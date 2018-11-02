 


Sally Field
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Sally Field, Pharrell Williams, and Others

World Red Eye | November 2, 2018 | 9:19am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 22

An Evening with Sally Field at Adrienne Arsht Center: Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning American icon Sally Field discussed her riveting memoir, In Pieces, at the Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

Jean Imbert, Pharrell Williams, Winnie Harlow, and David Grutman
World Red Eye

October 25

Haute Living Celebrates the 10-Year Anniversary of Haute 100 with Absolut Elyx and Prestige Imports: Haute Living celebrated its 10th annual Haute 100 event with Miami’s 100 most powerful and influential individuals at David Grutman’s brand-new, hot restaurant in partnership with Pharrell Williams and Swan, in the Miami Design District.

Virgil Abloh and Winnie Harlow
World Red Eye

October 26

Virgil Abloh, Winnie Harlow, Caroline Vreeland, and Don Benjamin at LIV: Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh got LIV into the Halloween spirit when the designer/DJ took over the booth.

Caroline Vreeland
World Red Eye

Caroline Vreeland’s Birthday Celebration at Baby Jane: Singer-songwriter Caroline Vreeland celebrated her birthday on Friday night at Baby Jane in Brickell.

Luis Enrique
World Red Eye

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring “Prince of Salsa” Luis Enrique: The Miami Design District Performance Series featured Nicaraguan salsa vocalist Luis Enrique.

Anitta and DJ Khaled
World Red Eye

October 27

Anitta, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Carnage, and Casper Smart at Story Saturdays: Story hosted a spooktacular show as Anitta, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Carnage, and Casper Smart took over on Saturday night.

Brett David and Karmel Bortoleti
World Red Eye

Prestige Imports’ 2018 Halloween Super Car Run: Prestige Imports’ Halloween Super Car Run is an annual event hosted by Prestige Imports and Lamborghini Miami.

World Red Eye

Diamond Ball Raises Over $1 Million for Children and Families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital: Over 550 philanthropic members of our community came together to celebrate the 12th annual Diamond Ball at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.

Flipp Dinero
World Red Eye

Halloween Asylum Featuring Flipp Dinero and Justise Winslow at Rockwell Saturdays: It was a monster mash at Rockwell on Saturday night as rapper Flipp Dinero sang his new hit “Leave Me Alone.”

World Red Eye

La Pachanga at Ball & Chain: The freaks came out at night on Saturday at Ball & Chain where the Latin beats were nonstop.

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov
World Red Eye

Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov Perform at Adrienne Arsht Center: Two of the world’s best opera voices graced the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

World Red Eye

Mynt Saturdays: All the basic witches came out to play at Mynt on Saturday.

    Send: