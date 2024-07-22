Eyes on Miami: Djina and Nona Tchakarova, Deux Twins, Rick Ross, and Others

click to enlarge Benji Leon IV and Giancarlo Rodaz World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Don D'Arminio, Steve Glassman, Romero Britto, Lucas Vidal, Debbie Danto, and Susan Grant

Djina and Nona Tchakarova World Red Eye

Alison Roca, Victoria Arreaza, Gabriella Gomez, and Maria Teresa Roca World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

American Gipsy

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Deux Twins

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Two Friends

New TimesArea Stage celebrated its 35th anniversary and the opening of Disney's, presented in partnership with Benji Leon and Loxen Productions.Donahue Peebles III hosted a fundraiser at his home this weekend to raise money for CARE Elementary School. The event featured entertainment by DJ Meley and emerging musicians Violet Green and Leah, along with libations from Baybes.One West Twelve Residences, Miami's newly announced bespoke development, hosted an exclusive cocktail event on July 11 to celebrate achieving 50 percent sales in just one month. This special evening was held at Red Rooster, the acclaimed restaurant by eight-time James Beard Foundation award winner Marcus Samuelsson, who will soon bring a dining and lounge concept to One West Twelve.Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand Britto to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls and inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through different canvas and lifestyle products.Kat Saenz Productions (KSP), a leading event production company, proudly marks its fourth anniversary, celebrating a remarkable journey of creating unforgettable events and experiences. Renowned for its creativity and attention to detail, KSP has quickly become the go-to choice for high-profile clients, including Revolve, Isabella Grutman, Celsius, LiketoKnowIt, Prettylittlething, Oh Polly, influencers, and more.Stitch Lab, Miami's favorite pop-up experience, celebrated its third summer edition at Aventura Mall's Level Three July 12-14. At the unique immersive shopping experience at Stitch Lab's Pool House Pop-Up, shoppers and tourists alike dived into a world of style and playful adventures featuring fashion, beauty, and wellness activations.Mercedes-Benz Places – Miami celebration was held at Maison Mura, hosted by the incredible Michael Stern, founder and CEO of JDS Development Group, and the one and only Ryan Serhant, CEO of Serhant and Netflix star ofWaldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach and Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale hosted a Men's Night Out on July 10. Over 100 tastemakers and luxury automotive enthusiasts were treated to a sushi dinner by Sushi Mafia, a Japanese Whiskey tasting, and a cigar lounge.A night of untamed elegance! The Living Room at Faena hosted American Gipsy for a night of enchanting entertainment and luxury in Miami Beach.Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy hotspot, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired night. Where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the fiery live entertainment.Sunday Funday celebrations were in full effect at Kiki on the River. Miami's hottest dinner party went wild into the early Monday morning hours.There is no better way to spend a summer Saturday in Miami. Guests relaxed poolside at one of the most poppin' pools in South Beach, soaking up the sun and sipping on handcrafted cocktails.Guests at Swan's famous Mon Cheri Mondays celebrated the beginning of the week with a bang. They enjoyed a delicious dinner, then headed to the trendy upstairs lounge for a night full of dancing and endless bottle parades.On Saturday night, guests at Boho House spent the evening dancing away in the enchanting outdoor courtyard with delicious handcrafted cocktails in hand and sick beats all evening long.Two Friends played an epic set on Friday night at Miami's hottest club, LIV nightclub. Partygoers dance all night, fueled by good energy, great beats, and endless bottle parades.