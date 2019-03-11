Eyes on Miami: Pitbull, Patricia Clarkson, Kodak Black Party in Miami

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 25



Homecookin’ Hospitality Group Hosts DJ Appreciation Dinner at Drunken Dragon: The hospitality group behind Foxhole Bar, Drunken Dragon and Rácket invited local DJ’s to a four-course dining experience to show their appreciation to the dedicated artists, courtesy of Drunken Dragon.

Rashawn Scott, Joseline Hernandez, and Deon Bush World Red Eye

February 26



Delicious Raw Celebrates Exclusive Grand Opening VIP Dinner Celebration: It was a night of cocktails and clean eating as Miami Beach hotspot Delicious Raw celebrated the success of the sixth Florida location of the kitchen and juicery with an exclusive VIP dinner.