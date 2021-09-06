Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, Jhay Cortez, Slander, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesJamie Foxx was the man around town over the weekend, as he was spotted at riverfront hotspot, Kiki on the River, Sunday night partying it up with friends.The boss Rick Ross made it rain on Saturday night when he took over E11even and performed for Miami’s late-night party crowd.On Monday night, Andian Group revealed their newest project led by Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz-Bazan. Located at 6385 Pinetree Dr. Cir. at over 12,000 square feet, this three-house compound with nine bedrooms and 11-and-a-half baths was designed as a congenial and ingenious home for many.Accompanied by several features such as a private gym and spa, a hammock park, a spacious movie theater, a serene koi pond, and a 75-foot dock — it offers a glimpse of the perfect oasis here in the heart of Miami Beach.When Cedric Gervais plays at LIV, you know it's going to be a good time. On Saturday night the beloved DJ took over the club for a special set celebrating Jimmy Greenup‘s birthday and kept the good vibes going all night long with music, confetti, and bottle parades.Jhay Cortez brought the heat to the Oasis Wynwood on Friday night when he took over the stage for a fire performance and was even joined on stage by Rios for a special appearance.Chica heated up the MiMo District on Saturday night with an exciting array of dinner and entertainment options that guests enjoyed to the fullest.Guests at BOHO House were ready to party on Friday night, as they spent the evening drinking and dancing in the courtyard to live DJ sets from Ann Atman and Bobby Ishak.DJ Don Hot spiced things up on Friday night when he took over the upstairs lounge at Komodo and got guests dancing and partying into the early morning hours.Slander shut the club down on Friday night when they took over the decks at Story and played an insane set that had partygoers headbanging and going wild like never before.On August 26, leaders across the development and design industry met at high-end builders’ Shorecrest Construction Wynwood location for an intimate networking event hosted by founder and president Patrick Lee.Saturday afternoon was nothing but sunshine, clear skies, and good times as guests partied it up poolside at Hyde Beach.Thursday night at Mynt was absolutely wild, as guests got an early start to the weekend with some drinks and music from Axel Beca.On Thursday night, guests at Villa Azur enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine before spending the rest of the evening partying it up in the beautiful outdoor courtyard.The Wharf Miami kicked off the weekend with its weekly happy hour specials inviting guests to decompress from the week. Groups of friends and coworkers alike met up to start the weekend the right way as they enjoyed $1 Wharf lagers, and $3 wine by the glass from 4 to 7 p.m.On Wednesday night partygoers gathered at South Beach’s hottest new club, Eme, for an exclusive and intimate nightlife experience at the trendy new venue.