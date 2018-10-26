Eyes on Miami: Diplo, Ashanti, Caroline Vreeland, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
October 13
Urban Promise Miami Charity Gala: Urban Promise Miami had their first charity gala raising close to $100,000 for local inner-city youth.
16th Annual Smash & Grab Fundraiser at Locust Projects: Locust Projects celebrated its 16th annual Smash and Grab Art Raffle Fundraiser with more than 300 creatives, collectors, and artists coming together to support the 20-year old organization’s exhibitions, programs, and resources for artists.
October 14
Ashanti, Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, and Tory Lanez at LIV: Ashanti was giving LIV some throwback vibes as she performed her famous hit songs.
October 15
Rae Sremmurd at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: Rae Sremmurd had everyone at Mokai feeling like a
October 17
Ocean Drive Magazine October Issue Release Celebration hosted by Caroline Vreeland at E11even: Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the October cover issue with fashion royalty Caroline Vreeland.
October 18
Thursday Soirée at El Tucán: El Tucán brought all the glitz and glamour to their weekly Thursday night soirée.
Friends & Family Night at Sin & Sugar Jazz Club: Sin & Sugar Miami is a Storyville-era New Orleans cigar jazz club and cocktail den.
The Underline Season Opener at SLS LUX Brickell: Friends of the Underline board of directors hosted a season opener at SLS LUX Brickell‘s Secret Garden.
October 19
Chef Showdown at the Sixth-Annual South Beach Seafood Festival: Chef Showdown at South Beach Seafood Week assembles Miami’s top executive chefs for an evening of competitive cook-offs.
Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Miami Symphony Orchestra: The Miami Design District Performance Series featured the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO).
October 20
Tory Lanez at Rockwell Saturdays: Rapper Tory Lanez made sure everyone was out of his lane at Rockwell on Saturday night.
Diplo at Story Saturdays: Diplo got behind the booth and played an insane set on Saturday night.
