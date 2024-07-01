 Miami Nightlife Photos: Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, Larsa Pippen | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Lele Pons, Tyler Cameron, Larsa Pippen, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras captured the best moments after dark around Miami.
July 1, 2024
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Aaron Ekblad
World Red Eye

Florida Panthers Bring Stanley Cup to Catch Miami Beach

The Cats don't stop! Last week, the Florida Panthers headed to Catch Miami Beach for a team celebratory dinner.
Florida Panthers
World Red Eye

Florida Panthers at E11even

The Stanley Cup victory celebrations continued for the Florida Panthers at E11even.
Lele Pons and Guaynaa
World Red Eye

Lele Pons at Casadonna

Lele Pons celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering of friends and family at Casadonna. David and Isabela Grutman, as well as the seven-piece band Grupo Firme, joined her.
Roberto Fantauzzi
World Red Eye

Float Through the First-of-Its-Kind Balloon Museum in Miami

The Balloon Museum has landed in town, opening with the immersive contemporary art exhibition "Let's Fly" at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, inviting visitors to explore a world of inflatable art installations.
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Tim Hardway Jr. and Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests enjoyed their iconic dinner parties as they dined and danced the night away, closing out the weekend with a bang.
Tyler Cameron
World Red Eye

Inside the Grand Unveiling of Casa Neos by Riviera Dining Group

Casa Neos by Riviera Dining Group (RDG) made a dazzling debut on June 20 with an unforgettable evening of luxury and spectacle.
World Red Eye

Ballislife x Nesquik Creator Court One-on-One Tournament

Nesquik Creator Court is a one-on-one basketball tournament that brings together some of the hottest players in streetball to compete head-to-head for a chance to become the Creator Court Champion. This thrilling competition is the second stop in a four-city event series, culminating in the ultimate showdown in NYC.
Kiki Barth and Larsa Pippen
World Red Eye

Larsa Light Launch Party at Sofia in Miami Design District

Renowned reality television star and entrepreneur Larsa Pippen unveiled her latest product, the Larsa Light, at an intimate dinner event at the elegant Italian restaurant Sofia in Miami's Design District. Close friends and fellow cast members of The Real Housewives of Miami joined Pippen for the soft-launch celebration.
Michael Schwartz, Gaston Yelicich, Vanessa Gonzalez, and Martin Pittaluga
World Red Eye

Amara at Paraiso x Parador La Huella

One of the world's most iconic beachside restaurants came to Miami for one weekend only. Parador La Huella, more widely known as La Huella, continues to earn the title of "Best Restaurant in Uruguay" by Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and "Best Beachside Restaurant on the Planet" by Bon Appetit magazine.
Andres Fanjul, Cindy Prado, and Chef Thomas Keller
World Red Eye

The Collection Maserati and World Red Eye Host an Evening With Chef Thomas A. Keller at Bouchon Coral Gables Featuring Cuervo Reserva De La Familia and Davidoff Cigars

The Collection Maserati and World Red Eye hosted an exclusive culinary experience with chef Thomas A. Keller at his award-winning French bistro, Bouchon, in Coral Gables.
Alec Warren
World Red Eye

FilmGate Fusion: Creators x AI Collaborations

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and FilmGate Miami, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering local filmmakers and creators, hosted the second event of the FilmGate Fusion series on the museum's campus in Downtown Miami. FilmGate Fusion is a partnership that explores science, tech, and art — all within immersive dome experiences in the Frost Planetarium.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Rain or shine, partygoers headed to Hyde Beach on Saturday for its iconic day party. They ordered endless bottle parades and sipped on handcrafted cocktails by the pool.
World Red Eye

Debut of Mad Club: Level 2

Saturday night at Mad Club offered an epic night out as partygoers enjoyed the bottle parades and good vibes.
T.I.
World Red Eye

T.I. at LIV Fridays

T.I. had the club poppin' on Friday night as the crowd was in full swing for the legendary industry icon at LIV nightclub. Partygoers enjoyed the night with sick vibes and bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a lit Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early hours.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Partygoers made their way to Marion for their famous Thursday night dinner parties! Guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the beats all evening long.
