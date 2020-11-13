 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
4
| Photos |

Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others

World Red Eye | November 13, 2020 | 10:00am
Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others
World Red Eye
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others
World Red Eye

Allinsports and TheArsenale Launch AIS x TheArsenale Racing Simulators at Miami Design District

On Tuesday, October 27, Allinsports and TheArsenale hosted a socially distanced private gathering to celebrate the AIS x TheArsenale Monza eRacer simulators. Patrice Meignan, TheArsenale founder and CEO, and Anton Stipinovich, Allinsports founder, were joined by racing legend Juan Pablo Montoya for the intimate event with La Adelita Tequila. Guests had the chance to feel like an Indy500 driver, taking the simulators for a spin on the virtual race track.

Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others
World Red Eye

Future Utopia #12Questions

Future Utopia #12Questions is an art installation in celebration of Fraser T Smith’s first solo album. On November 2, the eve of the U.S. presidential election, several questions taken from titles of the songs on the album  — “What Happens Next?,” “Why Are We So Divided, When We’re So Connected?,” “Is It Too Late to Save the Planet?,” and more — were projected on landmarks in Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Miami.

Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Wednesday night at Bâoli was a party you didn’t want to miss. Guests celebrated mid-week with endless bottle parades and dancing at the Miami Beach hotspot.

Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests enjoyed themselves on Thursday night at Marion, a restaurant, lounge, and cocktail bar located in Brickell serving New American cuisine with Asian influences.

Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Hosts Pre-Season Champagne Dinner

Miami’s tastemakers and VIPs celebrated cooler weather and the season ahead at Kiki on The River with a champagne dinner. Host Marysol Patton was joined by Steve McNamara, and friends Alexia Echavarria and Todd Nepola, David and Christy Martin, Eilah Beavers, Benny and Stacey Shabtai, Beth Frack, and other guests. Feasting on chef Steve Rhee’s meticulously prepared Greek fare, guests toasted the evening with champagne and socially distant celebrations.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us
Eyes on Miami: Odell Beckham Jr., Fraser T Smith, Kiki on the River, and Others
World Red Eye

Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates His Birthday at Swan

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated his birthday in Miami this weekend. He started off at David Grutman‘s Komodo on Friday night and was later spotted at Swan, where he was presented with a giant blue cake — his favorite color. The red velvet cake with chocolate chip center was made by Divine Delicacies.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.