Saturday night, as partygoers lit up the club with bottle sparklers and danced the night away under the restaurant’s epic neon lights.
Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

On Friday night, Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach was in full effect as the venue vibrated with great music and unique performers that set the vibe for a memorable evening.
Villa Azur Thursdays

Villa Azur‘s Thursday night dinner party was an unforgettable experience, as guests dined and danced the evening away to amazing music and live entertainment all throughout the restaurant.
My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

No boyfriend? No problem. On Wednesday night, all the ladies headed to Bâoli‘s notorious mid-week dinner celebration, where they partied the night away with no boyfriends in sight.
Glass House Wednesdays at Eme

Partygoers headed to Eme on Wednesday night for a midweek celebration like no other, where they popped bottles and danced all night long.
Mynt Thursdays

On Thursday night, partygoers headed to Mynt for some late-night fun, as they danced the night away under the neon lights to music by DJ Axel Beca.
Into the Sunset Saturdays at Kiki on the River

Tastemakers and sun-seekers enjoyed an idyllic Saturday at Kiki on the River’s weekly Into the Sunset party, where they sipped delicious cocktails and enjoyed the elevated vibe all afternoon.
Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for their famous weekly soirée where everyone enjoyed live entertainment, delicious food, and non-stop partying.
When the Gridiron Meets Art at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

On Wednesday evening, distinguished South African artist Johnathan Schultz honored former Miami Dolphins superstar Louis Oliver for his work within the South Florida community. Johnathan unveiled his exquisite one-of-a-kind piece to a fan-filled audience of sports figures and celebrities at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.
