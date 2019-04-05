Eyes on Miami: Miami Music Week, Winnie Harlow, Marc Anthony, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

March 28

Doutzen Kroes, David Guetta, & Sunnery James at Basement Miami for MMW: Celebrities took Miami Music Week underground at Basement Miami.

Marc Anthony and Derek Jeter World Red Eye

Miami Marlins Opening Day 2019 Pre-Game Celebration at 5th Base: The Miami Marlins, owner Bruce Sherman, and CEO Derek Jeter kicked off the season with a star-studded pre-game celebration.

Shaquille O’Neal World Red Eye

March 29



Shaq’s Fun House 2019 Presented by JBL: NBA legend, sports analyst, and DJ Shaquille O’Neal, along with presenting sponsor JBL, once again brought Shaq’s coveted traveling carnival-themed music festival, Shaq’s Fun House to Miami during the biggest week of dance music in the world.

Pusha T World Red Eye

March 30



Pusha T at Rácket Saturdays: Brugal 1888 partnered with Rácket on a New York State of Mind event.

Lil Pump World Red Eye

March 31



Carnage Presents Papi’s Playa Featuring Lil Pump and Borgore at Hyde Beach: Hyde Beach felt the vibes as Carnage presented Papi’s Playa, where partygoers also enjoyed performances by Lil Pump and Asaf Borgore during Miami Music Week.

David Guetta and Winnie Harlow World Red Eye

David Guetta, Winnie Harlow, Foodgod , Sunnery James, and Cedric Gervais at LIV: David Guetta, Winnie Harlow, Foodgod , Sunnery James, and Cedric Gervais took LIV by storm.

Marshmello World Red Eye

Marshmello at E11even: Marshmello took over the turntables at E11even for Miami Music Week.

Afrojack World Red Eye

Ultra Music Festival 2019: Festival goers made their way to the 21st annual Ultra Music Festival at its newest location on Virginia Key.

The Chainsmokers World Red Eye

The Chainsmokers at Story: Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers took over Story to close out Miami Music Week.

Breah Hicks and Christian Combs World Red Eye