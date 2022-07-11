Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Travis Scott, and Others

July 11, 2022 9:00AM

Eyes on Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Travis Scott, and Others
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Nicole Martin, Kiki Barth, and Marysol Patton - WORLD RED EYE
Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Nicole Martin, Kiki Barth, and Marysol Patton
World Red Eye

Guerdy Abraira Hosts Last Cast Event of Season 5 of The Real Housewife of Miami

Real Housewife of Miami star Guerdy Abraira hosted the last cast event of season five. The theme was Miami Melting Pot — a creative, vibrant atmosphere filled with unique elements, including custom-made neon signs of each castmate's name, including a mandatory "bright color-blocking" attire. It was evident by guests' reactions that they expected nothing short of spectacular from the celebrity event designer and planner.
click to enlarge Mayor Francis Suarez, Ximena Caminos, and Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile - WORLD RED EYE
Mayor Francis Suarez, Ximena Caminos, and Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile
World Red Eye

Creative Minds Talks x Miami Design District Present Mayor Francis X. Suarez, Ximena Caminos, and Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile

Creative Minds Talks, in collaboration with Miami Design District, presented Mayor Francis X. Suarez in conversation with Ximena Caminos and Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile.
Ariadna Gutiérrez - WORLD RED EYE
Ariadna Gutiérrez
World Red Eye

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Hosts a Private Summer Soireé at Mondrian South Beach to present Summer of Glowing Skin

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty invited guests to a private summer soireé at Mondrian South Beach to present Summer of Glowing Skin. Guests were able to try its products and enjoy cocktails, lite bites, and stunning vistas of Biscayne Bay.
Typoe - WORLD RED EYE
Typoe
World Red Eye

Windstar Cruises Open World Headquarters in Miami

Windstar Cruises celebrated its new headquarters office in Doral with a party. The cruise line moved its office across the country from Seattle, where it had been previously headquartered.
click to enlarge Travis Scott - WORLD RED EYE
Travis Scott
World Red Eye

Travis Scott at E11even Saturdays

Travis Scott was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and gave a memorable performance. Partygoers sang and danced as they ordered endless bottles.
Danielle Bayles and Anfisa Obidina - WORLD RED EYE
Danielle Bayles and Anfisa Obidina
World Red Eye

NovelaWatch Collectors Club Joins with Parsiani Real Estate for an Exclusive View of the IWC 2022 Pilot's Watches Collection and Latest Novelties at Aria Reserve

NovelaWatch Collectors Club joined Parsiani Real Estate for an exclusive view of the IWC 2022 Pilot's Watches Collection and latest novelties at an intimate gathering in the stunning waterfront Aria Reserve sales center in Edgewater.
click to enlarge Takeoff - WORLD RED EYE
Takeoff
World Red Eye

Takeoff and Klay Thompson at Bottled Blonde Fridays

Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde on Friday to celebrate the beginning of the weekend with a bang, where Takeoff gave a surprise performance and ordered endless bottles with NBA player Klay Thompson.
click to enlarge Fat Joe - WORLD RED EYE
Fat Joe
World Red Eye

Fat Joe and Zoey Dollaz at LIV

LIV was popping off on Friday night as Fat Joe took over the stage and kicked off the Fourth of July weekend. Confetti flew as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades, and Zoey Dollaz hung out with his crew.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Fourth of July at Strawberry Moon

It was nothing but a fun-filled day at Strawberry Moon, where partygoers were celebrating the Fourth of July. They were hanging by the pool, sippin' on mimosas, and taking in the sun rays as they partied all afternoon long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River, as guests ordered bottles and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Mayami was packed from wall to wall as partygoers celebrated Saturday. Bottles were popping and the neon lights were shining as the crowd danced the night away.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur for its Thursday night dinner party, where they dined and danced the night away to begin the weekend early with a bang.
click to enlarge Loud Luxury - WORLD RED EYE
Loud Luxury
World Red Eye

Loud Luxury at Story Fridays

Loud Luxury is always given a warm welcome at Story, where the dynamic duo took over the DJ booth and had the crowd going wild. Partygoers danced the night away as they enjoyed the set.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Komodo Saturdays

Komodo's trendy upstairs lounge was poppin' off on Saturday, where partygoers danced under the neon lights until the early morning.
Stephen Deleonardis - WORLD RED EYE
Stephen Deleonardis
World Red Eye

Stephen Deleonardis at Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan is always the best way to begin your week. This week, Stephen Deleonardis made an appearance as guests ordered bottles until the early morning.
click to enlarge Nicky Jam - WORLD RED EYE
Nicky Jam
World Red Eye

Nicky Jam at Let Them Eat Cake Saturdays at Mad Club

Partygoers headed to Mad Club for its Let Them Eat Cake Saturdays, where Nicky Jam made an appearance and guests ordered endless bottles and danced alongside the Latin artist.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pit Stop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation