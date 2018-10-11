Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Teresa Giudice, Busta Rhymes, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
October 3
PAMM Museum Circle Preview of "Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Surrounded Islands" at PAMM: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) presented "Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Surrounded Islands, Biscayne Bay, Greater Miami, Florida, 1980-83 | A Documentary Exhibition," showing archival materials and artworks from the renowned artists’ site-specific 1983 installation, Surrounded Islands, in Miami’s Biscayne Bay.
October 4
Grand Opening Celebration of Generator Hostel Miami: The London-based company Generator Hostels opened up its first U.S. location in in Miami Beach.
Toys for Boys and Brickell City Centre Host Guys Night Out: Brickell City Centre and Toys for Boys, along with an esteemed host committee including The Suited Racer’s Lando Griffin, Toys for Boys’ Rafael Gill, Logan Real, Purple, Jeff Ransdell, Stephen Macricostas, and Jason Odio, hosted Guy’s Night Out. The event attracted their like-minded network and drawing an illustrious mix of 400 notables connected within the Miami social scene.
October 5
Lil Baby and Gunna at Story Fridays: Lil Baby and Gunna had the crowd at Story turning up as they performed their hit “Drip Too Hard."
Teresa Giudice at Bagatelle Miami Beach Fridays: Teresa Giudice wasn’t flipping tables at Bagatelle Miami Beach on Friday night. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spent the weekend partying it up in Miami with her best friends.
Busta Rhymes at Rockwell Fridays: Rockwell was poppin’ as DJ Entice lit the decks on fire and Busta Rhymes made a guest appearance.
Fabolous at Studio 23 Fridays: Fabolous made a celebrity appearance at Studio 23 on Friday night.
October 6
Meek Mill and DJ Khaled at Story Saturdays: DJ Khaled and Meek Mill partied on Saturday night at Story.
Yo Gotti and O.T. Genasis at Rockstar Saturdays at Mr Jones: Yo Gotti and O.T. Genasis brought down the house at Rockstar Saturdays at Mr Jones.
Peter Shire's "Funnel of Love" at Nina Johnson Gallery: Nina Johnson Gallery presented "Funnel of Love," an exhibition of new and vintage works by legendary artist, potter, and designer Peter Shire.
Swim Club at Hyde Beach: Partygoers joined the Swim Club at Hyde Beach for Saturday afternoon of popping bottles and dancing by the pool.
