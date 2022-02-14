Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Moneybagg Yo, OT Genasis, Jay Leno, and Others

February 14, 2022 9:00AM

Diplo
Diplo World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Marc Roberts and Kevin O’Leary - WORLD RED EYE
Marc Roberts and Kevin O’Leary
World Red Eye

Kevin O’Leary at E11even Hotel & Residences Sales Center

Financial titan and prolific primetime investor Kevin O’Leary joined property co-owner Marc Roberts for a Shark-worthy pre-construction Yupix virtual tour of the country’s hottest real estate project, Miami’s E11even Residences Beyond. Beginning on top of the tower’s helipad, Mr. Wonderful and wife Linda O’Leary were instantly immersed in the ultra-surreal meta reality.
Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo - WORLD RED EYE
Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo
World Red Eye

Yo Gotti, Est Gee, 42 Dugg, and Moneybagg Yo at LIV

LIV on Sunday night was a banger. Est Gee, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti hit the stage for an unforgettable performance that had partygoers jamming until early morning.
Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Christine Cafiso Pulver, Divya Gugnani, and Christie Ferrari - WORLD RED EYE
Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Christine Cafiso Pulver, Divya Gugnani, and Christie Ferrari
World Red Eye

Soho House x theheard Beauty for Breakfast

theheard kicks off their app launch in Miami by hosting the inaugural Beauty For Breakfast at Cecconi’s located in Soho Beach House.
Lee Burridge and Audiofly - WORLD RED EYE
Lee Burridge and Audiofly
World Red Eye

Soundtuary x Piknic Electronik at the Oasis

Miami’s favorite electronic music event producer – Soundtuary brings legendary Piknic Electronik for the first time in Miami for a series of shows at the recently newly opened Oasis in Wynwood. Upcoming shows with Piknic Electronik at The Oasis: March 12, April 30, May 28.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Ninth Annual PAMM Art + Soul

On Saturday, February 5, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted artists, philanthropists, and museum supporters for the ninth annual Art + Soul celebration, one of Miami’s premier social and fundraising events in support and celebration of the museum’s Fund for Black Art, which highlights the vast scope of various identities represented by the fund, including those from Latin America and the Caribbean in addition to the African Diaspora.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

RedBike South Beach Grand Opening

Miami’s premier cycling studio, Redbike, recently expanded its footprint to South Beach. The spinning sensation found its newest home on the rooftop of the cutting-edge retail and experiential space, Faena Bazaar.
OT Genasis - WORLD RED EYE
OT Genasis
World Red Eye

OT Genasis and Nelly at Daer

OT Genasis and Nelly give partygoers a night to remember as they put on an iconic performance at Daer that had the crowd hype until the early morning hours.
Diplo - WORLD RED EYE
Diplo
World Red Eye

E11even’s Eighth Anniversary Celebration Featuring Diplo

In honor of the eighth anniversary of the exclusive Miami Beach nightclub we all know and love, E11even, Diplo held down the decks for an unforgettable performance and reminded the crowd what E11even is all about.
Jay Leno - WORLD RED EYE
Jay Leno
World Red Eye

Jay Leno at the Adrienne Arsht Center

Comedy legend and Television Hall of Fame inductee Jay Leno brought his standup comedy to the Adrienne Arsht Center on Friday, February 4.
Camila Gamero, Sofia Terrazas, Chris and Jordana Hudnall, Kurtis Jantz, James Stuart, and Rene Pereda - WORLD RED EYE
Camila Gamero, Sofia Terrazas, Chris and Jordana Hudnall, Kurtis Jantz, James Stuart, and Rene Pereda
World Red Eye

Bar Pintxo’s Happy Hour at Esmé Hotel

Inside the hidden gem that is Esmé Hotel, lies an incredible “Village Pub” called Bar Pintxo. Guests can enjoy happy hour Monday through Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., where they offer everything from traditional to contemporary Spanish tapas.
Vanessa Camacho - WORLD RED EYE
Vanessa Camacho
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur on Thursday, for an amazing kickstart to their weekend! They enjoyed a delicious dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and amazing beats played by DJ Stephan.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Partygoers made their way to Marion, for their famous Thursday night dinner parties! Guests were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the beats provided by DJ HushMoney all evening long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

Fridays at The Gramercy are the best way to begin your weekend. Guests enjoyed an evening of delicious drinks, handcrafted cocktails, and live entertainment.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Chicken of the Trees

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation