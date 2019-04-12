Eyes on Miami: Quavo, DJ Khaled, Karolína Kurková, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

April 1



Goldman Global Arts debuted the first solo show by world-renowned Brazilian artist Kobra (also known as Eduardo Kobra) at the GGA Gallery inside the Wynwood Walls aptly named Kobra: Larger Than Life.

World Red Eye

April 2



Emilio Pucci debuted its Show Spring 2019 collection with a fabulous luncheon held at their Miami Design District boutique.

World Red Eye

Faena Rose welcomed Ballet Hispánico, America’s leading Latino dance organization, for an exclusive performance followed by a Q&A with Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro and the dancers.

April 4

As part of Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) Free Community Night, the museum is hosted its annual Miami Beach Pride celebration on its breathtaking waterfront terrace with sets by Hiltronix (all-vinyl) and DJ Lagrecca.

World Red Eye

First the first time ever in Miami, The Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach presents an art exhibit entirely dedicated to music encompassing all media, including sculptures, photographs, and paintings.

World Red Eye

Rag & Bone and Cultured Magazine celebrated spring and the brand’s new denim collection with an in-store cocktail at Bal Harbour Shops.

EXPAND World Red Eye

Once again, the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of South Florida decked the Coral Gables Country Club in a celebration of its 27th annual Twelve Good Men with a luncheon.

World Red Eye

Alisha Talbot welcomed guests to The Saxony Bar for her launch of El Secreto Thursdays, a new late-night soiree at Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

April 5

Former Vogue editors and momtreprenuers, Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza, touched down in Florida with Maisonette, the premier digital marketplace for high-quality children’s brands, kicking off their multi-city activation to visit key markets and bring the online store to life.

World Red Eye

Partygoers headed down to Calle Ocho’s hidden bar, Los Altos on Friday night where the vibes were as good as the music.

World Red Eye

1 Hotel South Beach helped kick off Miami Beach Pride with a Happy Hour at their rooftop.

World Red Eye

This past Friday, Mary Wilson from the epic Motown singing group The Supremes, took the stage to perform at the Miami Design District Performance Series.

World Red Eye

Wine, Women & Shoes is a strolling wine tasting, boutique shopping experience, and afternoon of fabulous fashion where more than 500 of Miami’s most well-heeled women come together in support of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital‘s patients and families.

DJ Khaled World Red Eye

April 6

DJ Khaled hosted “another one” of his wild nights at Story Nightclub alongside fellow artist Meek Mill on Saturday night.

World Red Eye

HistoryMiami Museum danced through the decades at its third annual Flamingo Ball presented by Hialeah Park.

World Red Eye

The American Cancer Society’s Miami Annual Gala raises much-needed funds to fight cancer from every angle.

Quavo World Red Eye

April 7

Celebs like Migos, Lil Yachty, Meek Mill, and Saweetie hit up LIV on Sunday as they and the whole club celebrated Quavo’s birthday festivities.

World Red Eye

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach celebrated Miami’s full LGBTQ+ spectrum with (F)empower & Rify Royalty.

Dwyane Wade World Red Eye

April 8

Dwyane Wade made a surprise visit to the Overtown Youth Center for his Farewell Tour.

Àcheval Pampa’s Argentinian designers Sofia Achaval and Lucila Sperber are singlehandedly giving gaucho dressing a chic spotlight, as guests celebrated the distinguished brand at The Webster located in Bal Harbour Shops.

World Red Eye

April 9

Hip-hop artist, Jason Derulo, was spotted at Favela Beach at WALL on Tuesday night.