Eyes on Miami: Peso Pluma, O.T. Genasis, Shaggy, and Others

click to enlarge Hye Young Kim World Red Eye

click to enlarge O.T. Genasis and Kiko El Crazy World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Gino LoPinto, Denis Degori, and DJ Irie World Red Eye

Daymond John and Shaggy World Red Eye

click to enlarge El Alfa and Peso Pluma World Red Eye

click to enlarge Nicolas Bereciartua World Red Eye

click to enlarge Ryan Castro World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Marli Buccola, Sheila Hendz, and Celeste Bright World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesOliviaumma, a South Florida-based Korean Beauty brand by Hye Young Kim, hosts select tastemakers for its grand launch at the Strawberry Moon.O.T. Genasis and Kiko El Crazy took over Pilo's Tequila Garden Saturday night, giving partygoers the performance they had all been waiting for. Bottles were poppin', and the crowd was dancing all night long.Redefine your next event with a touch of cinematic charm. Step under the stars with us on Tuesday, September 19, for an exclusive showcase of Miami's ultimate open-air rooftop venue.Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum had its fall-season exhibitions opening celebration. It was an evening of insightful tours and jewelry-making inspired by the pattern and decoration movement. Visitors enjoyed refreshments and light bites accompanied by a live musical performance.Founder Carin Luna-Ostaseski is the first Cuban-American entrepreneur to launch a scotch whisky in the U.S. After endless blending trials and several tasting events, she realized that the spirits market was lacking an ultra-premium yet accessible and versatile scotch whisky that invites people to have experiences outside of the expected occasions.The first-annual Game, Set & Give Tennis Pro-Am Tennis Tournament powered by DeepSleep Studio was held in Aventura as a nod to Irie's latest obsession: tennis.This weekend, DJ Irie made a notable guest appearance at E11even. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until morning.Miami's finest shone at the Gather & Give Dinner at Giselle Miami. Guests enjoyed Giselle's menu favorites, signature cocktails in the Eleven20 Experience Lounge, and exclusive fundraising opportunities.Peso Pluma, the shining star of regional Mexican music, took center stage at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards with an astounding 21 nominations and eight awards.Orilla Bar & Grill hosted a captivating live performance by renowned musician Nicolas Bereciartua on Thursday, October 5.Ryan Castro made a special appearance at Sexy Fish Miami on Thursday night. The next evolution of its Undercurrent supper party series took shore Thursday with City of Sirens.What a night celebrating the opening of Glosslab Midtown Miami. The team kicked it off with music, drinks, and, of course, plenty of manis.A record crowd turned out to see curator José Carlos Díaz, a Miami native formerly with the Bass, for Talks, which presents top curators on contemporary art.Latin Week Miami 2023 is the ultimate celebration of Latin culture, music, and dance in the vibrant city of Miami.Suns and bums were out at Strawberry Moon, where guests enjoyed their Saturday afternoon dancing and partying poolside to the sick beats played by DJ Purple.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami! Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.Dinner and show — Mango's Miami Beach becomes the hottest nightclub on Ocean Drive. Partygoers were poppin' bottles all night long.Miami's hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night in the books. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.There is no better way to spend your Thursday night than at Gala Miami. Partygoers enjoyed the ambiance on the dance floor under the neon lights while ordering endless bottle parades.It was endless bottle parades and incredible vibes at Marion's famous Thursday Soirée. Guests dined and danced to the sick beats until the early morning.