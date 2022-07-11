Eyes on Miami: Guerdy Abraira, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Travis Scott, and Others

click to enlarge Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Nicole Martin, Kiki Barth, and Marysol Patton World Red Eye

New Timesstar Guerdy Abraira hosted the last cast event of season five. The theme was Miami Melting Pot — a creative, vibrant atmosphere filled with unique elements, including custom-made neon signs of each castmate's name, including a mandatory "bright color-blocking" attire. It was evident by guests' reactions that they expected nothing short of spectacular from the celebrity event designer and planner.Creative Minds Talks, in collaboration with Miami Design District, presented Mayor Francis X. Suarez in conversation with Ximena Caminos and Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile.Charlotte Tilbury Beauty invited guests to a private summer soireé at Mondrian South Beach to present Summer of Glowing Skin. Guests were able to try its products and enjoy cocktails, lite bites, and stunning vistas of Biscayne Bay.Windstar Cruises celebrated its new headquarters office in Doral with a party. The cruise line moved its office across the country from Seattle, where it had been previously headquartered.Travis Scott was welcomed back to E11even, where he took over the stage and gave a memorable performance. Partygoers sang and danced as they ordered endless bottles.NovelaWatch Collectors Club joined Parsiani Real Estate for an exclusive view of the IWC 2022 Pilot's Watches Collection and latest novelties at an intimate gathering in the stunning waterfront Aria Reserve sales center in Edgewater.Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde on Friday to celebrate the beginning of the weekend with a bang, where Takeoff gave a surprise performance and ordered endless bottles with NBA player Klay Thompson.LIV was popping off on Friday night as Fat Joe took over the stage and kicked off the Fourth of July weekend. Confetti flew as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades, and Zoey Dollaz hung out with his crew.It was nothing but a fun-filled day at Strawberry Moon, where partygoers were celebrating the Fourth of July. They were hanging by the pool, sippin' on mimosas, and taking in the sun rays as they partied all afternoon long.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River, as guests ordered bottles and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.Mayami was packed from wall to wall as partygoers celebrated Saturday. Bottles were popping and the neon lights were shining as the crowd danced the night away.Guests headed to Villa Azur for its Thursday night dinner party, where they dined and danced the night away to begin the weekend early with a bang.Loud Luxury is always given a warm welcome at Story, where the dynamic duo took over the DJ booth and had the crowd going wild. Partygoers danced the night away as they enjoyed the set.Komodo's trendy upstairs lounge was poppin' off on Saturday, where partygoers danced under the neon lights until the early morning.Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan is always the best way to begin your week. This week, Stephen Deleonardis made an appearance as guests ordered bottles until the early morning.Partygoers headed to Mad Club for its Let Them Eat Cake Saturdays, where Nicky Jam made an appearance and guests ordered endless bottles and danced alongside the Latin artist.