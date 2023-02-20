Navigation
Photos

Eyes on Miami: Jesse Williams, Stella McCartney, CeeLo Green, and Others

February 20, 2023 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Jesse Williams and Franklin Sirmans
World Red Eye

Art + Soul 2023 at Pérez Art Museum Miami

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted artists, philanthropists, and museum supporters for the tenth annual Art + Soul presented by Northern Trust, the museum's premier social and fundraising event in support and celebration of the PAMM Fund for Black Art, which allows the museum to purchase and showcase contemporary art by Black artists for its permanent collection.
World Red Eye

Land Rover Coral Gables Presents the Grove Night Gala

Land Rover Coral Gables powered by the Collection joined Immaculata-La Salle High School for its signature Grove Night Gala inside the Bayshore Ballroom.
Stella McCartney
World Red Eye

Stella McCartney at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables

Stella McCartney held a live panel discussion around her label's commitment to sustainability and themes of "rewilding" for her Spring 2023 collection at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables.
CeeLo Green
World Red Eye

CeeLo Green at E11even Saturdays

CeeLo Green took over the stage at E11even on Saturday, where he had he crowd going "Crazy." Partygoers enjoyed the night as they sang and danced to their favorite songs until sunrise.
David Grutman and Green Velvet
World Red Eye

Green Velvet at LIV

Chicago-born DJ Green Velvet took over the DJ booth at LIV on Saturday, where the crowd raved with his groovy set. Confetti was flying and bottles were poppin' as partygoers danced until the early morning.
O.T. Genasis
World Red Eye

O.T. Genasis at Story Saturdays

O.T. Genasis was welcomed back to Story, where he took over and gave a performance of a lifetime! Partygoers danced the night away under the neon lights until the early morning.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday is always the best at Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.
World Red Eye

Super Bowl Sunday at the Wharf

The Wharf Miami hosted the ultimate Super Bowl Watch party. The night was full of visitors enjoying the game and socializing while having drinks to cheer their teams.
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Saturday night, where guests gathered for a fun evening filled with live fire dancers, groovy beats, and  yummy drinks.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

The iconic pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never disappoint. Partygoers were sipping on mimosas and hand-crafted cocktails as they danced in and out of the pool all afternoon.
Alexa Aloisi and Bella Urena
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Guests gathered at one of Miami's most hidden gems, Boho House, on Saturday night to enjoy an evening full of drinking and dancing in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.
World Red Eye

Swan Fridays

Friday nights at Swan are an endless celebration filled with the best party vibes, plenty of bottles, and a sea of sparklers that always make for a memorable evening.
