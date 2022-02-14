Eyes on Miami: Moneybagg Yo, OT Genasis, Jay Leno, and Others

Marc Roberts and Kevin O’Leary World Red Eye

Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo World Red Eye

Nikki Sapp Spoelstra, Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Christine Cafiso Pulver, Divya Gugnani, and Christie Ferrari World Red Eye

Lee Burridge and Audiofly World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

OT Genasis World Red Eye

Diplo World Red Eye

Jay Leno World Red Eye

Camila Gamero, Sofia Terrazas, Chris and Jordana Hudnall, Kurtis Jantz, James Stuart, and Rene Pereda World Red Eye

Vanessa Camacho World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesFinancial titan and prolific primetime investor Kevin O’Leary joined property co-owner Marc Roberts for a Shark-worthy pre-construction Yupix virtual tour of the country’s hottest real estate project, Miami’s E11even Residences Beyond. Beginning on top of the tower’s helipad, Mr. Wonderful and wife Linda O’Leary were instantly immersed in the ultra-surreal meta reality.LIV on Sunday night was a banger. Est Gee, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti hit the stage for an unforgettable performance that had partygoers jamming until early morning.theheard kicks off their app launch in Miami by hosting the inaugural Beauty For Breakfast at Cecconi’s located in Soho Beach House.Miami’s favorite electronic music event producer – Soundtuary brings legendary Piknic Electronik for the first time in Miami for a series of shows at the recently newly opened Oasis in Wynwood. Upcoming shows with Piknic Electronik at The Oasis: March 12, April 30, May 28.On Saturday, February 5, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted artists, philanthropists, and museum supporters for the ninth annual Art + Soul celebration, one of Miami’s premier social and fundraising events in support and celebration of the museum’s Fund for Black Art, which highlights the vast scope of various identities represented by the fund, including those from Latin America and the Caribbean in addition to the African Diaspora.Miami’s premier cycling studio, Redbike, recently expanded its footprint to South Beach. The spinning sensation found its newest home on the rooftop of the cutting-edge retail and experiential space, Faena Bazaar.OT Genasis and Nelly give partygoers a night to remember as they put on an iconic performance at Daer that had the crowd hype until the early morning hours.In honor of the eighth anniversary of the exclusive Miami Beach nightclub we all know and love, E11even, Diplo held down the decks for an unforgettable performance and reminded the crowd what E11even is all about.Comedy legend and Television Hall of Fame inductee Jay Leno brought his standup comedy to the Adrienne Arsht Center on Friday, February 4.Inside the hidden gem that is Esmé Hotel, lies an incredible “Village Pub” called Bar Pintxo. Guests can enjoy happy hour Monday through Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., where they offer everything from traditional to contemporary Spanish tapas.Guests headed to Villa Azur on Thursday, for an amazing kickstart to their weekend! They enjoyed a delicious dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and amazing beats played by DJ Stephan.Partygoers made their way to Marion, for their famous Thursday night dinner parties! Guests were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing to the beats provided by DJ HushMoney all evening long.Fridays at The Gramercy are the best way to begin your weekend. Guests enjoyed an evening of delicious drinks, handcrafted cocktails, and live entertainment.