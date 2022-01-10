Eyes on Miami: Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, G-Eazy, and Others

Sven Vogtland and Rich Medina World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Randy Malcom and Alexander Delgado of Gente de Zona World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Luciano World Red Eye

50 Cent World Red Eye

G-Eazy World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Jack Harlow World Red Eye

Anitta World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Vilte Vaitkus and Cristina Saona World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Planet Patrol World Red Eye

Alesso World Red Eye

Doja Cat World Red Eye

Busta Rhymes and Quavo World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesA mix of Miami’s finest came out to celebrate the birthday of Sven Vogtland, founder of Coyo Taco and 1-800 Lucky, at Dantes HiFi. Armand Van Helden, one of house music’s most admired DJ’s, along with Rich Medina and Charlie Levine from Soul Clap produced sounds for the group there to honor Sven.The modern reinterpretation of Madama Butterfly is realized through the live painting performance of the artist as well as through the dancers who will be on stage to impersonate the Japanese Geisha while sacrificing herself for love.Ring in the new year at Kiki on the River with a special performance by Gente De Zona. Sip on Dom Perignon Vintage and enjoy a curated New Year’s Eve menu by Executive Chef Steve Rhee.Jaya hosts a world-class New Year’s Eve dinner party, A Night in Casablanca. The evening features a five-course dinner menu by executive chef Vijayudu Veena along with a Cristal Champagne toast and specialty entertainment.On Friday night, Luciano took over the decks for an incredible New Year's set at Hyde Beach. Partygoers let loose on the dance floor and danced until the early morning.On Friday night, 50 Cent had everybody ‘In Da Club’ singing and dancing to his amazing performance at E11even. Money was flying as partygoers ordered endless bottle parades to celebrate the new year.On Friday night, G-Eazy gave a killer performance at Vendôme that had the partygoers going wild. 6ix9ine and Steve Deleonardis were seen hanging out with their crew in the VIP, where they were popping bottles and cheering to the new year.Guests gathered beneath swaying palms at 1 Beach Club to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022. Take a look back as partygoers enjoyed live entertainment in a beautiful scenery filled with nature’s balance and effortless comfort, all encased in lush greenery and the sea breeze.Story was popping off on Friday night, as Jack Harlow gave a killer performance that kicked off the new year.Anitta was hanging out in VIP, dancing and celebrating until the early morning.Inspired by Faena’s evolution of love for the red rose, guests rang in the new year with Faena’s glamorous Red Rose Ball – New Year’s Eve celebration! While live music serenaded the air, guests dined on sumptuous multi-course menus at Los Fuegos and Pao, danced the night away, and, as the clock struck midnight, witnessed Faena’s very own firework spectacle.Leku, the award-winning concept known for bringing the pleasures of eating in Spain’s enchanting Côte Basque to Miami, rang in 2022 with true finesse! Located within the Rubell Museum in the bourgeoning Allapattah neighborhood, Leku was the premiere destination for party-goers seeking to celebrate the rise of a new year with an enchanting backdrop, good company and eclectic cuisine.New year, same stunning bay views! Guests rang in 2022 under the stars at Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach with an alfresco three-course dinner and a party at the pool. The Celebration included open bar packages, DJ sounds, and a midnight firework show.Gulfstream Park invited guests to “Let the Music Play” to ring in New Year’s Eve 2022.Alesso had the crowd ‘under control’ at LIV, as the clock struck midnight and guests welcomed in the new year with hypnotizing music, Champagne toasts, and endless bottle parades. Anitta made a celebrity appearance and was seen in the VIP section of the club dancing and enjoying the good vibes until the early morning.Global superstar Doja Cat rang in 2022 with a legendary performance to a star-studded crowd at the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach.Guests rang in 2022 at Ch’i with a premium three-course, prix-fixe dinner followed by the ultimate party. Attendees welcomed the new year and new beginnings with endless Champagne, bottle parades, beats by Joseph Anthony, dragon shows, and nothing but great energy.Partygoers headed to Mynt for an elegant New Year’s Eve celebration on Friday and danced under the electric lights all night long with drinks in hand.On Saturday evening, partygoers took on Mayami Mexicantina in Wynwood for an evening of Mexican fusion cuisine, uniquely crafted Mayan-inspired cocktails, and an upbeat party atmosphere with Tulum vibes.