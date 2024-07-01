Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, Larsa Pippen, and Others

Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Aaron Ekblad World Red Eye

Florida Panthers World Red Eye

Lele Pons and Guaynaa World Red Eye

Roberto Fantauzzi World Red Eye

Rick Ross World Red Eye

Tyler Cameron World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Kiki Barth and Larsa Pippen World Red Eye

Michael Schwartz, Gaston Yelicich, Vanessa Gonzalez, and Martin Pittaluga World Red Eye

Andres Fanjul, Cindy Prado, and Chef Thomas Keller World Red Eye

Alec Warren World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

T.I. World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesThe Cats don't stop! Last week, the Florida Panthers headed to Catch Miami Beach for a team celebratory dinner.The Stanley Cup victory celebrations continued for the Florida Panthers at E11even.Lele Pons celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering of friends and family at Casadonna. David and Isabela Grutman, as well as the seven-piece band Grupo Firme, joined her.The Balloon Museum has landed in town, opening with the immersive contemporary art exhibition "Let's Fly" at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, inviting visitors to explore a world of inflatable art installations.Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests enjoyed their iconic dinner parties as they dined and danced the night away, closing out the weekend with a bang.Casa Neos by Riviera Dining Group (RDG) made a dazzling debut on June 20 with an unforgettable evening of luxury and spectacle.Nesquik Creator Court is a one-on-one basketball tournament that brings together some of the hottest players in streetball to compete head-to-head for a chance to become the Creator Court Champion. This thrilling competition is the second stop in a four-city event series, culminating in the ultimate showdown in NYC.Renowned reality television star and entrepreneur Larsa Pippen unveiled her latest product, the Larsa Light, at an intimate dinner event at the elegant Italian restaurant Sofia in Miami's Design District. Close friends and fellow cast members ofjoined Pippen for the soft-launch celebration.One of the world's most iconic beachside restaurants came to Miami for one weekend only. Parador La Huella, more widely known as La Huella, continues to earn the title of "Best Restaurant in Uruguay" by Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and "Best Beachside Restaurant on the Planet" bymagazine.The Collection Maserati and World Red Eye hosted an exclusive culinary experience with chef Thomas A. Keller at his award-winning French bistro, Bouchon, in Coral Gables.The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and FilmGate Miami, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering local filmmakers and creators, hosted the second event of the FilmGate Fusion series on the museum's campus in Downtown Miami. FilmGate Fusion is a partnership that explores science, tech, and art — all within immersive dome experiences in the Frost Planetarium.Rain or shine, partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for its iconic day party. They ordered endless bottle parades and sipped on handcrafted cocktails by the pool.Saturday night at Mad Club offered an epic night out as partygoers enjoyed the bottle parades and good vibes.T.I. had the club poppin' on Friday night as the crowd was in full swing for the legendary industry icon at LIV nightclub. Partygoers enjoyed the night with sick vibes and bottle parades.It was a lit Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early hours.Partygoers made their way to Marion for their famous Thursday night dinner parties! Guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the beats all evening long.