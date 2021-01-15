Eyes on Miami: Julio Iglesias Jr., Jordi Mollà, Pegasus World Cup, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

As a prelude to their highly-anticipated restaurant launch in Wynwood, Uchi Miami hosted a private omakase dinner at Prestige Imports Performing Art Pop-Up at the David Rosen Gallery in Miami Design District with actor and artist Jordi Mollà. A unique culinary concept from Hai Hospitality, the Austin, Texas-based and James Beard Award-winning restaurant group, Uchi Miami will mark the first time the group has opened a restaurant in Florida and it is its second restaurant outside of Texas. The restaurant will strike a delicate balance between elevated food and impeccable service in a casual yet sophisticated ambiance featuring thoughtfully designed interiors that subtly integrate organic elements and a modern aesthetic.

Villa Azur welcomed 2021 in style for the year’s first Thursday Night Dinner Party; Julio Iglesias Junior was spotted enjoying a celebratory evening at the glamorous and vibrant hotspot located in Miami Beach. Stephan M, the resident DJ for eight years, surrounded by Villa Azur family celebrated his birthday and patrons socialized the night away in a vibrant atmosphere.

Partygoers celebrated the first Wednesday of 2021 at none other than Bâoli‘s sexy dinner party, where they danced and partied the night away like no one was watching.

In celebration of the 5th annual Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, 1/ST and Baccarat hosted an intimate, socially distanced, outdoor screening event on January 7 in the Miami Design District’s Palm Court. Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President of 1/ST, and Craig Robins, founder and president of the Miami Design District Associates, unveiled the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series Trophies designed by Baccarat. Guests sipped La Fête du Rosé, a premium rose wine from Saint Tropez, France, and listened to a live performance by iconic jazz performer and bandleader, Brian Newman.