Eyes on Miami: Eva Longoria, Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 17

AileyCamp Miami Hip Hop Master Class at Adrienne Arsht Center: More than 100 AileyCamp Miami campers busted a move on the stage of the Knight Concert Hall during a master class with one of South Florida’s most sought-after hip-hop instructors, Tawanna Hall.

World Red Eye

Oolite Arts Celebrates “It Will Never Become Quite Familiar to You” Exhibition Grand Opening: Oolite Arts celebrated the grand opening of its exhibition “It will never become quite familiar to you,” curated by Angelica Arbelaez.

World Red Eye

Selected Works Summer 2019 Opening Reception at Valli Art Gallery: On Wednesday evening, Valli Art Gallery celebrated its Selected Works, Summer 2019 Opening Reception in Wynwood.

Alicia Olatuja World Red Eye

Summer Jazz Series with Alicia Olatuja at Faena Theater: Faena Theater’s third annual Summer Jazz Series continued on July 17 with a spectacular performance by Alicia Olatuja, a powerhouse jazz vocalist whose artistic versatility and graceful stage presence has earned her praise from The New York Times, DownBeat Magazine, and audiences worldwide.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra World Red Eye

July 18

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday at Komodo: The stunning Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday at Komodo with her husband Nick Jonas right by her side.

World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates July/August Edition of “The List” & Amare Ristorante Grand Opening Celebration: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the grand opening of Amare Ristorante, a Southern Italian restaurant with a vibrant indoor-outdoor space in the sought-after South of Fifth neighborhood in Miami Beach.

World Red Eye

The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art Exhibition Celebration at PAMM: On Thursday evening, guests gathered at PAMM to celebrate The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art opening exhibition.

Eva Longoria World Red Eye

July 19

Eva Longoria Celebrates Haute Living Cover at El Tucán: Eva Longoria dined with guests at the Brickell hotspot, El Tucán, honoring her latest cover with Haute Living Magazine.

Akon World Red Eye

Akon, Tyson Beckford, and Tim Hardaway Jr. at LIV: Akon had the whole place glowing when he lit up the stage with a performance at LIV Friday night, with Tyson C. Beckford and Tim Hardaway Jr. making appearances throughout the night as well.

Tory Lanez World Red Eye

Tory Lanez at E11EVEN Saturdays: Tory Lanez moved it to Miami this Saturday at E11EVEN, the crowd went wild for him as he lit up the stage.

Casper Smart and DJ Ruckus World Red Eye

Casper Smart at Rockwell Saturdays: Casper Smart chilled with DJ Ruckus at Rockwell on Saturday while DJ Big Ben kept the club spinning at the turntables.

World Red Eye

Apollo 11 Day at Frost Science Museum: The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami hosted “Apollo 11 Day” on Saturday, July 20 in honor of the 50th anniversary of the historic Moon landing of Apollo 11.

Gucci Mane World Red Eye

Gucci Mane at Story Saturdays: Gucci Mane had the club in love with him at Story on Saturday, he had everyone feeling like they woke up in the sky.