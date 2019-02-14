 


4
Karina Garcia, Serafin Garcia, Michael Garcia, and Jessica Garcia Estrada
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, DJ Ruckus and Others

World Red Eye | February 14, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

February 7

Grand Opening Celebration of Ocean Auto Club: Doral’s Biggest Auto Luxury Dealership, Ocean Auto Club, premiered with owner Michael Garcia, of the Serafín Garcia family, joined by baseball stars like Manny Machado, Yonder Alonso, Jon Jay and Alex Rodriguez.

Alec Bogdanoff, Greg West, Liora Haymann, Mark Lunt, and Jonathan Newberg
Continue Reading

The Future of Sustainable and Resilient Developments at The Miami Center for Architecture & Design: Guests gathered at The Miami Center for Architecture & Design for an informative talk about the future of sustainable and resilient developments, with perspectives from developers, designers, consultants and lawyers.

Loren Ridinger, Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, and JR Ridinger
Market America/Shop.com's 2019 World Conference: "Converting Spending Into Earning” was the predominant message that Market America/Shop.com delivered to approximately 25,000 entrepreneurs at its World Conference at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Millionyoung
PAMM Free Community Night: Our Birthday, Your Party: PAMM celebrated its 35th birthday with a live performance by Millionyoung and a DJ set by Ray Milian.

DJ Ruckus
February 8

Daymond John and DJ Ruckus at LIV: Daymond John and DJ Ruckus brought down the house at LIV on Friday night.

Tom Healy and Steven Holl
Faena Rose Hosts Celebrated Architect Steven Holl for Exclusive Conversation and Dinner: Faena Rose welcomed one of today’s most influential architects, Steven Holl, for an exclusive conversation moderated by writer and poet Tom Healy on the residential projects featured in Steven’s new book, Steven Holl: Seven Houses.

Lil Yachty
February 9

E11even Fifth Year Anniversary Party Featuring Lil Yachty: E11even kicked off their fifth year anniversary celebration on Saturday night as Lil Yachty took center stage.

Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti
Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Crawford Collins, and Le’Veon Bell at Story: Playboi Carti put on an epic performance as he got up on stage at Story.

Melissa Lustbader, Katie Vole, Anna Mehrabi, Morgan Shara, Yulia Faist, and Andrea Khan
Morgan Shara of MASbisjoux and Mostly Moms Miami Hosts Lounge in the Name of Love at Sophies: To celebrate Valentines Day, Morgan Shara kicked off the month of love with a dance and cocktail party at Sophie’s.

Tom Healy, Kimberly Drew, and Charles M. Blow
February 11

Curator Culture at The Bass with Kimberly Drew and Charles M. Blow: Writer, curator and activist Kimberly Drew, AKA @museummammy; New York Times Op-Ed columnist Charles Blow; and host Tom Healy held a conversation at The Bass around the topic, Seen and Heard: The Elements of Style in Art and Politics.

Eyes on Miami: Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, DJ Ruckus and Others
The Arrival of Chivas Mizunara to Miami Celebration at Kaido: Chivas Regal’s newest whiskey, Chivas Regal Mizunara, was launched at Kaido in Miami’s Design District.

