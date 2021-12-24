Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Mary J. Blige, Guaynaa, Udonis Haslem, and Others

December 24, 2021 8:00AM

Guaynaa
Guaynaa
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige
Sexy Fish Miami Grand Opening Celebration featuring Live Performance by Mary J. Blige

On Saturday, December 11, Sexy Fish Miami made its much-anticipated North American debut with an exclusive Grand Opening party featuring a live performance by Mary J. Blige.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Official Opening Night of A Wonderful World at the Colony Theatre

Opening night for the world premiere of A Wonderful World, the grand musical production about American Icon Louis Armstrong’s life, as told by his four wives, playing at the Colony Theatre, now through January 16.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Playboy x Gathery at Casa Tua

Playboy, the legendary lifestyle brand, presented a remarkable evening at Casa Tua to unveil their surrealist perspective on Miami Art Week in honor of Big Bunny.
Rick Ross
Rick Ross
Rick Ross

Rick Ross at E11even Saturdays

On Saturday, Rick Ross had the crowd going wild as he gave a killer performance at E11even, Miami’s hottest nightclub.
Aitor Garate Berasaluze, Amaris Jones, and Hiro San
Aitor Garate Berasaluze, Amaris Jones, and Hiro San
World Red Eye

Time Out Market Miami

Time Out Market Miami is a 17,000-square-foot curated food hall located in the heart of South Beach. Located on Drexel Avenue and 16th Street, a meal at Time Out Market Miami means you’re digging your collective forks into the most delicious dishes in Miami, cooked by the utmost talents in the city. What you’ll find inside is a hand-selected sample of everything you’ll want to eat, drink and see all under one roof in the 305.
Eme Fridays
Eme Fridays

Eme Fridays

Guests brought all the party vibes to Eme on Friday night, as they danced the night away with drinks in hand to sounds provided by DJ Zaga.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

On Thursday night, guests at Villa Azur eased into the night with a delicious dinner, then took it up a notch as they danced their way into the weekend with sounds courtesy of DJ Stephen M.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was a full house at Kiki on the River on Sunday, as guests partied like the weekend never had to end by drinking, dancing, and popping endless bottles at the restaurant.
Cedric Gervais
Cedric Gervais
Cedric Gervais

Cedric Gervais at Story Fridays

Cedric Gervais took over the decks Friday night at Story for another insane set.
Lil Jon
Lil Jon
Lil Jon

Lil Jon at LIV

What?! Yayuh! Those infamous sayings definitely came out when Lil Jon made a cameo at LIV on Friday night.
Johana Quintero and Philippe Kalifa
Johana Quintero and Philippe Kalifa
World Red Eye

Mayami Mexicantina First Anniversary

Guaynaa
Guaynaa
World Red Eye
Mayami Mexicantina presented Guaynaa for the Mayami first anniversary.
Udonis Haslem, Marc Menga, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Erik Spoelstra, Chris Paciello, and Eric Foran
Udonis Haslem, Marc Menga, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Erik Spoelstra, Chris Paciello, and Eric Foran
World Red Eye

Anatomy Fifth-Annual Push-Up Challenge Benefitting Make-A-Wish and UD Kids

On Sunday, December 12, Anatomy hosted their annual #HourPushUpChallenge raising a collective of over $200,000 for Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.
