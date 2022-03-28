Eyes on Miami: CeeLo Green, Bia, Damian Lazarus, Patti LaBelle, and More

Paula Bezerra de Mello and Martha Graeff World Red Eye

New TimesBiossance announces lead partnership of Bazaar for Good in a private event celebrating Women's History Month held at the Biossance pop-up store in Miami Design District.Fendi announces the return from March 17 through May 1 of the iconic Fendi Caffe at OTL Restaurant in the heart of Miami's vibrant Design District, located across from the Fendi Boutique, following the tremendous success of the FF Vertigo-inspired iteration in summer 2021.On Saturday, March 19, WPLG-Local 10 News Anchor Louis Aguirre hosted the Little Lighthouse Foundation's ("LLF") Hearts & Stars Gala 2022: Roaring Twenties, with a special performance by five-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer CeeLo Green at Miami Design District's Jungle Plaza.Ronnie Madra hosted a not-so-typical Holi the Festival of Colors celebration. Where Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson donated all of the Teremana Tequila and Earos provided guests with some hearing protection party favors. Guests donated to Michael Capponi's organization Global Empowerment Mission, so they could keep supplying essential medicine and items for the Ukraine refugees that have been crossing the border.Description: Audiences were dazzled on Friday, March 18, when the Godmother of Soul herself, Patti LaBelle, returned to the Adrienne Arsht Center for a special one-night-only concert. The concert was part of the Center's Live at Knight series, featuring world-class talent in the Knight Concert Hall.Art N Folly presents "Monochrome," a combination art exhibition and fashion presentation by Octavio Aguilar's house of Dope Tavio, setting up a dialogue between the viewer and the surrounding spaces.El Dorado Furniture, one of Florida's premier home furnishing retailers since 1967, hosted "One Night Para Ella" on Friday, March 18.Guests get to enjoy the "Secret Belvedere Organic infusions" cocktail and add their preferred fresh herb garnish they hand-select to complete their cocktail while listening to great music and enjoying the good vibes of La Côte.Catering to the later dinner crowd, Orilla Bar & Grill at Urbanica Hotel had guest DJs and specialty cocktails in a beautiful lounge setting. This was the perfect alternative to a big night out.42 Dugg was welcomed back to LIV, where he performed his top hits and had the crowd going wild! Chantel Jeffries then took over the DJ Booth and set the vibes high, as Floyd Mayweather and Lost Kings were seen in the VIP section, ordering endless bottle parades and hanging with their crews.Marion gave a warm welcome to Damian Lazarus on Wednesday night, where he took over the decks and had the crowd dancing to the incredible beats! Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner and then ordered endless bottle service all evening long.Guests headed to Eme's famous Glass House Wednesdays for an epic mid-week celebration that guarantees terrific vibes! Bottles were poppin', and partygoers were dancing to the sick beats provided by DJ Don Hot all night long.Guests headed to Kiki on the River for a night filled with delicious Mediterranean cuisine and a party that never stops! This is the best place to spend your Sunday Funday, sipping on champagne and dancing the night away.Dubdogz took over the decks at Hyde Beach, at their famous Haus of Hyde Friday parties! Partygoers were dancing to the sick beats as they mingled and popped bottles all night long.On Saturday, guests made their way to Bagatelle, known for its iconic dinner parties, where they enjoyed delicious French-Mediterranean cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, which was followed by an epic party all evening long.Fridays at the Gramercy, Miracle Mile's iconic American brasserie, are always a good time! Guests enjoyed small bites, spectacular live entertainment, and a night filled with impeccable vibes.The "Word on the Street" was that Lil Baby gave one of the most iconic performances Story had yet to see on Saturday night. Confetti was flying, and partygoers danced the night away as 42 Dugg was seen in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the high vibes all night long!DJ Stephan lit up the space once again at Villa Azur this Thursday. All through the night, partygoers danced away to beat while enjoying this exquisite venue's atmosphere.A "Whole Lotta Money" fell from the sky at E11even, as Bia took over the stage for one of the most iconic performances partygoers had seen! Anitta made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging out in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away.Another spectacular night at Bâoli full of great music, performances, and drinks as guests gathered to dance off that mid-week slump and enjoy the incredible experience the venue has to offer.Partygoers stepped into Mayami and were transported into Ancient Mayan civilization, where they enjoyed a delicious dinner and live entertainment as they let loose all Saturday night long.