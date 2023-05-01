Eyes on Miami: Drake, Larsa Pippen, Esther Anaya, and Others

click to enlarge Ahol Sniffs Glue World Red Eye

Aris Nanos and David Einhorn

Lil Cease and Jadakiss

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Vic Garcia

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Yusef Merhi

Eugene Dorfman, Stephanie Serrano, and Brittney and Xavier Rhodes

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Franklin Sirmans

Esther Anaya, Gino LoPinto, and Lexy Panterra

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Daniela Botero and Eva Garzon

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesRabble Wines partnered with the Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood to present an Epic Earth Day Celebration. The event marked the opening of the Rabble sponsored "Reduce, Reuse, Remix: Graffiti Art for a Better Earth" exhibition, which featured exclusive studio pieces by local artists who reclaimed found objects and created amazing pieces using Air-Ink, pollution-based materials. Artists include Miami locals Ahol Sniffs Glue, Abstrk, Krave, Nico, Sero, Gustavo Oviedo, and more.Drake pulled up to Kiki on the River on Sunday night to enjoy the excellent time offered by one of Miami's favorite hot spots. The place was buzzing with excitement and good energy all night long.LIV commenced its Sunday service as celebrities like Jadakiss and Lil Cease came through to perform some of their biggest hits. The energy in the club was unmatched as these legends had the whole place buzzing.On Saturday, April 22, over 2,500 guests celebrated Earth Day 2023, presented by FPL SolarNow at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami. During this special day of hands-on climate activities, guests discovered how FPL SolarNow is imagining a brighter future through solar power, participated in a STEM challenge as part of a live stage show, and practiced the art of reusing with the museum's education team.Wyn 317 Gallery teamed up with Mr. Eats 305 and Chef Daniel Bouza for a one-of-a-kind experience. On Friday night, guests were greeted with a Santa Teresa 1796 specialty rum cocktail.Lucyd Smart Eyewear is a Miami-based technology fashion company combining technology, style, and comfort, offering limitless and effortless possibilities with its innovative smart sunglasses and prescription eyewear collections.Last night, Oolite Arts unveiled our annual artists-in-residence showcase, "Landscape of Realities," an exhibition of works that examine and construct realities, both seen and unseen.Maison Mura celebrated the debut of Cierto Tequila at their fine wine and spirits boutique in Brickell. Miami's top tequila enthusiasts and collectors assembled to experience the full range of Cierto, the Most Awarded Tequila in History, with tastings, culinary pairings, and discussions about the additive-free tequila phenomenon.The Armada private, members-only community made its debut at a Miami Beach waterfront residence hosted by founder Roman Tsunder.There's a new Instagrammable spot in Miami, and the food is receiving rave reviews. Rishtedar Indian restaurant in Wynwood recently opened in April, and its menu and immaculate design already make this the latest and greatest spot in town.The E11even Captain's Club held its first Captains-only Padel Tournament at Wynwood Padel Club on April 19. In addition to padel, Captains and guests enjoyed a DJ set with food and drink provided by 11Vodka, Dos Hombres, Liquid Death, Whitman's Miami, and Brooklyn Best.Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) Director Franklin Sirmans and the Board of Trustees invited members and supporters to the museum's annual Miami Benefactor Recognition Dinner. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour with live music on the terrace and a three-course dinner under the stars. Sirmans made remarks, thanking the group for their generous support.Esther Anaya had E11even in full swing on Thursday night as she played sick beats and even featured a performance on her electric violin. The crowd surely matched her exhilarating energy.Mayami Saturdays were in full swing as partygoers enjoyed the weekend with music, dancing, and hand-crafted cocktails.Thank You Fridays is the newest and most exciting addition to the Friday night scene at the Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown. Get ready to dance the night away to the R&B beats of Deion & Kamari Esson.The Thursday Soirée at Marion was in full effect as partygoers started the weekend off early with bottle service, dance floor meetings, and decorated performers.Ralph Lauren hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the newly opened Miami Design District luxury concept store with a performance by Leslie Grace. The world of Ralph Lauren came to life through an immersive experience at a private waterfront estate in North Miami, with manicured gardens and a spectacular pool with incredible views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.The Miami Beach Edition's annual Earth Day event celebrates Mother Earth, mindfulness, and sustainability with Surfrider Foundation.