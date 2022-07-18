Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Larsa Pippen, Antonio Brown, Steven Soderbergh, and Others

July 18, 2022 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge Stefania Roitman - WORLD RED EYE
Stefania Roitman
World Red Eye

Stitch Lab Summer Pop-up Kick-off Cocktail at Level Three

Latin-American fashion incubator Stitch Lab returned for a second round this year with a special summer edition of its three-day shopping event at Level Three in Aventura Mall.
Liza Voytenko and Sean Donaldson - WORLD RED EYE
Liza Voytenko and Sean Donaldson
World Red Eye

Hand to Hand Ukraine Hosts Fundraiser at Sean Donaldson Salon

Sean Donaldson Salon in Miami Beach hosted an event in collaboration with the Hand to Hand Aid Ukraine Foundation to raise money for Ukrainians actively fighting against the war in their sovereign land. Attendees were long-time friends, clients, VIPs of the salon, and Ukrainians in the community.
click to enlarge Vincent Marini, Steven Soderbergh, Alison Faulk, and Luke Broadlick - WORLD RED EYE
Vincent Marini, Steven Soderbergh, Alison Faulk, and Luke Broadlick
World Red Eye

Magic Mike Live: The Tour Miami Launch Announcement Party

Guests enjoyed a VIP preview party and sneak peek performance with executive producer Vincent Marini and Magic Mike and Magic Mike's Last Dance film director Steven Soderbergh in Miami's Design District on July 13 to celebrate the announcement of Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live's multi-year North American tour premiering in Miami this fall. Curated cocktails featuring Soderbergh's spirit brand, Singani 63, were served.
Sophia and Larsa Pippen - WORLD RED EYE
Sophia and Larsa Pippen
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Partygoers headed to the best Wednesday night dinner party at Bâoli Miami, where they had an epic mid-week celebration filled with live entertainment, delicious cuisine, and bottles.
click to enlarge Antonio Brown - WORLD RED EYE
Antonio Brown
World Red Eye

Antonio Brown at LIVONSUNDAY

LIV was popping off on Sunday as Antonio Brown took over the stage and celebrated his birthday with a bang. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away.
click to enlarge Rick Ross - WORLD RED EYE
Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at E11even Saturdays

The biggest boss, Rick Ross, was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and gave a performance that had the crowd going wild.
click to enlarge Jim Jones - WORLD RED EYE
Jim Jones
World Red Eye

Jim Jones at Story Saturdays

Jim Jones got behind the DJ booth at Story, where he gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Partygoers celebrated their Saturday night with endless bottles and danced to the beats.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, on Friday for a night of impeccable vibes and great beats.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Wok N Roll Fridays at Ch'i

Friday night Ch'i brought the energy to Brickell City Centre with its dinner party featuring live music, delicious food, and cocktails.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

BOHO House was poppin' off on Saturday night as partygoers packed the club from wall to wall. They enjoyed the impeccable vibes and sipped on delicious cocktails in the outdoor courtyard all evening long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde to experience the epic party atmosphere. Guests danced to the beats as they celebrated their Saturday night with a bang.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

The sun was shining at Hyde Beach's Swim Club Saturdays, where partygoers enjoyed the impeccable vibes by the pool, live painting, and mimosas all day long.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full effect as partygoers celebrated their Sunday Funday the right way. Endless bottle parades filled the club as guests enjoyed delicious dinner and sipped on cocktails as they danced all night long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Partygoers began their weekend with a bang at Swan's Mon Cheri Mondays, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner before heading to the upstairs lounge for a night filled with dancing.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Historic Pan Am Globe Finds Permanent Home at Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami

Following years of uncertainty about its future, one of Miami's most beloved historical artifacts has been permanently installed at Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre, mixed-use development underway in downtown Miami.
