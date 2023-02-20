Eyes on Miami: Jesse Williams, Stella McCartney, CeeLo Green, and Others

Jesse Williams and Franklin Sirmans World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Stella McCartney World Red Eye

CeeLo Green World Red Eye

David Grutman and Green Velvet World Red Eye

click to enlarge O.T. Genasis World Red Eye

y

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Alexa Aloisi and Bella Urena World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesPérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted artists, philanthropists, and museum supporters for the tenth annual Art + Soul presented by Northern Trust, the museum's premier social and fundraising event in support and celebration of the PAMM Fund for Black Art, which allows the museum to purchase and showcase contemporary art by Black artists for its permanent collection.Land Rover Coral Gables powered by the Collection joined Immaculata-La Salle High School for its signature Grove Night Gala inside the Bayshore Ballroom.Stella McCartney held a live panel discussion around her label's commitment to sustainability and themes of "rewilding" for her Spring 2023 collection at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables.CeeLo Green took over the stage at E11even on Saturday, where he had he crowd going "Crazy." Partygoers enjoyed the night as they sang and danced to their favorite songs until sunrise.Chicago-born DJ Green Velvet took over the DJ booth at LIV on Saturday, where the crowd raved with his groovy set. Confetti was flying and bottles were poppin' as partygoers danced until the early morning.O.T. Genasis was welcomed back to Stor, where he took over and gave a performance of a lifetime! Partygoers danced the night away under the neon lights until the early morning.Sunday Funday is always the best at Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.The Wharf Miami hosted the ultimate Super Bowl Watch party. The night was full of visitors enjoying the game and socializing while having drinks to cheer their teams.Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Saturday night, where guests gathered for a fun evening filled with live fire dancers, groovy beats, and yummy drinks.The iconic pool parties at Hyde Beach every Saturday never disappoint. Partygoers were sipping on mimosas and hand-crafted cocktails as they danced in and out of the pool all afternoon.Guests gathered at one of Miami's most hidden gems, Boho House, on Saturday night to enjoy an evening full of drinking and dancing in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.Friday nights at Swan are an endless celebration filled with the best party vibes, plenty of bottles, and a sea of sparklers that always make for a memorable evening.