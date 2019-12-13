Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Alec Monopoly, Pamela Anderson, Karolína Kurková, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



Wednesday, December 4

Rosario Dawson World Red Eye

Design Miami 2019

Art enthusiasts, celebrities, musicians, actors, and fashion icons descended on Miami to celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach 2019.

Olivia Culpo World Red Eye

Fendi Celebrates Maison Francis Kurkdjian Scented Baguette Launch With Boutique Cocktail During Art Basel at Fendi Miami Design District

To celebrate the launch of the FendiFrenesia Baguette — an exclusive version of the iconic Baguette, scented with a special Maison Francis Kurkdjian fragrance — Fendi creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi and chairman and CEO Serge Brunschwig, along with perfumer and creative director Francis Kurkdijian and artist Christelle Boulé, hosted guests for a cocktail party in the house's Miami Design District boutique.

Karolína Kurková, Caroline Vreeland, and Shea Marie World Red Eye

Ruinart x Vik Muniz Art Basel Miami Beach Champagne Fête at Miami Beach Botanical Garden

The House of Ruinart, the first established champagne house and official champagne sponsor of Art Basel Miami Beach, and Brazilian artist Vik Muniz celebrated alongside art insiders to experience "Shared Roots" with a special artistic and culinary celebration alongside friend chef Daniel Boulud.

Susanne Birbragher and Alya Nazaraly World Red Eye

Balmain Presents Cecile B. Evans' A Screen Test for an Adaptation of Giselle at the Knight Concert Hall

Balmain is proud to play a part in bringing artist Cécile B. Evans’ compelling, modern-day video retelling of the classic French ballet Giselle to the public.

Thursday, December 5

MOCA Celebrates the Opening of Cecilia Vicuña’s “About to Happen” and Alice Rahon’s “Poetic Invocations” During Miami Art Week 2019

The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) celebrated its two exhibitions that contribute to the scholarship and recognition of Hispanic women artists ? Cecilia Vicuña’s “About to Happen” and the late French-Mexican Surrealist Alice Rahon’s “Poetic Invocations” during Miami Art Week 2019. MOCA was packed with art enthusiasts who browsed the exhibition while enjoying live music.

David LaChapelle and Pamela Anderson World Red Eye

Lavazza and David LaChapelle Celebrate the Launch of "Earth CelebrAction" 2020 Calendar Collaboration at Casa Faena

Lavazza and legendary photographer David LaChapelle host the North American unveiling of the brand's 2020 calendar at Gitano at Casa Faena.

ASAP Rocky, Black Coffee, and Pharrell Williams World Red Eye

MGM Resorts Art Basel Fete at Swan

MGM Resorts, the global entertainment company featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos and incredible live entertainment experiences, hosted their highly-anticipated Art Basel fete at Bar Bevy above Swan in the Miami Design District.

Diplo, Shaun Ross, and Kailand Morris World Red Eye

Versace Presents South Beach Stories in Collaboration with Acclaimed Interior Designer Sasha Bikoff During Art Week

Versace celebrated the debut of South Beach Stories, a collaboration with friend of the house, interior designer Sasha Bikoff at their Miami Design District boutique.

Rick Ross and Alec Monopoly World Red Eye

An Evening Celebrating Alec Monopoly at Terra Veritatis Hosted by Bill Dean

An evening celebrating artist Alec Monopoly hosted by Bill Dean at his sprawling Miami Beach estate Villa Terra Veritatis, with cohosts Avery Andon, Eden Fine Art Gallery, Haute Living. and XO Jets.

Aimee Song and Uti Torres World Red Eye

Aimee Song x Revolve x Wkndr Meet & Greet at Miami Design District

Aimee Song partnered with Revolve on the retailer’s first long-term, in-house influencer collection.

PAMM Presents Jamila Woods, a Defy Production

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) hosted its signature art week bash, PAMM Presents, which welcomed nearly 5,500 guests from around the world.

Dejha Carrington, Lisa Leone, Helen Toomer, and Deana Haggag World Red Eye

YoungArts Miami Art Week Breakfast, Talk & Tour

National YoungArts Foundation hosted its annual VIP Breakfast, Talk & Tour in celebration of Miami Art Week with partners Cultured Magazine, Nespresso, and WOW Mktg.

Pulse Art Fair

In celebration of the 15th anniversary, Pulse Art Fair is dedicating this edition to creating an atmosphere that will have you lingering for hours and leaving with artwork to add to your collection.

David Einhorn and Alec Monopoly World Red Eye

David Grutman, David “Papi” Einhorn, and Alec Monopoly Host Dinner at Papi Steak Benefitting Style Saves

World-renowned street artist Alec Monopoly partnered with David Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn for a special Plate Preview Dinner at Miami Beach hot spot Papi Steak.

The Art Plug and Red Bull Jump Motorcycles Over Miami During Art Week

Marcel Katz, AKA the Art Plug, put on a historic event on top of the Museum Garage in the Miami Design District.

Friday, December 6

2 Chainz, Akon, and Nelly World Red Eye

Richard Mille After Dark at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel Party in Partnership with Jetcraft

Businessman and art collector Wayne Boich, along with his wife Cynthia, threw another one of their highly-anticipated and ultra-exclusive Art Basel parties in partnership with Jetcraft, and this one was well worth the wait.

Paris Hilton World Red Eye

Paris Hilton at Wall

Paris Hilton was welcomed back to Wall on Friday night for her annual Art Basel Edition party. Paris captivated the crowd when she took over the decks playing an insane set.

2 Chainz World Red Eye

2 Chainz at 1Oak Pop-Up at Rockwell

2 Chainz brought the party to Rockwell on Friday night for a special Art Basel edition.

Jeffrey Deitch, Katya Gause, Alia Williams, and Kathya Huahang World Red Eye

ICA Miami First Fridays Miami Art Week Edition

ICA Miami celebrated Miami Art Week with a special First Fridays program featuring painted Minis by muralist Cloe Hakakian and performances by Moor Mother, DJ Haram, and more.

Shepard Fairey World Red Eye

Hublot Celebrates the Fifth Anniversary of Miami Design District Boutique With Shepard Fairey Mural Reveal

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of its Hublot Galerie in Miami, luxury watch manufacturer Hublot celebrated with friend of the brand, globally renowned contemporary street artist Shepard Fairey, during Art Basel Miami Beach.

Highsnobiety x Shaniqwa Jarvis Cocktail Reception at Miami Design District

Highsnobiety and Shaniqwa Jarvis celebrated Art Basel, with a private cocktail reception at the Miami Design District.

Dan Marino, Wayne Boich, Dwyane Wade, and Ray Lewis World Red Eye

Richard Mille Dinner Featuring Champagne Armand de Brignac at Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel Party in Partnership With Jetcraft

Businessman and art collector Wayne Boich along with his wife Cynthia threw another one of their highly-anticipated and ultra-exclusive Art Basel parties in partnership with Jetcraft, and this one was well worth the wait.

Saturday, December 7

Contemporary Artist Harif Guzman Brings “The Last Mile” to Miami Art Week, a New Public Art Installation Representing the Wall Dividing U.S. and Mexico

Renowned New York City contemporary artist Harif Guzman has announced, in collaboration with TCR.ART, that his new public art installation, entitled The Last Mile, will be on display in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood during Miami Art Week.

ASAP Rocky World Red Eye

ASAP Rocky, Meek Mill, PnB Rock, Alec Monopoly, and Teyana Taylor at Story

Story brought the party, especially during Art Basel. A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, PnB Rock, Alec Monopoly, and Teyana Taylor were all spotted at Story on Saturday night.

Diplo World Red Eye

Higher Grounds Presents Diplo and Idris Elba at Basement Miami

Basement took Basel to the next level when Diplo and Idris Elba took over for a legendary set on Saturday night.

Lila Starlet World Red Eye

'19 Art Basel Experience - The Shore Club Takeover South Beach

Celebrating the release of WhIsBe’s new art collection during Art Basel 2019 at Context Art Miami and art residency at Shore Club South Beach, the evening “Inhibitions of Gatsby” featured a one night pop up from New York’s legendary speakeasy Bathtub Gin, with sounds by celebrity DJ Irie.

Wale and G-Eazy World Red Eye

Maxim Issue Party With Cover Model Jasmine Sanders at Delano South Beach During Art Basel Miami

Maxim magazine celebrated its November/December 2019 issue with an exclusive party hosted by cover model Jasmine Sanders during this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach on Saturday, December 7 at the Delano South Beach.

Ketel One Vodka Invites Art Basel Goers to Drink in the Clouds at III Points Festival

Ketel One Family Made Vodka partnered with III Points to bring a marvelous cocktail experience to the Art Basel music festival.

Stexton World Red Eye

1AMFest

Local entrepreneur YesJulz and her marketing agency 1AM teamed up with Puma for a “m1AMi” inspired capsule collection in celebration of the return of Puma’s classic Ryder silhouette, and they threw a festival just to announce the collaboration! The festival boasted an electric 1AMRadio curated lineup, featuring both a “M1ami” stage with locally based talent and a “Wynwood” stage for the tourists.

Enrico Pietra, Rodrigo Caula, and Heron Preston World Red Eye

Workshops Curated by Heron Preston Powered By Basic Space Miami Design District Art Basel 2019

The Art Basel 2019 Basic Space experience is a temporary space for people to come and workshop new ideas with Heron Preston and his colleagues, further cultivating Basic Space’s trusted ecosystem.

Ron English World Red Eye

Prestige Pop-Up Hosts Ron English Exhibit and Book Signing at Miami Design District

The Prestige Pop-Up located in the heart of the Miami Design District hosted Ron English and guests as they explored English’s new exhibition.

Sunday, December 8

Rick Ross World Red Eye

E11even Basel 2019 Featuring Rick Ross, G-Eazy, Flo Rida, and Carnage

E11even Basel was unforgettable. Rick Ross, G-Eazy, Carnage, and Flo Rida closed out Basel weekend with a bang as Ross performed his hit song “Hustlin'."

Futura World Red Eye

Alchemist Art Café at Miami Design District

Alchemist Art Café — a one-week pop-up coffee shop from Miami Beach’s Alchemist label — opened in Miami’s Design District, just in time for the inflow of Art Basel crowds.

Mo Garcia, N.O.R.E., and Busta Rhymes World Red Eye

Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, Jasmine Sanders, Carnage, Busta Rhymes, Bryson Tiller, N.O.R.E., Justin Dior Combs, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV On Sunday

Name a club that can bring over ten celebs to it in one night. LIV On Sunday was packed as Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Teyana Taylor, Jasmine Sanders, Carnage, Busta Rhymes, Bryson Tiller, N.O.R.E., Justin Dior Combs, and Zoey Dollaz closed out the last night of Art Basel.