Eyes on Miami: Mary J. Blige, Guaynaa, Udonis Haslem, and Others

Sexy Fish Miami Grand Opening Celebration featuring Live Performance by Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
On Saturday, December 11, Sexy Fish Miami made its much-anticipated North American debut with an exclusive Grand Opening party featuring a live performance by Mary J. Blige.
Official Opening Night of A Wonderful World at the Colony Theatre
Opening night for the world premiere of A Wonderful World
, the grand musical production about American Icon Louis Armstrong’s life, as told by his four wives, playing at the Colony Theatre, now through January 16.
Playboy, the legendary lifestyle brand, presented a remarkable evening at Casa Tua to unveil their surrealist perspective on Miami Art Week in honor of Big Bunny.
On Saturday, Rick Ross had the crowd going wild as he gave a killer performance at E11even, Miami’s hottest nightclub.
Aitor Garate Berasaluze, Amaris Jones, and Hiro San
Time Out Market Miami is a 17,000-square-foot curated food hall located in the heart of South Beach. Located on Drexel Avenue and 16th Street, a meal at Time Out Market Miami means you’re digging your collective forks into the most delicious dishes in Miami, cooked by the utmost talents in the city. What you’ll find inside is a hand-selected sample of everything you’ll want to eat, drink and see all under one roof in the 305.
Guests brought all the party vibes to Eme on Friday night, as they danced the night away with drinks in hand to sounds provided by DJ Zaga.
On Thursday night, guests at Villa Azur eased into the night with a delicious dinner, then took it up a notch as they danced their way into the weekend with sounds courtesy of DJ Stephen M.
It was a full house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles at the restaurant.
Cedric Gervais
Cedric Gervais took over the decks Friday night at Story for another insane set.
What?! Yayuh! Those infamous sayings definitely came out when Lil Jon made a cameo at LIV on Friday night.
Johana Quintero and Philippe Kalifa
Mayami Mexicantina presented Guaynaa for the Mayami first anniversary.
Udonis Haslem, Marc Menga, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Erik Spoelstra, Chris Paciello, and Eric Foran
On Sunday, December 12, Anatomy hosted their annual #HourPushUpChallenge raising a collective of over $200,000 for Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.