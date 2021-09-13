Eyes on Miami: Lala Kent, Future, Sofi Tukker, and Others

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesOn Wednesday night, Groot Hospitality proudly celebrated the opening of Sushi Fly Chicken — known as SFC for short — on Miami Beach’s Alton Road.SFC is a brand new restaurant, bar, and lounge that reflects unique elements of diverse Asian cultures and cuisines while intertwining them with a Miami spin.On Wednesday night, Groot Hospitality proudly celebrated the opening of Winker’s Diner on Miami Beach’s Alton Road.Delivering classic food and drink with current twists, this 240-seat, day-to-night outpost offers staple fare under a sleek, retro-modern atmosphere.On Thursday night, Vstar, Lala Kent, celebrated her birthday at David Grutman‘s Komodo alongside her husband Randall Emmett and fellow cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi.On Friday night, Future and friends including Kodak Black, took over the Oasis Wynwood for the Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti.One hundred of the profits from the event were donated to help the victims of the recent earthquake in Haiti.Partygoers started Labor Day Weekend off with a bang on Friday night, as they headed to Hyde Beach to catch an epic set from DJ duo, Sofi Tukker.On Saturday night, Quavo took over the mic at Story for a surprise guest performance during Labor Day weekend. Anitta, Randall Emmett, and Maiara were also spotted at the club partying it up in the DJ booth and VIP tables with friends.Rae Sremmurd at E11even for Labor Day weekend was a real crowd-pleaser. The dynamic duo got the party started on Saturday night when they took over the stage and gave partygoers a performance to remember, keeping the good vibes going late into the night.LIVONSUNDAY for Labor Day weekend was on a whole other level. 2 Chainz and Trey Songz took over the club and hyped up partygoers with their performances, Zoey Dollaz and K Camp were spotted getting lit in the DJ booth with DJ Stevie J and DJ Don P, and NBA player John Wall was also seen turning up and enjoying the night with friends.Wynwood hotspot Mayami was the center of attention on Friday night when guests headed there for an exciting evening filled with music, food, and live entertainment.On Saturday night, the who’s who of Miami’s gathered at Calle Ocho hot spot El Santo for an epic victory blowout celebrating world boxing champion Yordenis Ugas.Labor Day weekend festivities at the Gramercy were in full effect on Friday night, as guests headed to the new American Brasserie to enjoy an evening of fine dining, nightlife, and live entertainment.Lavish Event Rentals, Miami’s premier provider of high-end event rental furniture and decor, hosted its annual industry networking event at the Moore Building in the Miami Design District.Thursday night at Marion was smoking hot, as the restaurant brought out the fog machine to get the party started, followed by bottle parades and live entertainment.On Sunday, September 5, hotel guests, locals, and members celebrated Labor Day weekend on the bay poolside at Baia Beach Club. Guests gathered at Baia Pool and enjoyed a bayside barbecue featuring sips by Hampton Water and sounds by Charlie Levine of Soul Clap.Monday night at Swan was an exciting way to start the week off, as guests dined downstairs before continuing the fun in the trendy upstairs lounge.Partygoers at Bâoli celebrated like their boyfriends were never coming back on Wednesday night, as they ordered endless bottles parades and danced under confetti showers all night long.