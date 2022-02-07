Eyes on Miami: Jadakiss, Lil Yachty, Cash Cash, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
David Grutman, Reilly Opelka, JR, and Rafael llishayev
Photo by World Red Eye
On Tuesday Morning, David Grutman hit the courts along with renowned tennis player, Reilly Opelka, and art curator, JR, for David Grutman’s private “Terrordome”, where they fought against each other for the W.
Lil’ Kim, El DeBarge, DJ Cassidy, Jadakiss, LilCease, and Ja Rule
Photo by World Red Eye
The 2022 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream in South Florida was held on January 29, 2022. The star-studded event brought out celebrities including Nicole Scherzinger (who performed the National Anthem), Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Swae Lee, and cast members from The Real Housewives of Miami
, among others.
Swae Lee
Photo by World Red Eye
On Saturday, January 29, Nikki and Michael Simkins hosted a private function at Red Rooster Overtown, further establishing Overtown as a sought-after destination for culture and the arts.
Eddy Guerra, James Cruz, and D-Nice
Photo by World Red Eye
Davidoff Cigars hosted a pop-up lounge at the Pegasus World Cup, featuring its ultra-premium cigars that were the perfect addition for trackside viewing.
Jacqueline Kasen
Photo by World Red Eye
Expect anything as this class is “Limitless!” A total body conditioning workout that comprises bodyweight movements performing speed and agility, strength in a bodyweight flow, and explosive moves for power.
Jadakiss
Photo by World Red Eye
Last week, Miami-based concept store UNKNWN hosted the launch for Diesel’s new sneaker, the Prototype designed by creative director Glenn Martens. Over 250 guests, a crowd of athletes, musicians, creatives, and sneaker enthusiasts partied on the Diesel custom-branded basketball court inspired by the brand’s iconic red tag. Legendary rapper Jadakiss, model Amelia Gray Hamlin, singer Shenseea, and athletes P.J.
French Montana and Rick Ross
Photo by World Red Eye
On Wednesday, Rick Ross started off his Billionaire Birthday week at El Tucán, Miami’s hottest cabaret and nightclub. Where guests like French Montana and Russell Simmons were seen celebrating The Biggest Boss’ birthday.
DJ Don Hot, Marc Anthony, and Lil Yachty
Photo by World Red Eye
Lil Yachty blew the roof off the house at LIV on Friday night with his stopping performance featuring a guest appearance by rapper O.T. Genesis.
Guests headed to Mayami on Saturday for their epic dinner party. They enjoyed a delicious dinner and handcrafted cocktails that were followed by endless bottle service all night long.
Cash Cash
Photo by World Red Eye
It was the "Finest Hour" on Saturday night, as Cash Cash was welcomed back to take over the decks at E11even Miami. Partygoers went wild over their epic set, which had them dancing until the early morning.
Guests headed to Swan, the Design District hotspot, on Saturday for a night everyone will never forget. After enjoying a nice dinner, they headed to the trendy lounge for an evening full of dancing and high vibes set by DJ Walgee and DJ Nasty 305.