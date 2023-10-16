 Miami Nightlife Photos: Peso Pluma, O.T. Genasis, Shaggy | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Peso Pluma, O.T. Genasis, Shaggy, and Others

From the nightclubs to exclusive gatherings, World Red Eye's cameras were there to capture it all.
October 16, 2023
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Hye Young Kim
World Red Eye

Born in Korea, Raised in Miami — Oliviaumma Launches in Miami at Strawberry Moon

Oliviaumma, a South Florida-based Korean Beauty brand by Hye Young Kim, hosts select tastemakers for its grand launch at the Strawberry Moon.
click to enlarge
O.T. Genasis and Kiko El Crazy
World Red Eye

O.T. Genasis and Kiko El Crazy at Pilo's Tequila Garden

O.T. Genasis and Kiko El Crazy took over Pilo's Tequila Garden Saturday night, giving partygoers the performance they had all been waiting for. Bottles were poppin', and the crowd was dancing all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Rooftop Cinema Club Showcase Event on Lincoln Road

Redefine your next event with a touch of cinematic charm. Step under the stars with us on Tuesday, September 19, for an exclusive showcase of Miami's ultimate open-air rooftop venue.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum Fall Season Celebration 2023

Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum had its fall-season exhibitions opening celebration. It was an evening of insightful tours and jewelry-making inspired by the pattern and decoration movement. Visitors enjoyed refreshments and light bites accompanied by a live musical performance.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Own the Outside Experience by Sia Scotch Whisky at Higher Ground

Founder Carin Luna-Ostaseski is the first Cuban-American entrepreneur to launch a scotch whisky in the U.S. After endless blending trials and several tasting events, she realized that the spirits market was lacking an ultra-premium yet accessible and versatile scotch whisky that invites people to have experiences outside of the expected occasions.
World Red Eye

Game, Set & Give Tennis Pro-Am Tournament at Williams Island Tennis Club

The first-annual Game, Set & Give Tennis Pro-Am Tennis Tournament powered by DeepSleep Studio was held in Aventura as a nod to Irie's latest obsession: tennis.
click to enlarge
Gino LoPinto, Denis Degori, and DJ Irie
World Red Eye

DJ Irie at E11even

This weekend, DJ Irie made a notable guest appearance at E11even. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until morning.
World Red Eye

Irie Foundation Gather & Give Dinner Party at Giselle Miami

Miami's finest shone at the Gather & Give Dinner at Giselle Miami. Guests enjoyed Giselle's menu favorites, signature cocktails in the Eleven20 Experience Lounge, and exclusive fundraising opportunities.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Peso Pluma, Flo Rida, Ryan Castro, El Alfa, and Myke Towers at LIV

Peso Pluma, the shining star of regional Mexican music, took center stage at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards with an astounding 21 nominations and eight awards.
click to enlarge
Nicolas Bereciartua
World Red Eye

Orilla Night's With Nico Bereciartua

Orilla Bar & Grill hosted a captivating live performance by renowned musician Nicolas Bereciartua on Thursday, October 5.
click to enlarge
Ryan Castro
World Red Eye

Sexy Fish Under Current Presents: City of Sirens

Ryan Castro made a special appearance at Sexy Fish Miami on Thursday night. The next evolution of its Undercurrent supper party series took shore Thursday with City of Sirens.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Glosslab Midtown Opening

What a night celebrating the opening of Glosslab Midtown Miami. The team kicked it off with music, drinks, and, of course, plenty of manis.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Oolite Talks with José Carlos Diaz

A record crowd turned out to see curator José Carlos Díaz, a Miami native formerly with the Bass, for Talks, which presents top curators on contemporary art.
Marli Buccola, Sheila Hendz, and Celeste Bright
World Red Eye

Austin Rosens Party

Latin Week Miami 2023 is the ultimate celebration of Latin culture, music, and dance in the vibrant city of Miami.
World Red Eye

Strawberry Moon Saturdays

Suns and bums were out at Strawberry Moon, where guests enjoyed their Saturday afternoon dancing and partying poolside to the sick beats played by DJ Purple.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami! Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mango's Ocean Drive

Dinner and show — Mango's Miami Beach becomes the hottest nightclub on Ocean Drive. Partygoers were poppin' bottles all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Miami's hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night in the books. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.
World Red Eye

Thursdays at Gala Miami

There is no better way to spend your Thursday night than at Gala Miami. Partygoers enjoyed the ambiance on the dance floor under the neon lights while ordering endless bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

It was endless bottle parades and incredible vibes at Marion's famous Thursday Soirée. Guests dined and danced to the sick beats until the early morning.
