 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others

World Red Eye | October 18, 2019 | 10:02am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 10

Courvoisier Celebrates #HonorYourCode at Komodo: Courvoisier celebrated honorees Clara Pablo and Carlos Perez for their contributions to the community with an intimate event at Komodo.

Mihai Ghrocel
Mihai Ghrocel
World Red Eye

Pizza Battle for National Pizza Month at Malibu Farm Miami Beach: On Thursday evening, Miami’s top foodies gathered at Malibu Farm Miami Beach located at the Eden Roc Miami Beach to create their best seasonal pizza for a chance to make it on Malibu Farm’s National Pizza Month menu.

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others
World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Celebrates Don Melchor’s 30th Anniversary With Exclusive Wine Tasting at Bourbon Steak at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa: Ocean Drive magazine and acclaimed Winemaker Enrique Tirado toasted to three decades of Don Melchor wine-making at Bourbon Steak at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

DJ Irie and T-Pain
DJ Irie and T-Pain
World Red Eye

Give From the Heart #InspIrie Gala at Faena Forum: The Give from the Heart #InspIrie Gala kicked off Irie Weekend and the Miami gala season at Faena Forum.

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others
World Red Eye

Fall Welcome Reception on Fisher Island: On Thursday night, Fisher Island residents gathered to celebrate the beginning of the Fall season at a private cocktail reception hosted by Braman Rolls-Royce Miami, Air Partner, Mata & Baker Tax Consultants, Luxury Living Realty, Socialite Magazine, and Pacta Relations.

Dave Barry
Dave Barry
World Red Eye

Between the Business Covers Featuring Dave Barry at the Betsy Hotel: The Betsy Hotel was proud to present an event in partnership with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce with award-winning writer, Dave Barry.

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others
World Red Eye

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale Unveils the Ferrari F8 Tributo: Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale unveiled the Ferrari F8 Tributo to a crowd of 250 guests at their dealership.

David Einhorn and Maluma
David Einhorn and Maluma
World Red Eye

October 11

Maluma at Papi Steak: The Colombian papi himself, Maluma, made a stop at Papi Steak Friday night before playing at the Miami stop on his sold out “11:11” world tour.

DJ Irie and Alonzo Mourning
DJ Irie and Alonzo Mourning
World Red Eye

Adidas 15th Annual Irie Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented by Jim Beam Black at Miami Beach Golf Club: The Miami Beach Golf Club set the backdrop for the highly anticipated Irie Weekend Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Foodgod and Yovanna Ventura
Foodgod and Yovanna Ventura
World Red Eye

Foodgod at Komodo Fridays: Foodgod took over Komodo on Saturday night as he was spotted dining at his favorite restaurant.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith
World Red Eye

15th Annual Irie Weekend Presents LIV Aftr-Drk Featuring Jaden Smith: The Irie Weekend Friday lineup came to a close with a LIV Miami nightcap. Irie and friends hosted a night to remember with a special live performance by Jaden Smith and a special set by DJ Crespo.

Maluma
Maluma
World Red Eye

Hennessy Presents the Maluma Concert After-party at Story: Maluma took Miami by storm Friday night when he took over Story for his official concert after-party presented by Hennessy.

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others
World Red Eye

Miu Miu Shopping Celebration and Luncheon Benefit for Miami City Ballet’s Nutcracker at Miu Miu Miami Design District: In appreciation of Miu Miu’s generous sponsorship of Miami City Ballet’s 2019 Nutcracker Magic Children’s Soiree, Kristi Jernigan Chair, Board of Trustees of Miami City Ballet and Nutcracker Magic Co-Chairs Asha Elias, Nikki Squire, and Tina van der Ven hosted a select group of ladies for an event at Miu Miu Design District followed by a beautiful luncheon at Swan.

Black Coffee
Black Coffee
World Red Eye

October 12

Black Coffee at LIV: Black Coffee showed LIV what's up Saturday night as the crowd raged to his insane set.

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others
World Red Eye

Adrienne Arsht Center Pre-Show Lobby Activations: The Adrienne Arsht Center introduced some new amenities for guests in the lobby of the Ziff Ballet Opera House before the performance of Diavolo | Architecture in Motion.

Future and DJ Irie
Future and DJ Irie
World Red Eye

15th Annual Irie Weekend Presents E11even Beach Bash Featuring Future and Saweetie at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel: E11even made a splash in South Beach with the debut of the E11even Beach pop-up at the Kimpton Surfcomber poolside.

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, T-Pain, Maluma, and Others
World Red Eye

October 13

Full Moon Beach Festival: Hunter’s Moon Edition at the Miami Beach Edition: Miami has found its elevated full moon beach experience, where conscious humans are encouraged to build deeper human connection and revel in the power of the moon among friends at the Miami Beach Edition.

Yanic Cohen, Jamie Foxx, and DJ Irie
Yanic Cohen, Jamie Foxx, and DJ Irie
World Red Eye

15th Annual Irie Weekend After-party Featuring Jamie Foxx at Kiki on the River: The 15th Annual Irie Weekend set a new tone. To close out a weekend filled with events, DJ Irie and Jamie Foxx headed to Kiki on The River for an epic after-party.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >