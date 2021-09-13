Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Lala Kent, Future, Sofi Tukker, and Others

September 13, 2021 9:00AM

Eyes on Miami: Lala Kent, Future, Sofi Tukker, and Others
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Wednesdays at Sushi Fly Chicken

On Wednesday night, Groot Hospitality proudly celebrated the opening of Sushi Fly Chicken — known as SFC for short — on Miami Beach’s Alton Road.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
SFC is a brand new restaurant, bar, and lounge that reflects unique elements of diverse Asian cultures and cuisines while intertwining them with a Miami spin.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Winker’s Diner Grand Opening

On Wednesday night, Groot Hospitality proudly celebrated the opening of Winker’s Diner on Miami Beach’s Alton Road.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
Delivering classic food and drink with current twists, this 240-seat, day-to-night outpost offers staple fare under a sleek, retro-modern atmosphere.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Lala Kent Celebrates Birthday with Randall Emmett, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi at Komodo

On Thursday night, Vanderpump Rules star, Lala Kent, celebrated her birthday at David Grutman‘s Komodo alongside her husband Randall Emmett and fellow cast members Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Cauchi.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti featuring Future and Kodak Black at the Oasis Wynwood

On Friday night, Future and friends including Kodak Black, took over the Oasis Wynwood for the Miami Benefit Concert for Haiti.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
One hundred of the profits from the event were donated to help the victims of the recent earthquake in Haiti.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Labor Day Weekend: Sofi Tukker at Hyde Beach

Partygoers started Labor Day Weekend off with a bang on Friday night, as they headed to Hyde Beach to catch an epic set from DJ duo, Sofi Tukker.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Labor Day Weekend: Quavo, Anitta, Randall Emmett, and Maiara at Story Saturdays

On Saturday night, Quavo took over the mic at Story for a surprise guest performance during Labor Day weekend. Anitta, Randall Emmett, and Maiara were also spotted at the club partying it up in the DJ booth and VIP tables with friends.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Labor Day Weekend: Rae Sremmurd at E11even Saturdays

Rae Sremmurd at E11even for Labor Day weekend was a real crowd-pleaser. The dynamic duo got the party started on Saturday night when they took over the stage and gave partygoers a performance to remember, keeping the good vibes going late into the night.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Labor Day Weekend: 2 Chainz, Trey Songz, K Camp, Zoey Dollaz, and John Wall at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY for Labor Day weekend was on a whole other level. 2 Chainz and Trey Songz took over the club and hyped up partygoers with their performances, Zoey Dollaz and K Camp were spotted getting lit in the DJ booth with DJ Stevie J and DJ Don P, and NBA player John Wall was also seen turning up and enjoying the night with friends.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Wynwood hotspot Mayami was the center of attention on Friday night when guests headed there for an exciting evening filled with music, food, and live entertainment.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Labor Day Weekend: Yordenis Ugas and Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona at El Santo Saturdays

On Saturday night, the who’s who of Miami’s gathered at Calle Ocho hot spot El Santo for an epic victory blowout celebrating world boxing champion Yordenis Ugas.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

Labor Day weekend festivities at the Gramercy were in full effect on Friday night, as guests headed to the new American Brasserie to enjoy an evening of fine dining, nightlife, and live entertainment.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Annual Lavish Event Rentals Soirée at the Moore Building in Miami Design District

Lavish Event Rentals, Miami’s premier provider of high-end event rental furniture and decor, hosted its annual industry networking event at the Moore Building in the Miami Design District.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Thursday night at Marion was smoking hot, as the restaurant brought out the fog machine to get the party started, followed by bottle parades and live entertainment.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

LDW Sunday Bay-BQ at Baia Beach Club

On Sunday, September 5, hotel guests, locals, and members celebrated Labor Day weekend on the bay poolside at Baia Beach Club. Guests gathered at Baia Pool and enjoyed a bayside barbecue featuring sips by Hampton Water and sounds by Charlie Levine of Soul Clap.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Monday night at Swan was an exciting way to start the week off, as guests dined downstairs before continuing the fun in the trendy upstairs lounge.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Partygoers at Bâoli celebrated like their boyfriends were never coming back on Wednesday night, as they ordered endless bottles parades and danced under confetti showers all night long.
