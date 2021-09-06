Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, Jhay Cortez, Slander, and Others

September 6, 2021 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Jamie Foxx at Kiki on the River Sundays

Jamie Foxx was the man around town over the weekend, as he was spotted at riverfront hotspot, Kiki on the River, Sunday night partying it up with friends.
Rick Ross at E11even Saturdays

The boss Rick Ross made it rain on Saturday night when he took over E11even and performed for Miami’s late-night party crowd.
Andian Group Hosts Cocktail Reception at Private Residence

On Monday night, Andian Group revealed their newest project led by Andres Isaias and Alejandro Diaz-Bazan. Located at 6385 Pinetree Dr. Cir. at over 12,000 square feet, this three-house compound with nine bedrooms and 11-and-a-half baths was designed as a congenial and ingenious home for many.
Accompanied by several features such as a private gym and spa, a hammock park, a spacious movie theater, a serene koi pond, and a 75-foot dock — it offers a glimpse of the perfect oasis here in the heart of Miami Beach.
Cedric Gervais at LIV

When Cedric Gervais plays at LIV, you know it's going to be a good time. On Saturday night the beloved DJ took over the club for a special set celebrating Jimmy Greenup‘s birthday and kept the good vibes going all night long with music, confetti, and bottle parades.
Jhay Cortez at the Oasis Wynwood

Jhay Cortez brought the heat to the Oasis Wynwood on Friday night when he took over the stage for a fire performance and was even joined on stage by Rios for a special appearance.
Chica Nights

Chica heated up the MiMo District on Saturday night with an exciting array of dinner and entertainment options that guests enjoyed to the fullest.
BOHO Fridays

Guests at BOHO House were ready to party on Friday night, as they spent the evening drinking and dancing in the courtyard to live DJ sets from Ann Atman and Bobby Ishak.
Rockstar Fridays at Komodo

DJ Don Hot spiced things up on Friday night when he took over the upstairs lounge at Komodo and got guests dancing and partying into the early morning hours.
Slander at Story Fridays

Slander shut the club down on Friday night when they took over the decks at Story and played an insane set that had partygoers headbanging and going wild like never before.
Players in Construction, Architecture, Interior Design, and Luxury Real Estate Networking Reception at Shorecrest Construction

On August 26, leaders across the development and design industry met at high-end builders’ Shorecrest Construction Wynwood location for an intimate networking event hosted by founder and president Patrick Lee.
Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Saturday afternoon was nothing but sunshine, clear skies, and good times as guests partied it up poolside at Hyde Beach.
Mynt Thursdays

Thursday night at Mynt was absolutely wild, as guests got an early start to the weekend with some drinks and music from Axel Beca.
Villa Azur Thursdays

On Thursday night, guests at Villa Azur enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine before spending the rest of the evening partying it up in the beautiful outdoor courtyard.
The Wharf Miami’s Riverside Happy Hour

The Wharf Miami kicked off the weekend with its weekly happy hour specials inviting guests to decompress from the week. Groups of friends and coworkers alike met up to start the weekend the right way as they enjoyed $1 Wharf lagers, and $3 wine by the glass from 4 to 7 p.m.
Glass House Wednesdays at Eme

On Wednesday night partygoers gathered at South Beach’s hottest new club, Eme, for an exclusive and intimate nightlife experience at the trendy new venue.
