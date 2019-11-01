Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Lil Wayne, Guy Fieri, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Wednesday, October 23

Oolite Arts Celebrates the Ellies, Miami’s Visual Arts Awards at the Bass

Oolite Arts celebrated its 2019 Ellies award ceremony at the Bass, where 45 local artists and art teachers received $500,000 in funding to bring to life a series of projects ranging from large-scale exhibitions to sound machines to documentaries.

Thursday, October 24

Noir & Blanc at Hyde Beach Miami

The mood was set on Thursday night as Hyde Beach was turned up a notch when Savannah Cristina took over the mic for a surprise performance.

Cedric Gervais at Confession Thursdays at Don Diablo

Everyone followed the devil’s call to Confession Thursdays at Don Diablo, including Cedric Gervais who was spotted partying with friends.

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion‘s famous Thursday Soirée dinner party is known for its high-energy atmosphere, good music, and champagne bar.

Friday, October 25

Fifth-Annual Something’s Brewing After Dark at Miami Children’s Museum

Miami Children’s Museum annual Something’s Brewing After Dark featured cocktails courtesy of Bacardi, brews and bites from local restaurants and breweries, costume contest, and a special appearance by DJ Khaled.

Nocturne’s L’Inferno: a Hellish Halloween Celebration at Faena Theater

Inspired by a rotating, out-of-the-box theme, Nocturne at Faena Theater blurred the lines between Miami Beach nightclub and cabaret show with an impressive lineup of local artists, acrobats, musicians, and more.

Miami Design District Presents Fourth-Annual Fashion Strikes Cancer at Miami Design District

The Miami Design District proudly hosted the fourth-annual Fashion Strikes Cancer benefit in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Halloween Week at Story Featuring Tchami

Halloween Week at Story reached new heights when Tchami took the crowd to church with his insane DJ set and priest outfit.

Halloween Week at LIV Featuring Lil Wayne and Trina

Halloween week at LIV was an absolute movie on Friday night when Lil Wayne took to the stage for an insane performance.

Mayor Proclaims Guy Fieri Day During the Grand Opening of Chicken Guy! at Aventura Mall

Chicken Guy! officially opened in Miami. Located inside Aventura Mall’s popular Treats Food Hall, the fast-casual restaurant opened its first South Florida location.

Saturday, October 26

Belvedere Hosts Pop-Up Pool Party at Hyde Beach

Belvedere Vodka has continued the pool party disruption all over Miami Beach. Last Saturday, Belvedere vodka continued its monthly pop-up pool series at Hyde Beach. Guests enjoyed featured cocktails, featured table packages, and plenty of giveaways.

Halloween Weekend at Rockwell Saturdays

Decked out in their Halloween costumes, partygoers were living it up at Rockwell and feeling the spooky vibes.

Seventeeth-Annual Smash & Grab Fundraiser at Locust Projects

Over 400 artists, creatives, and collectors had a smashing good time at Locust Projects’ 17th-annual Smash & Grab Art Raffle Fundraiser supporting exhibitions and programs at Miami’s longest-running alternative art space.

Erotic Masquerade Ball at Wall

Wall transformed into a fantasy world on Saturday night, where everyone could embrace their deepest and darkest desires.

Ronaldinho at Papi Steak

The Brazilian papi himself Ronaldinho made an appearance at Papi Steak on Saturday night, before enjoying a delicious meal at the new restaurant.

E11even Ghost Town Halloween 2019 Featuring Diplo

Diplo made everyone dip it low on Saturday night as E11even continued the Halloween celebrations.

Monday, October 28

DJ Khaled Celebrates Rolling Stone Cover at Swan

David Grutman’s Swan was full of chart-topping producers last night as DJ Khaled celebrated his Rolling Stone magazine cover.

Tuesday, October 29

David Grutman Teaches the Keys to Success in Second Week of Course at Florida International University

In his second week as Professor at Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, David Grutman discussed the keys to success through branding and marketing before a packed lecture hall.