Eyes on Miami: Jeezy, Wale, Justin Dior Combs, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 21

Centner Academy in Miami Design District Celebrates Grand Opening: Centner Academy, a progressive new school in Miami's Design District, is as equally committed to happiness and emotional intelligence as it is to academics and leadership. It hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the completion of its new, 21st-century school.

World Red Eye

Venice Magazine’s Five-Year Anniversary Bash at W Fort Lauderdale: Nearly 700 of South Florida’s influencers and VIPs gathered to celebrate Venice Magazine’s Five-Year Anniversary Bash at the W Fort Lauderdale.

Lee Pivnik World Red Eye

YoungArts Celebrates Opening of Lee Pivnik Installation with Art Talk and Reception at Bay Parc Apartments: The National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts), in partnership with Aimco, celebrated the opening of the new installation “Dust My Eyes With Diatomaceous Earth” by Miami-based interdisciplinary artist Lee Pivnik (2014 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts) with a reception and art talk at Parc Space at Bay Parc Apartments.

Matthew Whitaker World Red Eye

Summer Jazz Series Featuring Matthew Whitaker at Faena Theater: Faena Theater’s third annual Summer Jazz Series continued with an intimate performance by prodigious jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, who performed songs from his newly released album, Now Hear This.

Massimo Casagrande, Calyann Barnett, Nick Katz, and Manning Summe World Red Eye

August 22

Expressions at MDD: Sports Influence on Luxury Fashion: On Thursday afternoon, guests gathered at Thom Browne in the Miami Design District to celebrate Expressions at MDD. The talk, titled “Sports Influence on Luxury Fashion,” featured panelists Nick Katz of Andrew Skate Shop, creative director and stylist Calyann Barnett, and Legacy Fit founder Manning Sumner.

World Red Eye

Expressions at MDD: The True Meaning of Brand Heritage: Guests gathered Thursday afternoon at Adriana Hoyos Furnishings, located in the Miami Design District for Expressions at MDD.

Camila Straschnoy, Massimo Casagrande, Ana Carolina Fussiger, Camilo Rios, and Patricia Tortolani World Red Eye

Expressions at MDD: How Luxury Brands are Keeping us Interested Coming Back For More: Guests gathered at Fendi located in the Miami Design District for Expressions at MDD. Thursdays talk titled, “How Luxury Brands are Keeping us Interested Coming Back For More” featured photographer Camilo Rios, Ocean Drive Magazine Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani, designer and brand specialist Ana Carolina Fussiger, and Istituto Marangoni director of education, Massimo Casagrande.

Justin Dior Combs and Wale World Red Eye

August 24

Wale and Justin Dior Combs at Story Saturdays: Things were far from chill when Wale performed his newest hit, “On Chill,” at Story Saturday night. Diddy’s son, Justin Dior Combs made a cameo appearance next to the rapper.

Jeezy World Red Eye

August 25

Jeezy, Wale, GeeGun, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Mack Maine at LIV on Sunday: It was an all-out rap affair at LIV on Sunday when Jeezy, Wale, GeeGun, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Mack Maine were spotted continuing the weekend celebrations.

One East Society: Work Creatively | The Fountainhead Residency: NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale’s One East Society for young professionals and creatives gathered at the Fountainhead Residency in Miami where members toured the collection of Fountainhead founders Kathryn and Dan Mikesell and met with resident artists Katrina Coombs, Sherrill Roland, and Jackson McGrath.