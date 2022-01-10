Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, G-Eazy, and Others

January 10, 2022 9:00AM

Doja Cat
Doja Cat World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Sven Vogtland and Rich Medina - WORLD RED EYE
Sven Vogtland and Rich Medina
World Red Eye

Dante’s HiFi Tuesday Night

A mix of Miami’s finest came out to celebrate the birthday of Sven Vogtland, founder of Coyo Taco and 1-800 Lucky, at Dantes HiFi. Armand Van Helden, one of house music’s most admired DJ’s, along with Rich Medina and Charlie Levine from Soul Clap produced sounds for the group there to honor Sven.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

W South Beach NYE 2022 presents Aria: The Ultimate Opera Show

The modern reinterpretation of Madama Butterfly is realized through the live painting performance of the artist as well as through the dancers who will be on stage to impersonate the Japanese Geisha while sacrificing herself for love.
Randy Malcom and Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona - WORLD RED EYE
Randy Malcom and Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2022 at Kiki on the River

Ring in the new year at Kiki on the River with a special performance by Gente De Zona. Sip on Dom Perignon Vintage and enjoy a curated New Year’s Eve menu by Executive Chef Steve Rhee.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Jaya at the Setai “A Night in Casablanca”

Jaya hosts a world-class New Year’s Eve dinner party, A Night in Casablanca. The evening features a five-course dinner menu by executive chef Vijayudu Veena along with a Cristal Champagne toast and specialty entertainment.
Luciano - WORLD RED EYE
Luciano
World Red Eye

Luciano at Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

On Friday night, Luciano took over the decks for an incredible New Year's set at Hyde Beach. Partygoers let loose on the dance floor and danced until the early morning.
50 Cent - WORLD RED EYE
50 Cent
World Red Eye

50 Cent at E11even Fridays

On Friday night, 50 Cent had everybody ‘In Da Club’ singing and dancing to his amazing performance at E11even. Money was flying as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades to celebrate the new year.
G-Eazy - WORLD RED EYE
G-Eazy
World Red Eye

G-Eazy, 6ix9ine, and Steve Deleonardis at Vendôme Fridays

On Friday night, G-Eazy gave a killer performance at Vendôme that had the partygoers going wild. 6ix9ine and Steve Deleonardis were seen hanging out with their crew in the VIP, where they were popping bottles and cheering to the new year.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2022 at 1 Hotel South Beach

Guests gathered beneath swaying palms at 1 Beach Club to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022. Take a look back as partygoers enjoyed live entertainment in a beautiful scenery filled with nature’s balance and effortless comfort, all encased in lush greenery and the sea breeze.
Jack Harlow - WORLD RED EYE
Jack Harlow
World Red Eye

Jack Harlow and Anitta at Story Fridays

Story was popping off on Friday night, as Jack Harlow gave a killer performance that kicked off the new year.
Anitta - WORLD RED EYE
Anitta
World Red Eye
Anitta was hanging out in VIP, dancing and celebrating until the early morning.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Red Rose Ball – New Year’s Eve Celebration at Faena

Inspired by Faena’s evolution of love for the red rose, guests rang in the new year with Faena’s glamorous Red Rose Ball – New Year’s Eve celebration! While live music serenaded the air, guests dined on sumptuous multi-course menus at Los Fuegos and Pao, danced the night away, and, as the clock struck midnight, witnessed Faena’s very own firework spectacle.
Vilte Vaitkus and Cristina Saona - WORLD RED EYE
Vilte Vaitkus and Cristina Saona
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve Basque Celebration at Leku

Leku, the award-winning concept known for bringing the pleasures of eating in Spain’s enchanting Côte Basque to Miami, rang in 2022 with true finesse! Located within the Rubell Museum in the bourgeoning Allapattah neighborhood, Leku was the premiere destination for party-goers seeking to celebrate the rise of a new year with an enchanting backdrop, good company and eclectic cuisine.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2022 at Baia Beach Club

New year, same stunning bay views! Guests rang in 2022 under the stars at Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach with an alfresco three-course dinner and a party at the pool. The Celebration included open bar packages, DJ sounds, and a midnight firework show.
Planet Patrol - WORLD RED EYE
Planet Patrol
World Red Eye

Gulfstream Park New Year’s Eve 2022

Gulfstream Park invited guests to “Let the Music Play” to ring in New Year’s Eve 2022.
Alesso - WORLD RED EYE
Alesso
World Red Eye

Alesso and Anitta at LIV

Alesso had the crowd ‘under control’ at LIV, as the clock struck midnight and guests welcomed in the new year with hypnotizing music, Champagne toasts, and endless bottle parades. Anitta made a celebrity appearance and was seen in the VIP section of the club dancing and enjoying the good vibes until the early morning.
Doja Cat - WORLD RED EYE
Doja Cat
World Red Eye

Global Superstar Doja Cat and Alesso Ring in 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Global superstar Doja Cat rang in 2022 with a legendary performance to a star-studded crowd at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach.
Busta Rhymes and Quavo - WORLD RED EYE
Busta Rhymes and Quavo
World Red Eye
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2022 at Ch’i

Guests rang in 2022 at Ch’i with a premium three-course, prix-fixe dinner followed by the ultimate party. Attendees welcomed the new year and new beginnings with endless Champagne, bottle parades, beats by Joseph Anthony, dragon shows, and nothing but great energy.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

A Celebration of Elegance at Mynt – New Year's Eve 2022

Partygoers headed to Mynt for an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration on Friday and danced under the electric lights all night long with drinks in hand.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

On Saturday evening, partygoers took on Mayami Mexicantina in Wynwood for an evening of Mexican fusion cuisine, uniquely crafted Mayan-inspired cocktails, and an upbeat party atmosphere with Tulum vibes.
