Eyes on Miami: Pitbull, Patricia Clarkson, Kodak Black Party in Miami

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
February 25
Homecookin’ Hospitality Group Hosts DJ Appreciation Dinner at Drunken Dragon: The hospitality group behind Foxhole Bar, Drunken Dragon and Rácket invited local DJ’s to a four-course dining experience to show their appreciation to the dedicated artists, courtesy of Drunken Dragon.
February 26
Delicious Raw Celebrates Exclusive Grand Opening VIP Dinner Celebration: It was a night of cocktails and clean eating as Miami Beach hotspot Delicious Raw celebrated the success of the sixth Florida location of the kitchen and juicery with an exclusive VIP dinner.
February 28
Future at Story Thursdays: Future got the crowd turned all the way up as he took over the DJ booth at Story.
The Spot Miami Edgewater Grand Opening Celebration: The Spot Barbershop celebrated the grand opening of its Edgewater location, hosted by Grammy award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais.
Fourth Annual Walk in Style for the Animals at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour: The fourth annual Walk in Style for the Animals was hosted by Angela Birdman and Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour in the famous Ladies Shoe department.
March 1
Friday Night in the Miami Design District: The Miami Design District held not one but two great events featuring Celia Cruz All Stars and an art installation by Yona Friedman, both free and open to the public.
March 2
Miami Film Festival's Magic City Hustle Premiere at Tower Theater Miami: Tthe stars of Magic City Hustle gathered at Tower Theater Miami for the world premiere of the film, which follows several former Miami Hurricanes players who get an unexpected chance to turn pro.
March 3
Kodak Black and Foodgod at LIV on Sunday: Kodak Black brought the party to LIV on Sunday as the rapper took over the mic and surprised the crowd.
Knight Heroes at MDC’s 36th Annual Miami Film Festival: The third day of the 2019 Miami Film Festival brought the inaugural edition of Knight Heroes featuring Oscar winning director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk), award-winning filmmaker Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, co-writer of Sundance favorite Mandy.
March 4
Rockwell’s Three Year Anniversary: Fans celebrated Rockwell, which in three years has earned a spot among Maimi's hottest nightclubs.
Miami Film Festival's Patricia Clarkson Tribute at Tower Theater: On the fourth day of Miami Film Festival 2019, Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Patricia Clarkson was honored with the Festival’s prestigious Estrella Damm Precious Gem Award in recognition of her incredible acting achievements at Tower Theater.
March 5
Pitbull and Foodgod Celebrate 305 Day at iLov305 Latin Steakhouse & Nightlife: Armando Christian Perez, AKA Pitbull, celebrated 305 Day in Miami at iLov305 Latin Steakhouse and Nightlife by unveiling the 305 Mega Flan with “Foodgod” and foodie influencer, Jonathan Cheban.
March 6
Bal Harbour Shops Hosts the Launch of Theater of Shopping: Bal Harbour Shops invited guests to the launch of Theater of Shopping: The Story of Stanley Whitman’s Bal Harbour Shops, published by Rizzoli and Gordon de Vries Studio.
