Eyes on Miami: Candace Bushnell, Lil Pump, T.I., and Others

September 16
25th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball Kickoff at InterContinental Miami: Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida and in-kind Ball donor InterContinental® Miami celebrated the 25th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball VIP Kickoff Party at the InterContinental® Miami in anticipation of this season’s Masterpiece XXV-themed gala on Saturday, November 2, a creative interpretation of Game of Thrones.
September 18
Opening Reception for “Remix” at The Sagamore Hotel South Beach: Miami Beach’s art aficionados and community members converged at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach, for the opening reception of the hotel’s newest art exhibition, “Remix.”
Currents Men I Trust Presented by Defy at PAMM: Guests flocked to Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for the third edition of Currents, presented by Defy, a progressive audio-visual immersive cultural experience.
Ocean Drive Magazine’s Sip, Shop, & Discover Camilla’s New Mother Collection at Aventura Mall: Ocean Drive Magazine and Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani hosted an afternoon celebration at Camilla Boutique at the Aventura Mall in honor of the brand’s latest collection Mother.
YoungArts Open Studio & Lunch with Dance Artist-In-Residency Yusha-Marie Sorzano: National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) invited supporters for a reception, open studio and lunch in celebration of the 2019 Dance-Artist-in-Residence Yusha-Marie Sorzano (2000 YoungArts Winner in Dance) in the YoungArts Jewel Box.
Summer Jazz Series Featuring Sammy Figueroa & His Latin Jazz Explosion at Faena Theater: Faena Theater’s third annual Summer Jazz Series closed out with an intimate performance by legendary jazz percussionist, Sammy Figueroa and His Latin Jazz Explosion.
Major League Soccer Hosts EA Sports FIFA 20 North American Launch Celebration at the Temple House: The exclusive event, highlighting the intersection of soccer and culture, welcomed celebrities from the sports and gaming communities as well as a live performance from hip-hop sensation, GoldLink, who’s hit track, Zulu Screams is showcased in the soon to be released FIFA 20.
September 19
Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates September Issue with Cover Star Camille Kostek at Mr. C Coconut Grove: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its September issue release with cover star Camille Kostek at Mr. C Coconut Grove in partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.
Bal Harbour Shops and Books & Books Host “An Evening with Candace Bushnell” at Bal Harbour Shops: Bal Harbour Shops along with Books & Books cordially invited guests to meet the critically acclaimed, internationally bestselling author of Sex & the City, Candace Bushnell.
Mayors Merrick Park Flagship Grand Opening Cocktail Celebration: Fine jewelry and timepiece retailer Mayors celebrated the grand opening of their flagship at the Shops at Merrick Park.
Hillel at FIU x Amar’e Stoudemire Diversity University Kick-Off Celebration at Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU: The community gathered at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU to support Hillel at FIU as they partnered with Amar’e Stoudemire to launch Diversity University, an initiative that combats racism and antisemitism on college campuses through innovative, bridge-building programming.
Camille Kostek at Hip-Hop Thursdays at Wall: Bombshell, Camille Kostek, was spotted partying it up on Thursday night at WALL. Kostek, left her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski at home and celebrated the night with her close friends.
September 21
T.I. at E11even Saturdays: Big things were poppin’ Saturday night at E11even when T.I. jumped on stage for a performance, turning the club all the way up.
2019 Chief of Police Gala Benefitting “Do the Right Thing” Program at JW Marriott Marquis Miami: The 2019 Police Chief’s Gala, hosted by Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, benefited the Do The Right Thing Program (DTRT) at JW Marriott Marquis Miami.
Lil Pump and Michael Bay at Story Saturdays: Lil Pump and his Gucci Gang hit Story on Saturday night, where he took the stage to perform with his chicken nuggets in hand.
Global Empowerment Mission’s Hurricane Dorian Initiatives: World Red Eye traveled to the Bahamas with Michael Capponi and Global Empowerment Mission (G.E.M.) and BStrong to assist those affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Presents Confessions of a Buyer: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted Buyer Lori Caplin, visiting Miami from the corporate offices in Dallas, Texas.
Sixth Annual Angels for Humanity Catwalk for Charity at JW Marriott Marquis Miami: Catwalk for Charity, the year’s most anticipated fashion fundraiser in South Florida returned for its sixth consecutive year.
September 22
DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, and Foodgod at Papi Steak: Papi Steak is serving up the best steaks and A-list celebs.
Yo Gotti at LIV on Sunday: It goes down in the DMs at LIV on Sunday, especially after Yo Gotti took the stage to hype up the crowd.
