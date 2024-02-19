 Miami Nightlife Photos: Drake, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Drake, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Others

From nightclubs and exclusive events around town, World Red Eye's cameras were everywhere last week.
February 19, 2024
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Wayne and Cynthia Boich, and Hannah and Derek Jeter
World Red Eye

Celebrity Matches at Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille

On Saturday, Derek Jeter, Dadd Yankee, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Claire Holt, and more participated in Celebrity Matches for local South Florida charities at the Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille at Reserve Padel, raising over $1.5 million.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Galentine's Day at Amara at Paraiso With Una Vodka

Guests were invited to paint the town red and celebrate Galentine's at Miami's quintessential waterfront restaurant, Amara at Paraiso, with Una Vodka. To kick off the evening, guests were welcomed with complimentary Una Vodka floral cocktails and bud roses as a sweet take-home.
Peter Tunney and Kai
World Red Eye

"Street Arts" by Kai at Wynwood Walls

Kai is an international artist recognized for his single-frame storytelling, unrivaled use of cement, and signature IF ("Imaginary Friend") character. Born in Los Angeles to a French-Tunisian father and Mexican-American mother, his work is rooted in a distinctive blend of history, tradition, and culture.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Maman Bakery & Café Grand Opening Wynwood

Maman, New York City's beloved, French-inspired all-day café and bakery, opened its doors in South Florida with its first location at Sentral Wynwood (69 NW 26th St., Miami) on February 9. To celebrate its new flagship location adorned with exterior designs by artist Joel Haynes, cofounders Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte hosted an intimate opening party, where guests enjoyed some of their signature sweets, savory bites, and sips from Wolffer Wine and Una Vodka.
Devon Windsor
World Red Eye

Dive Into the Curio x Devon Windsor Spring Collection

Curio at Faena Bazaar, Miami Beach's premier shopping destination for men and women, is hosting the launch of designer, model, and entrepreneur Devon Windsor's Spring Collection in its brand-new Swimwear Pop-up shop on-site.
click to enlarge
T.I.
World Red Eye

T.I. at E11even

T.I. threw down a sick set at E11even Sunday night. Partygoers enjoyed the epic beats and bottle parades all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Super Bowl Watch Party at South Pointe Tavern

South Pointe Tavern hosted its annual ultimate Super Bowl soiree. The night was full of surprises, with visitors and locals socializing while having great food and drinks and cheering for their teams.
click to enlarge
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang. Gucci Mane got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the rapper in action.
Leore Hayon
World Red Eye

W South Beach "Big Game" Viewing Party

W South Beach hosted the ultimate viewing party alongside Chlorophyll Water and Pure Barre. The action-packed evening took place at the Grove, where guests and fans enjoyed themed bites and cocktails and experienced the thrill of the year's biggest sports event.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Pérez Art Museum Miami 11th Annual Art + Soul Celebration

PAMM welcomed over 700 artists, philanthropists, and museum supporters for the eleventh annual Art + Soul, the museum's premier social and fundraising event in support and celebration of the PAMM Fund for Black Art, which allows the museum to purchase and showcase contemporary art by Black artists for its permanent collection.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Runaway New York for Miami Design District

Runaway New York for Miami Design District opened its doors for its launch party on February 9. This is the first solo showing from the contemporary label, bringing its world to Miami for the entire month.
click to enlarge
Combo Chimbita
World Red Eye

Combo Chimbita at ZeyZey

ZeyZey was lit on Friday night. Partygoers danced all night to the sick beats by Combo Chimbita in the fantastic outdoor courtyard and bar.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Collection Aston Martin Women's Lunch

The Collection Aston Martin, in partnership with JP Morgan Private Bank, Aston Martin Financial Services, and Jimmy Choo, hosted a ladies-only lunch event at Casadonna.
Erni Vales
World Red Eye

Erni Vales Celebrates Book Launch at Museum of Graffiti

From the publishers who brought you Planet Banksy by KET, 3D Street Art is the first book to bring together the artists who have crafted the immersive graffiti genre. From New York City to Tokyo, Berlin to London, and beyond, the book looks at the anamorphic artwork that pushes the boundaries of what your eyes can comprehend, turning street surfaces and buildings into hypnotic, kaleidoscopic patterns and mind trickeries.
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Whitman's Speakeasy Wynwood

Whitman's Speakeasy is proud to announce its grand opening, bringing the allure of a bygone era to the vibrant streets of Wynwood. Nestled discreetly within the heart of the art district, Whitman's invites guests to step back in time and indulge in an unforgettable experience.
click to enlarge
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
World Red Eye

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Rafael Ilishayev Join Week Four of the David Grutman Experience at FIU

The David Grutman Experience wrapped up its final class with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Rafael Ilishayev at FIU Hospitality. Model, Drink 818 founder, and global sensation Kendall Jenner joined fellow model, socialite, and Rhode skincare creator Hailey Bieber and GoPuff CEO Rafael Ilishayev onstage to share their business savvy and career success stories with students.
click to enlarge
Kēvens and Rohan Marley
World Red Eye

Bob Marley: One Love Movie Miami After Party Hosted by Rohan Marley and Family

The much-anticipated movie Bob Marley: One Love had a red-carpet premiere at the Regal South Beach, followed by an exclusive private after-party at Swan.
DJ Khaled and Annick Timmer
World Red Eye

The EBH Group Grand Opening Fete

A new beacon of luxury has graced Miami's historic MiMo District with the inauguration of the EBH Group, a premier luxury real estate brokerage and interior design firm.
click to enlarge
Drake and Tilman Fertitta
World Red Eye

Tilman Fertitta's Mastro's Ocean Club Miami Private Preview Attracts Miami's Elite

Hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, owner of Fertitta Entertainment, showcased Miami's elite at the opening of Mastro's this week. Tilman J. Fertitta celebrated the launch of Mastro's Ocean Club in Miami, a star-studded event attended by over 400 guests, including notable figures like Drake, DJ Khaled, Derek and Hannah Jeter, and Claire Holt.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami. They thrived on the dance floor, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

Boho House was in full swing on Saturday night as partygoers danced under the stars. Guests danced to epic beats and a fantastic ambiance as the hidden gem had the crowd going all night.
