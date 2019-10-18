Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 10

Courvoisier Celebrates #HonorYourCode at Komodo: Courvoisier celebrated honorees Clara Pablo and Carlos Perez for their contributions to the community with an intimate event at Komodo.

Pizza Battle for National Pizza Month at Malibu Farm Miami Beach: On Thursday evening, Miami’s top foodies gathered at Malibu Farm Miami Beach located at the Eden Roc Miami Beach to create their best seasonal pizza for a chance to make it on Malibu Farm’s National Pizza Month menu.

Ocean Drive Celebrates Don Melchor’s 30th Anniversary With Exclusive Wine Tasting at Bourbon Steak at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa: Ocean Drive magazine and acclaimed Winemaker Enrique Tirado toasted to three decades of Don Melchor wine-making at Bourbon Steak at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Give From the Heart #InspIrie Gala at Faena Forum: The Give from the Heart #InspIrie Gala kicked off Irie Weekend and the Miami gala season at Faena Forum.

Fall Welcome Reception on Fisher Island: On Thursday night, Fisher Island residents gathered to celebrate the beginning of the Fall season at a private cocktail reception hosted by Braman Rolls-Royce Miami, Air Partner, Mata & Baker Tax Consultants, Luxury Living Realty, Socialite Magazine, and Pacta Relations.

Between the Business Covers Featuring Dave Barry at the Betsy Hotel: The Betsy Hotel was proud to present an event in partnership with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce with award-winning writer, Dave Barry.

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale Unveils the Ferrari F8 Tributo: Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale unveiled the Ferrari F8 Tributo to a crowd of 250 guests at their dealership.

October 11

Maluma at Papi Steak: The Colombian papi himself, Maluma, made a stop at Papi Steak Friday night before playing at the Miami stop on his sold out “11:11” world tour.

Adidas 15th Annual Irie Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented by Jim Beam Black at Miami Beach Golf Club: The Miami Beach Golf Club set the backdrop for the highly anticipated Irie Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Foodgod at Komodo Fridays: Foodgod took over Komodo on Saturday night as he was spotted dining at his favorite restaurant.

15th Annual Irie Weekend Presents LIV Aftr-Drk Featuring Jaden Smith: The Irie Weekend Friday lineup came to a close with a LIV Miami nightcap. Irie and friends hosted a night to remember with a special live performance by Jaden Smith and a special set by DJ Crespo.

Hennessy Presents the Maluma Concert After-party at Story: Maluma took Miami by storm Friday night when he took over Story for his official concert after-party presented by Hennessy.

Miu Miu Shopping Celebration and Luncheon Benefit for Miami City Ballet’s Nutcracker at Miu Miu Miami Design District: In appreciation of Miu Miu’s generous sponsorship of Miami City Ballet’s 2019 Nutcracker Magic Children’s Soiree, Kristi Jernigan Chair, Board of Trustees of Miami City Ballet and Nutcracker Magic Co-Chairs Asha Elias, Nikki Squire, and Tina van der Ven hosted a select group of ladies for an event at Miu Miu Design District followed by a beautiful luncheon at Swan.

October 12

Black Coffee at LIV: Black Coffee showed LIV what's up Saturday night as the crowd raged to his insane set.

Adrienne Arsht Center Pre-Show Lobby Activations: The Adrienne Arsht Center introduced some new amenities for guests in the lobby of the Ziff Ballet Opera House before the performance of Diavolo | Architecture in Motion.

15th Annual Irie Weekend Presents E11even Beach Bash Featuring Future and Saweetie at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel: E11even made a splash in South Beach with the debut of the E11even Beach pop-up at the Kimpton Surfcomber poolside.

October 13

Full Moon Beach Festival: Hunter’s Moon Edition at the Miami Beach Edition: Miami has found its elevated full moon beach experience, where conscious humans are encouraged to build deeper human connection and revel in the power of the moon among friends at the Miami Beach Edition.

15th Annual Irie Weekend After-party Featuring Jamie Foxx at Kiki on the River: The 15th Annual Irie Weekend set a new tone. To close out a weekend filled with events, DJ Irie and Jamie Foxx headed to Kiki on The River for an epic after-party.