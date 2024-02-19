Eyes on Miami: Drake, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Others

click to enlarge Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Wayne and Cynthia Boich, and Hannah and Derek Jeter World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Peter Tunney and Kai World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Devon Windsor World Red Eye

click to enlarge T.I. World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir World Red Eye

Leore Hayon World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Combo Chimbita World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Erni Vales World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber World Red Eye

click to enlarge Kēvens and Rohan Marley World Red Eye

DJ Khaled and Annick Timmer World Red Eye

click to enlarge Drake and Tilman Fertitta World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesOn Saturday, Derek Jeter, Dadd Yankee, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Claire Holt, and more participated in Celebrity Matches for local South Florida charities at the Reserve Cup Presented by Richard Mille at Reserve Padel, raising over $1.5 million.Guests were invited to paint the town red and celebrate Galentine's at Miami's quintessential waterfront restaurant, Amara at Paraiso, with Una Vodka. To kick off the evening, guests were welcomed with complimentary Una Vodka floral cocktails and bud roses as a sweet take-home.Kai is an international artist recognized for his single-frame storytelling, unrivaled use of cement, and signature IF ("Imaginary Friend") character. Born in Los Angeles to a French-Tunisian father and Mexican-American mother, his work is rooted in a distinctive blend of history, tradition, and culture.Maman, New York City's beloved, French-inspired all-day café and bakery, opened its doors in South Florida with its first location at Sentral Wynwood (69 NW 26th St., Miami) on February 9. To celebrate its new flagship location adorned with exterior designs by artist Joel Haynes, cofounders Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte hosted an intimate opening party, where guests enjoyed some of their signature sweets, savory bites, and sips from Wolffer Wine and Una Vodka.Curio at Faena Bazaar, Miami Beach's premier shopping destination for men and women, is hosting the launch of designer, model, and entrepreneur Devon Windsor's Spring Collection in its brand-new Swimwear Pop-up shop on-site.T.I. threw down a sick set at E11even Sunday night. Partygoers enjoyed the epic beats and bottle parades all night long.South Pointe Tavern hosted its annual ultimate Super Bowl soiree. The night was full of surprises, with visitors and locals socializing while having great food and drinks and cheering for their teams.LIVONSUNDAY is the best way to close out the weekend with a bang. Gucci Mane got on stage while partygoers were excited to see the rapper in action.W South Beach hosted the ultimate viewing party alongside Chlorophyll Water and Pure Barre. The action-packed evening took place at the Grove, where guests and fans enjoyed themed bites and cocktails and experienced the thrill of the year's biggest sports event.PAMM welcomed over 700 artists, philanthropists, and museum supporters for the eleventh annual Art + Soul, the museum's premier social and fundraising event in support and celebration of the PAMM Fund for Black Art, which allows the museum to purchase and showcase contemporary art by Black artists for its permanent collection.Runaway New York for Miami Design District opened its doors for its launch party on February 9. This is the first solo showing from the contemporary label, bringing its world to Miami for the entire month.ZeyZey was lit on Friday night. Partygoers danced all night to the sick beats by Combo Chimbita in the fantastic outdoor courtyard and bar.The Collection Aston Martin, in partnership with JP Morgan Private Bank, Aston Martin Financial Services, and Jimmy Choo, hosted a ladies-only lunch event at Casadonna.From the publishers who brought youby KET, 3is the first book to bring together the artists who have crafted the immersive graffiti genre. From New York City to Tokyo, Berlin to London, and beyond, the book looks at the anamorphic artwork that pushes the boundaries of what your eyes can comprehend, turning street surfaces and buildings into hypnotic, kaleidoscopic patterns and mind trickeries.Whitman's Speakeasy is proud to announce its grand opening, bringing the allure of a bygone era to the vibrant streets of Wynwood. Nestled discreetly within the heart of the art district, Whitman's invites guests to step back in time and indulge in an unforgettable experience.The David Grutman Experience wrapped up its final class with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Rafael Ilishayev at FIU Hospitality. Model, Drink 818 founder, and global sensation Kendall Jenner joined fellow model, socialite, and Rhode skincare creator Hailey Bieber and GoPuff CEO Rafael Ilishayev onstage to share their business savvy and career success stories with students.The much-anticipated moviehad a red-carpet premiere at the Regal South Beach, followed by an exclusive private after-party at Swan.A new beacon of luxury has graced Miami's historic MiMo District with the inauguration of the EBH Group, a premier luxury real estate brokerage and interior design firm.Hospitality mogul Tilman Fertitta, owner of Fertitta Entertainment, showcased Miami's elite at the opening of Mastro's this week. Tilman J. Fertitta celebrated the launch of Mastro's Ocean Club in Miami, a star-studded event attended by over 400 guests, including notable figures like Drake, DJ Khaled, Derek and Hannah Jeter, and Claire Holt.It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River's iconic dinner parties. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot, Mayami. They thrived on the dance floor, sipping on their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Boho House was in full swing on Saturday night as partygoers danced under the stars. Guests danced to epic beats and a fantastic ambiance as the hidden gem had the crowd going all night.