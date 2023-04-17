Eyes on Miami: Joe Pyfer, Sara Montoya, Diddy, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesJungle Plaza turned into a pickleball court this weekend. The all-day world cup tournament-style event featured a yoga session by Ahana Yoga, pickleball court time on multiple courts, meet and greets with resident pros, live beats, delicious food from Mia Market’s culinary gems, and sips all around.Holding his championship belt up high, Israel Adesanya celebrated recapturing the UFC title with an epic party at E11even. After making a grand entrance, Adesanya took to the stage and showed off his moves alongside Gashi. Kamaru Usman, Odell Beckham Jr., and Chuck Liddell were all seen in VIP, popping bottles, while partygoers danced like there was no tomorrow.Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), dined at Miami hotspot Gekkō on Friday night. Mayor Francis Suarez was in attendance, along with legendary MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre, comedian Kyle Forgeard, and Maxx Crosby.Wyn 317 Gallery hosted an opening reception and birthday celebration honoring local artist Vic Garcia. On display are 33 mixed media artworks to commemorate his 33rd birthday. Expressing himself through art is Vic’s passion and what brings him joy. Each piece of his, whether on canvas or a mural, is made up of characters who contribute to spreading good energy and good vibes throughout their space.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava designates April 5 as “Food City of the Year Day” with an official proclamation presented to David Whitaker, president and CEO of Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, at an event at Arlo Wynwood.Following his first-round knockout at UFC 287, middleweight fighter Joe Pyfer celebrated at a dinner with his friends and sponsors hosted by Disruptive Sports Group at Papi Steak.Fernanda Sosa launched her sunglasses collection in collaboration with the Argentine brand Infinit. The model and influencer presented her collection inspired by 24/7 sunglasses for all-day, comfortable, lightweight with a unique style for women and men.Lacoste and Cote Korean Steakhouse teamed up on Sunday, April 2, to offer a one-day luxury culinary experience in the Chez Simone suite during this year’s Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. During both the Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles finals, VIP guests were treated to USDA prime cuts of meat via a live plancha experience with chef David Shim, Cote Miami’s signature “Shicken” sandwich, Petrossian caviar, fried chicken, an array of Korean accompaniments, and much more.Guests headed to Villa Azur’s dinner party on Thursday night to get their fill of some. Diners enjoyed delicious cuisine alongside colorful dancers, incredible live music, and hand-crafted cocktails.Delicious drinks, tasty plates, live entertainment, endless bottle parades & a good time are all things that are always delivered at Marion’s iconic Thursday soirée, where the vibes are always at an all-time high!Partygoers were thrilled to see Diddy back and owning the stage at LIV on Friday night. Justin Combs was spotted in VIP, as well as Yung Miami and London on da Track, vibing to the amazing performance that had everyone dancing under the neon lights all night.On Saturday night, guests gathered for bohemian shenanigans at one of Miami’s most hidden haunts, Boho House. The enchanting outdoor courtyard created the perfect backdrop for an evening full of the best sounds, custom cocktails, and endless dancing.Mayami was packed from wall to wall on Saturday, and all hands were in the air as partygoers flooded the dance floor. Bottle parades were ordered endlessly, lighting up the room as guests moved and grooved to the sick beats.Guests headed to Miami’s ultimate Sunday Funday at Kiki on the River for larger-than-life bottle parades, mouthwatering Greek cuisine, and an incredible soundtrack.The haus was lit on Friday night. Partygoers at Hyde Beach felt good as they gathered and danced the night away.French Montana returned to Story on Saturday, playing an unforgettable post-fight set. He was joined on stage by DJ Stevie J and in VIP by Ben Da Donnn, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Casper Smart. Happy Dad was on hand to provide never-ending parades as partygoers let loose underneath the neon lights.