Eyes on Miami: Larsa Pippen, Antonio Brown, Steven Soderbergh, and Others

New TimesLatin-American fashion incubator Stitch Lab returned for a second round this year with a special summer edition of its three-day shopping event at Level Three in Aventura Mall.Sean Donaldson Salon in Miami Beach hosted an event in collaboration with the Hand to Hand Aid Ukraine Foundation to raise money for Ukrainians actively fighting against the war in their sovereign land. Attendees were long-time friends, clients, VIPs of the salon, and Ukrainians in the community.Guests enjoyed a VIP preview party and sneak peek performance with executive producer Vincent Marini andand Mfilm director Steven Soderbergh in Miami's Design District on July 13 to celebrate the announcement of Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live's multi-year North American tour premiering in Miami this fall. Curated cocktails featuring Soderbergh's spirit brand, Singani 63, were served.Partygoers headed to the best Wednesday night dinner party at Bâoli Miami, where they had an epic mid-week celebration filled with live entertainment, delicious cuisine, and bottles.LIV was popping off on Sunday as Antonio Brown took over the stage and celebrated his birthday with a bang. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as partygoers danced the night away.The biggest boss, Rick Ross, was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and gave a performance that had the crowd going wild.Jim Jones got behind the DJ booth at Story, where he gave an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Partygoers celebrated their Saturday night with endless bottles and danced to the beats.Partygoers headed to Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, on Friday for a night of impeccable vibes and great beats.Friday night Ch'i brought the energy to Brickell City Centre with its dinner party featuring live music, delicious food, and cocktails.BOHO House was poppin' off on Saturday night as partygoers packed the club from wall to wall. They enjoyed the impeccable vibes and sipped on delicious cocktails in the outdoor courtyard all evening long.Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde to experience the epic party atmosphere. Guests danced to the beats as they celebrated their Saturday night with a bang.The sun was shining at Hyde Beach's Swim Club Saturdays, where partygoers enjoyed the impeccable vibes by the pool, live painting, and mimosas all day long.Kiki on the River was in full effect as partygoers celebrated their Sunday Funday the right way. Endless bottle parades filled the club as guests enjoyed delicious dinner and sipped on cocktails as they danced all night long.Partygoers began their weekend with a bang at Swan's Mon Cheri Mondays, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner before heading to the upstairs lounge for a night filled with dancing.Following years of uncertainty about its future, one of Miami's most beloved historical artifacts has been permanently installed at Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre, mixed-use development underway in downtown Miami.