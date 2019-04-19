Eyes on Miami: Dwyane Wade, Trey Songz, Gloria Gaynor and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



April 8



Dwyane Wade’s #OneLastDance Farewell Dinner: In a “last supper” as only team Dwyane Wade could mastermind, family, friends and teammates joined to celebrate the 16-season career of 13-time NBA All-Star, 2010 NBA All-Star MVP and Miami Heat 2008, 2012 and 2013 Champion Dwyane Wade.

April 11



Coach Launches First Ever Men’s Pop-Up at Aventura Mall: To celebrate Coach’s newly renovated store at Aventura Mall, the brand launched its first-ever menswear pop-up in the space. The shop will be open through April 20.

Chotto Matte Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary: Chotto Matte kicked off its first anniversary celebration as Ahol Sniffs Glue hosted the evening filled with live painting and good vibes.

Dan Gelber, Hannah Bronfman, Caiti Waks, Kirsten Hartburg, and Eddie Segev World Red Eye

Plastic Free Miami Beach Initiative Celebration at 1 Hotel South Beach: The City of Miami Beach kicked off the #PlasticFreeMB initiative at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Designer PatBO Celebration Dinner at Kiki on the River: PatBO designer Patricia Bonaldi returned to Miami to celebrate her Spring Collection at Saks Brickell City Center.

Gloria Gaynor World Red Eye

April 12



Miami Design District Performance Series Presents Gloria Gaynor: The Queen of Disco, Gloria Gaynor, took the stage to perform at the Miami Design District Performance Series for a record-breaking performance with over 6,000 attendees.

Vincenzo Costanzo and Davinia Rodriguez World Red Eye

April 13



Opera Italiana is in the Air at Regatta Park: The City of Miami celebrated the second series of Opera Italiana is in the Air at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove. ABC Local 10 anchor Amy Viteri served as host and emcee while welcoming over 1,400 guests in attendance.

Trey Songz World Red Eye

Trey Songz at Story Saturdays: Trey Songz caused the crowd to go crazy when he took over the mic and performed his latest hit, “Chi Chi.”

Tchami World Red Eye

Tchami at LIV: Saturday night proved to be epic as Tchami hit the DJ booth at LIV and gave the crowd a night to remember.

Tom Healy, Sharon Johnston, Sheila Hicks, and Mark Lee World Red Eye

April 14



Curator Culture at The Bass: Sheila Hicks, Sharon Johnston, and Mark Lee: Exhibiting artist Sheila Hicks, architects Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee, and host Tom Healy held a discussion at The Bass.