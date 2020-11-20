Eyes on Miami: LeBron James, Alex Rodriguez, Showfields, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Showfields – The Most Interesting Store in the World
South Beach just got a lot more interesting. Lincoln Road‘s newest experiential retail space, Showfields, is transforming the iconic shopping street and re-defining the retail experience through a carefully curated selection of local artists and small businesses. As part of the 2020 Winter Curation, Showfields tapped into local talent to create mesmerizing and unique installations, inherently weaving in the Miami art scene’s DNA into the space. World Red Eye met up with the artists and Showfields CEO, Tal Zvi Nathanel, to discuss the upcoming opening and what to expect from the most interesting store in Miami.
My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami
There’s always a reason to celebrate at Bâoli on Wednesdays, especially when the boyfriends are out of town.
Thursday Soirée at Marion
Marion was lit up on Thursday night with endless bottle parades and sparklers, as guests partied all night long at the Miami hotspot.
LeBron James and Alex Rodriguez at Komodo
The legendary LeBron James and Alex Rodriguez were spotted at David Grutman‘s Komodo on Saturday night, where the group celebrated Alex Rodriguez's daughter's birthday with an incredible cake by Divine Delicacies.
#WRECares Mask and Hand Sanitizer Delivery with the Little Lighthouse Foundation
On Friday, November 13, 500 masks and 360 bottles of hand sanitizer were delivered to the Little Lighthouse Foundation‘s (LLF) Partner Facilities, Overtown Youth Center, the Belafonte TACOLCY Center, and Touching Miami with Love through the 1 Mask 1 World by #WRECares program. Since March, over 10,000 masks have been delivered to LLF’s Partner Facilities! Special thank you to the Suskind Foundation for donating hand sanitizers to distribute with the masks.
