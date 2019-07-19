Eyes on Miami: Jason Derulo, Olivia Culpo, Wilmer Valderrama, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



July 11

Nu Wave Swim Presents Parke & Ronen SS2020 Collection Presentation.

EXPAND Wilmer Valderrama, Seth Browarnik, Dylan McDermott, and Frank Roberts World Red Eye

Nu Wave Swim Opening Party Presented by SwimShow: Nu Wave Swim celebrated the opening of Miami Swim Week at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden presented by SwimShow.

EXPAND Isabeli Fontana and Nicole Williams-English World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates Swim Issue with Isabeli Fontana at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the annual Swim Issue with cover star Isabeli Fontana at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach.

Carnage, Dylan McDermott, Frank Roberts, Amanda Pacheco, and Wilmer Valderrama World Red Eye

July 12



Nu Wave Swim Presents Vitamin A Resort 2020 Anniversary Collection Runway Show: Vitamin A presented its Resort 2020 Collection at Nu Wave Swim during Miami Swim Week 2019.

Jaden Smith World Red Eye

Jaden Smith’s Birthday Celebration at LIV: Jaden Smith turned the big 21 on Friday night at LIV. The crowd went wild when Jaden took center stage and performed his hit song “Icon."

July 13

Nu Wave Swim Presents Gottex 2020 Runway Show: On Saturday evening, GOTTEX presented their newest GOTTEX 2020 Collections during Miami Swim Week at Nu Wave Swim, located in the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

Jason Derulo World Red Eye

Miami Swim Week Jason Derulo at E11EVEN Saturdays: The sky was the limit at E11even in Downtown Miami on Saturday night, as Jason Derulo had the club and its guests steaming with his live performance.

Nu Wave Swim Presents Tori Praver Swimwear Resort 20 ‘On The Run’ Runway Show: Tori Praver Swimwear presented their Resort 20 ‘On The Run’ collection during Miami Swim Week at Nu Wave Swim, located in the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

The Maxim Hot 100 Experience Hosted by Cover Model Olivia Culpo at Hyde Beach: Maxim’s annual Hot 100 issue, on newsstands now, celebrates the 100 most influential and empowered women across the globe whose beauty and brains have captured our attention.

July 14

Nu Wave Swim Collective Runway Show Revival and Charmosa Swimwear: Revival and Charmosa Swimwear presented their newest collections at the Nu Wave Swim Collective Runway Show located in the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

Fifth Annual Luxe Suite at The Setai, Miami Beach: Nicole Shelley hosts the Fifth Annual Luxe Suite at the Setai Hotel Miami Beach, a curated fundraiser, fashion show, and brunch showcasing luxury products and services available to a discerning and distinguished clientele.

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco World Red Eye

Nu Wave Swim Presents Red Carter & Bleu Rod Beattie Presentation: Nu Wave Swim presents Red Carter and Bleu Rod Beattie Presentation during Miami Swim Week at Nu Wave Swim.

Nu Wave Swim Presents Soho Beach House Fashion for Breakfast with swimwear designer panelists Amahlia Stevens, Tori Praver, Parke Lutter, Red Carter, and Rod Beattie.

July 15

Naughty by Nature at WALL Mondays: People got rowdy on Monday night when Vin Rock of Naughty by Nature clapped his hands and said it’s alright at WALL on Miami Beach.

July 16

Miami Swim Week Closing Celebration at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre: In partnership with Art Hearts Fashion International, Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre hosted the closing party for Miami Swim Week.

37th Annual SwimShow Trade Show at the Miami Beach Convention Center: The 37th Annual SwimShow is an essential show for the swimwear industry, featuring the best swimwear, beachwear, and related accessory designers, along with an array of special events and catwalks.

July 17

Drunken Dragon’s Five Year Anniversary Celebration: South Beach’s first Korean barbecue restaurant celebrated its five-year anniversary on Wednesday night.

July 18

Business For Breakfast at Cecconi’s: Guests joined Anastasia Koutsioukis, owner and creative director of Mrs. Mandolin and Mandolin Aegean Bistro, as she hosted Soho Beach House‘s new Business For Breakfast series at Cecconi’s.