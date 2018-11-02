Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Sally Field, Pharrell Williams, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
October 22
An Evening with Sally Field at Adrienne Arsht Center: Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning American icon Sally Field discussed her riveting memoir, In Pieces, at the Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.
October 25
Haute Living Celebrates the 10-Year Anniversary of Haute 100 with Absolut Elyx and Prestige Imports: Haute Living celebrated its 10th annual Haute 100 event with Miami’s 100 most powerful and influential individuals at David Grutman’s brand-new, hot restaurant in partnership with Pharrell Williams and Swan, in the Miami Design District.
October 26
Virgil Abloh, Winnie Harlow, Caroline Vreeland, and Don Benjamin at LIV: Off-White designer and Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh got LIV into the Halloween spirit when the designer/DJ took over the booth.
Caroline Vreeland’s Birthday Celebration at Baby Jane: Singer-songwriter Caroline Vreeland celebrated her birthday on Friday night at Baby Jane in Brickell.
Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring “Prince of Salsa” Luis Enrique: The Miami Design District Performance Series featured Nicaraguan salsa vocalist Luis Enrique.
October 27
Anitta, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Carnage, and Casper Smart at Story Saturdays: Story hosted a spooktacular show as Anitta, J Balvin, DJ Khaled, Carnage, and Casper Smart took over on Saturday night.
Prestige Imports’ 2018 Halloween Super Car Run: Prestige Imports’ Halloween Super Car Run is an annual event hosted by Prestige Imports and Lamborghini Miami.
Diamond Ball Raises Over $1 Million for Children and Families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital: Over 550 philanthropic members of our community came together to celebrate the 12th annual Diamond Ball at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami.
Halloween Asylum Featuring Flipp Dinero and
La Pachanga at Ball & Chain: The freaks came out at night on Saturday at Ball & Chain where the Latin beats were nonstop.
Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov Perform at Adrienne Arsht Center: Two of the world’s best opera voices graced the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s Knight Concert Hall.
Mynt Saturdays: All the basic witches came out to play at Mynt on Saturday.
