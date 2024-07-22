 Miami Nightlife Photos: Djina and Nona Tchakarova, Deux Twins, Rick Ross | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Djina and Nona Tchakarova, Deux Twins, Rick Ross, and Others

Who did World Red Eye spot around town partying last week?
July 22, 2024
Deux Twins
Deux Twins World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Benji Leon IV and Giancarlo Rodaz
World Red Eye

Area Stage 35th Anniversary Gala and Opening Night of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Area Stage celebrated its 35th anniversary and the opening of Disney's The Little Mermaid, presented in partnership with Benji Leon and Loxen Productions.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

One Night Only: Sunset Series on Miami Beach

Donahue Peebles III hosted a fundraiser at his home this weekend to raise money for CARE Elementary School. The event featured entertainment by DJ Meley and emerging musicians Violet Green and Leah, along with libations from Baybes.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

PMG/ONE W12 Exclusive Cocktail Celebration at Red Rooster

One West Twelve Residences, Miami's newly announced bespoke development, hosted an exclusive cocktail event on July 11 to celebrate achieving 50 percent sales in just one month. This special evening was held at Red Rooster, the acclaimed restaurant by eight-time James Beard Foundation award winner Marcus Samuelsson, who will soon bring a dining and lounge concept to One West Twelve.
click to enlarge
Don D'Arminio, Steve Glassman, Romero Britto, Lucas Vidal, Debbie Danto, and Susan Grant
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of the New Britto Retail Experience on Las Olas Boulevard

Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand Britto to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls and inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through different canvas and lifestyle products.
Djina and Nona Tchakarova
World Red Eye

Kat Saenz Productions Proudly Marks Its Fourth Anniversary at Nikki Beach Club

Kat Saenz Productions (KSP), a leading event production company, proudly marks its fourth anniversary, celebrating a remarkable journey of creating unforgettable events and experiences. Renowned for its creativity and attention to detail, KSP has quickly become the go-to choice for high-profile clients, including Revolve, Isabella Grutman, Celsius, LiketoKnowIt, Prettylittlething, Oh Polly, influencers, and more.
Alison Roca, Victoria Arreaza, Gabriella Gomez, and Maria Teresa Roca
World Red Eye

Stitch Lab Pool House Summer Pop-Up Edition

Stitch Lab, Miami's favorite pop-up experience, celebrated its third summer edition at Aventura Mall's Level Three July 12-14. At the unique immersive shopping experience at Stitch Lab's Pool House Pop-Up, shoppers and tourists alike dived into a world of style and playful adventures featuring fashion, beauty, and wellness activations.
World Red Eye

Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami Date With the Developer VIP Cocktail Hosted by Michael Stern and Ryan Serhant

Mercedes-Benz Places – Miami celebration was held at Maison Mura, hosted by the incredible Michael Stern, founder and CEO of JDS Development Group, and the one and only Ryan Serhant, CEO of Serhant and Netflix star of Owning Manhattan.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Men's Night Out at the Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach

Waldorf Astoria Residences Pompano Beach and Ferrari-Maserati of Fort Lauderdale hosted a Men's Night Out on July 10. Over 100 tastemakers and luxury automotive enthusiasts were treated to a sushi dinner by Sushi Mafia, a Japanese Whiskey tasting, and a cigar lounge.
American Gipsy
World Red Eye

American Gipsy at the Living Room at Faena

A night of untamed elegance! The Living Room at Faena hosted American Gipsy for a night of enchanting entertainment and luxury in Miami Beach.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood's trendy hotspot, Mayami, for a Tulum-inspired night. Where guests dined and danced the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the fiery live entertainment.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday celebrations were in full effect at Kiki on the River. Miami's hottest dinner party went wild into the early Monday morning hours.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Deux Twins at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

There is no better way to spend a summer Saturday in Miami. Guests relaxed poolside at one of the most poppin' pools in South Beach, soaking up the sun and sipping on handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Guests at Swan's famous Mon Cheri Mondays celebrated the beginning of the week with a bang. They enjoyed a delicious dinner, then headed to the trendy upstairs lounge for a night full of dancing and endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho House Saturdays

On Saturday night, guests at Boho House spent the evening dancing away in the enchanting outdoor courtyard with delicious handcrafted cocktails in hand and sick beats all evening long.
click to enlarge
Two Friends
World Red Eye

Two Friends at LIV Saturdays

Two Friends played an epic set on Friday night at Miami's hottest club, LIV nightclub. Partygoers dance all night, fueled by good energy, great beats, and endless bottle parades.
