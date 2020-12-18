Eyes on Miami: El Alfa, Kobi Karp, the Wharf, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Holiday cheer abounded as the Wharf Miami got in their usual holiday spirit with some extra flare this year. There’s nothing that brightens up spirits and gets you in a festive mood like twinkly lights and holiday decorations. So this year The Wharf went all out and got decked from head to toe. Guests came from near and far to kick off the weekend early and enjoy the riverside holiday festivities.

On Thursday, December 10, The Wharf Miami and Physical Therapy Now, in collaboration with The Boys and Girls Club of Miami, hosted their first annual holiday toy drive. Guests showed up ready to spread some holiday cheer and donated over 200 toys to boys and girls who really need some extra sparkle this holiday season.

Marion was heating up on Thursday night as the mesmerizing performers wowed guests and put on a show to remember.

Wednesday nights at Bâoli are all about the ladies, as they ditch their boyfriends and come out to play at the Miami Beach hotspot.

Friday night at La Otra was on another level as Latin artist El Alfa made a surprise appearance at the bar and partied all night long with his crew.

Kobi Karp Architecture and Interior Design Inc., a full-service architecture firm providing a complete spectrum of planning, architecture, and interior design services, partnered with Assouline for the publication of Kobi Karp’s luxury coffee table book Kobi Karp written by Ian Volner. Kobi Karp’s lusciously illustrated book examines the visionary and original body of work that Kobi Karp has produced. World Red Eye met up with Kobi Karp at the signing of his new book for an exclusive first look at its pages and at the process behind making his work come to life.

Stacey Shabtai hosted a luncheon at Serafina Miami to celebrate the launch of Botanika Life, a new clean, safe, vegan, all-natural, and sustainable skincare and wellness line.

Guests arrived at the Collection at 9:30 a.m. for the famous concours on Aurora Street where guests were invited to display their exotic vehicles, take photos and enjoy gourmet coffee before taking the streets for charity. One by one, these exotic cars took off and made their way to The Goodyear Air Facility for a day of gifting. After driving through the hangar, the USMC was on the tarmac to collect the toys and monetary donations. Each of these guests donated at least $100.00 worth of unwrapped toys. Toys for Tots is administered by the United States Marine Corps (USMC), with the initiative of collecting new, unwrapped toy donations, then distributing those toys directly to underprivileged children to put a smile on their faces and brighten their holidays.

A chic French-Mediterranean haunt, Villa Azur combines fine dining, entertainment, art, and music. Hanging on the walls of Villa Azur is “Corps Pour Elles,” a stunning limited edition print by artist J.Leo, in collaboration with Markowicz Fine Art Gallery, which is constantly admired by Miami’s beautiful jet setters. On Thursday nights, the Miami Beach hotspot is always surrounded by Zhantra dolls and the good vibes of resident DJ Stephan M.

To help the South Florida homeless population during the holidays, longtime running friends Ibrahim Al-Rashid, chairman of Limestone Asset Management, and Cobi Morales, cofounder of Miami running and walking shoe store iRun, hosted “Holiday Steps for the Homeless.” Al-Rashid and Morales teamed up to personally donate 150-200 pairs of running shoes to those in need in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.