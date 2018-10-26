 


George Wallner, Michael Gongora, and Beau Beasley
George Wallner, Michael Gongora, and Beau Beasley
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Ashanti, Caroline Vreeland, and Others

World Red Eye | October 26, 2018 | 9:28am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

October 13

Urban Promise Miami Charity Gala: Urban Promise Miami had their first charity gala raising close to $100,000 for local inner-city youth.

Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Ashanti, Caroline Vreeland, and Others
World Red Eye

16th Annual Smash & Grab Fundraiser at Locust Projects: Locust Projects celebrated its 16th annual Smash and Grab Art Raffle Fundraiser with more than 300 creatives, collectors, and artists coming together to support the 20-year old organization’s exhibitions, programs, and resources for artists.

Ashanti, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and Tory Lanez
Ashanti, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and Tory Lanez
World Red Eye

October 14

Ashanti, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and Tory Lanez at LIV: Ashanti was giving LIV some throwback vibes as she performed her famous hit songs.

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye

October 15

Rae Sremmurd at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: Rae Sremmurd had everyone at Mokai feeling like a rockstar as the duo showed the club how to party.

Caroline Vreeland
Caroline Vreeland
World Red Eye

October 17

Ocean Drive Magazine October Issue Release Celebration hosted by Caroline Vreeland at E11even: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the October cover issue with fashion royalty Caroline Vreeland.

Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Ashanti, Caroline Vreeland, and Others
World Red Eye

October 18

Thursday Soirée at El Tucán: El Tucán brought all the glitz and glamour to their weekly Thursday night soirée.

Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Ashanti, Caroline Vreeland, and Others
World Red Eye

Friends & Family Night at Sin & Sugar Jazz Club: Sin & Sugar Miami is a Storyville-era New Orleans cigar jazz club and cocktail den.

Emily Estefan
Emily Estefan
World Red Eye

The Underline Season Opener at SLS LUX Brickell: Friends of the Underline board of directors hosted a season opener at SLS LUX Brickell‘s Secret Garden.

Jarod Higgins
Jarod Higgins
World Red Eye

October 19

Chef Showdown at the Sixth-Annual South Beach Seafood Festival: Chef Showdown at South Beach Seafood Week assembles Miami’s top executive chefs for an evening of competitive cook-offs.

Eduardo Marturet
Eduardo Marturet
World Red Eye

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Miami Symphony Orchestra: The Miami Design District Performance Series featured the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO).

Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez
World Red Eye

October 20

Tory Lanez at Rockwell Saturdays: Rapper Tory Lanez made sure everyone was out of his lane at Rockwell on Saturday night.

Diplo
Diplo
World Red Eye

Diplo at Story Saturdays: Diplo got behind the booth and played an insane set on Saturday night.

